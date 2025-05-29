FFS Head-to-Head Leagues: Gameweek 38 Round-up

The much anticipated Gameweek 38 goalfest didn’t happen, but it’s been a long season and maybe all that flat-track bullying has taken a toll. There were still some things to play for, and it’s congratulations to Spurs who now have a trophy, and Man Utd, on the mantelpiece; the Palace on finally getting to grips with the honours system; and commiserations to Villa, who fell foul of the PGMO’s whistle-blowing policy.

There was also plenty of drama in the final round of Fantasy Football Scout Head-to-Head League, and I’m back for a final recap on who did what, and who’s enjoying life on the beach.

LEAGUE ONE

It’s congratulations to Alex Tyc, who took advantage of a stumble by longtime leader, Liam McAllister, and defeated James Wong-You 65-55 in a winner-takes-all clash to secure the League One Championship. Alex Merchant and Ahmed Shahin clinched second and third place with final day victories; and Simon McNair emerged victorious in his relegation clash against Darren Curtis, a result that also saved Dave Dolman despite his loss in Gameweek 38.

Former winner, Ignazio La Rosa, also failed to beat the drop, but signed off with a 79-point haul.

Screenshot of the League One table in the FFScout Head-to-Head Leagues after Gameweek 38

LEAGUE TWO

Michał Dąbrowski (70) kept his nerve to secure top spot in Division 1, and he is joined in the promotion lounge by Anoop K (67), Michael Scott (66), Ville Tuominen (63) and Chris Bristow (61).

Interactive table showing the current standings in League Two, Division One

Craig Johnson (82) dominated the competition in Division 2, but Neil Methold (75). Aviinesh Kumar and John McHugh (both 69) and Richard Clarke (64) did enough to secure promotion to League One.

LEAGUE THREE

It was straightforward for EasyE ® (70) in Division 1, and Terje Balteskard and Peter Tind (both 69), Chaballer (68) and Martin Felton (65) also secured invitations to the party. Andrew Blackwell (76) took care of business in Division 2, and Matt Gilbert (73), David Walker (72), Colin Doyle (70) and Martin Bubak (69) complete the top five. Carlene M (78) found another gear to move clear in Division 3, but Magnar Nordtun and Richard Jager (both 72) also got over the line, as did Ryan McGillick (70) and Jonathan Glover (69). Wendy Darlington and Marc B (both 71) were the top performers in Division 4; Ted Maw (70), Taymur Reza Hossain (67) and Brian Murphy will join them in League Two next season.

LEAGUE FOUR

In Division 1, Richard Slaven (82) and Andrew White (75) have been on the beach for some time, and are now joined by Sam Bonfield (67), George Petrou (66) and Rima Gudka (65). Long-time clinchers Stuart Blakely (87) and Milan Pavlovic (74) were joined in the Division 2 departure lounge by Daniel Murray (69), Jordan Ross (680 and Iwan Atherton (67). Gavin Sousa (75) came through the field to top Division 3, and will be accompanied by Andrew Garland (72), Filip Suchta (69) and Liam Bondin (67) in the flight to League Three. Simon Rothwell (77) maintained his winning streak in Division 4, leaving Tom Nickalls (70), James Bambridge (69), Andrew Ray and Gavin Barnes (both 67) to gather the remaining crumbs. Benjamin Arslangic (74) was caught at the summit of Division 5 by Martin Rapp, and Richard Allen (72), Jim Henson and Andrew Boddy (both 70) complete the top five. William Elliott (79) and Richard Sehgal (75) were the cream of Division 6; but Alan Robertson (66), Richard Harte (64) and Jafa Jafalad (63) also did enough to secure promotion. Hans Friedl (75) is out on his own in Division 7, but Graham Langley (67), Conor Slattery and Robert Turner (both 66), and Daniel Wilcher (64), also have cause for celebration. Neil Clusker (76) led the field home in Division 8, with Dibbendu Mukherjee and Alex Lau (both 70), Paul Strange (69) and Qing Hao Sim (67) completing the top five.

LEAGUE FIVE

Neil Allison (78), and Avishek Ganguly (75), Richard Irving (74), Chris Morén (74) and Rob Crabwalk (70) were the pick of the bunch in Division 1. David O’Flaherty and Nick Palmer (both 70) were clear in Division 2, but Michael Atherton (64), Iain Coleman (63) and Martin Savov (62) also got over the line. Steven Schelk (78) rules in Division 3 ahead of Tom Houston (69), Louis Mitchell (68), Djordje Zivkovic (66) and Andrew Gibson (62); while Pantera Cthulhu and Stephen Brady (both 72) led the way ahead of Tim Worboys and Uroš Lorbek (both 69) and Tanya Sharma (68) in Division 4. David Woods (72) came through the field in Division 5, but Tony Asabi and Miguel Lemos (both 67), Martin Vuletic (66) and Mike Harrison (64) also made the cut. In Division 6, Jamie Fitzgerald (75) and Bukola Atanda (68) were joined on the podium by Andrzej Zytko, Craig Tippins and James Rowland (all 66); and Danny Schifflers (76) will be accompanied by Nick Fincher (70), Renin Amin (67), Abeselom Habtemariam (66) and Will Straw (65) in the journey from Division 7. Daniel Schallmayer (78) will have Budhi Nugraha (75), Rob Gough (72), Lee Donaldson and Jon Berry (both 67) for company in the passage from Division 8; and Stephen Burge (75) is joined by Thomas Morris (70), Jason Choi (69), Mark Storrar (67) and J Fletcher (66) on the Division 9 podium. Sal (73) overtook Speedy (67) to prevail in Division 10; Bilal Shaikh (67); Louise Chennell (66) and Warren Buckley 61) also secured promotion tickets. Manickam P and Keith Walker (both 76) and Peter Allaway (72) had already clinched promotion from Division 11, and were joined by Magnar Igland (70) and Andrius Kaniava (64). Darragh Copley (75) sealed the deal in Division 12, with Kunal Basu (73), Adam Ryan (70), Andy Nash and Taras Shevchuk (69) making up the numbers. It was a landslide for Jan-Erik Carlsen (72) in Division 13, but El Presidente (67), Zheng Huan Hoe (65), James Pennington and David Lopez (all 65) also secured terms in League Four. Ronin Rajan (78) ran the table in Division 14, but Pavle Ziman (69), Linda Parkes (67), Nick Charlton (66) and Tom Clark (64) also have reasons to be cheerful. It was a similar story in Division 15, where Laszlo Nyiri (78) triumphed over Lindey Hurley (65), Sebin Jose (64), Benjamin Pock (63) and Scott Ireland (62). Craig Ekedahl was caught by Ayan Saha (both 76) in Division 16, but both can look forward to life in League Four, where they will be joined by Charles Richter (72), Andy Wong (71) and J Huc (65).

LEAGUE SIX

With three successive victories in the run-in, Alberto Mangiantini (91) consolidated his position as the top scorer in League Six, and finished 15 points clear of the competition in Division 11. Wojciech Ko∤akowski (Division 4) and Richard Phillips (Division 10) (both 88) also had strong finishes to consolidate double-digit Divisional leads. Two managers finished the season on 85 points: André Mærli, who had a nine-point margin in Division 8, and Sebastian Cornejo, who won Division 32 by four points. It was a double-digit margin for Jahn Oscar Staff (84) in Division 17; and it was close to that for Whitney Baxter and James Williams (both 83) in Divisions 9 and 22 respectively. The top ten performers in League Six is completed by John Lloyd (Division 5), Andy Whiteley (Division 16) and Lennox Desborough (Division 19) (all 82).

LEAGUE SEVEN

Chris Lord (91) was in total command of League Seven, finishing with an 18-point chasm over his nearest challenger in Division 47, and with an OR of 253, he can look forward to the next Hall of Fame update. Md Amaan ur Rahman (90) did his best to keep up, which is more than the competition in Division 11 managed; and Fabian Broeker (87) has a circa top 1K finish to go with his crushing performance in Division 60. Sunny H (85) has stepped off the gas since the last update, not that the opposition in Division 4 will have noticed; and who cares when you finish 544th in the world. Three managers ended the season on 84 points: Stephen Flett, nine points clear in Division 29; Daniel Moses, who edged out Mats Sturesson in Division 42 by a single point; and Dean Verma, who had a six-point margin in Division 54. Mark Foley (83) finished with a four-point margin in Division 37; while Max Norton (82) was 12 points better than the competition in Division 58.

LEAGUE EIGHT

Jamie Record maintained his fast pace to finish on 96 points, which is the top score in League Eight, the joint-highest across all Head-to-Leagues, and sufficient for an 18-point margin over the field in Division 90. Next up is Ben Tomes (90), who finished 22 points ahead of his nearest challenger in Division 4. Three managers finished on 88 points: Filip Johansson Bahar, with an 11-point margin in Division 12; Shivansh Kapoor, who prevailed by seven points in Division 69; and Thomsz K, who finished eight points clear of the field in Division 99. A further five managers won their respective Divisions on 87 points: Ian Roberts (Division 8), Stephen Aiken (Division 33), Graeme MacPhee (Division 37), Chahat Chawla (Division 66) and Vinait Thorat (Division 74).

LEAGUES NINE AND 10

With 96 points out of a possible 114, Virinder Gupta (Division 28) and Mo Elmelegy (Division 254) were the joint-top scorers in League Nine and across all H2H Leagues, and will be the ones to watch out for next season. Another three managers finished the campaign on 94 points: Bob Windmill won by 19 points in Division 18; Emmanuel Fatoyinbo was 15 points clear of the competition in Division 196; and it was a six-point margin for Mandar Karandikar in League 10, Division 2. A further four managers finished the season on 93 points: Victor Wilkman (Division 48), Jason Underhill (Division 161), Toon Heylen (Division 187) and K Y (Division 243); and another five managers prevailed with 91 points: Budiono Siregar (Division 21), Gary Armstrong (Division 87), Dan Kelly (Division 143), Thomas Gabrysiak (Division 176) and John Swarbrick (Division 236).

TOP 100 HALL OF FAME

It’s the final reckoning for our Top 100 Hall of Fame managers and, not surprisingly, most have a good story to tell. It was a battle-royal between Dan Furneaux (67) and @elevenify (65) in League 6, Division 6, and while Dan won the head-to-head bragging rights by finishing second, elevenify also secured promotion, and a 1,309 OR finish won’t have harmed his HOF ranking. Colin Innes (70) also secured promotion from League 6, Division 24, as well as a Top 10K finish; and James Harrison (69) also got over the line with a third place finish in League 6, Division 26. Tod Modisette produced a late season run to contend for the podium in League 7, Division 34, but 61 points was not quite enough. Sadly, it was an unsuccessful relegation battle for Timo Riekko (54) (11th place in League 6, Division 5), and Ómar Olgeirsson (51) (13th place in League 7, Division 47), but there’s always next season.

BEAT THE SCOUTS

It was a similar story for the Scouts. Torres Magic (63) has been on the fringe of the promotion battle in League 2, Division 2 for most of the season, but finished an agonising one point adrift. He did magic up a Top 5K finish though, so it’s not all bad. The sorcery that drove Greyhead (59) towards the League 3, Division 1 promotion berths wore off during the run-in, but he did hang on to a place in the Top 10. Sam Bonfield (67) clinched promotion from League 4, Division 1, with a final day victory, but I doubt that she has noticed yet; and it’s also been a successful campaign for Rainy ~ who held onto fifth place in League 7, Division 2. Sadly, there are also some poor performance to report: Neale Rigg (55) was two points shy of making the cut in League 3, Division 2; Red Lightning (54) finished 11th in League 6, Division 8; as did G Whizz (59) in League 8, Division 44. It was better news for Hibbo (73), who clinched promotion from League 9, Division 225; and the best news for Marc Jobling (87), who finished 10 points clear of the competition in League 9, Division 189.

That’s it for another season. Many thanks to the 10,000 plus managers that took part, and commiserations to the ~5,000 of you who were relegated. We’ll do it all again next season, so make sure that your FFS H2H entry is in place when FPL opens for the 2025/26 campaign. In the meantime you can review your performance, and check my work, via MIR’s Head-to-Head Leagues page.

I’m off to start pre-season training. Stay safe.