FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: CF Monterrey – Best players, predicted XI + more

Next in our FIFA Club World Cup 2025 team previews are Group E’s CF Monterrey.

This article continues our build-up to the start of the tournament’s official Fantasy game.

We’re putting together mini-previews of all teams, where two sides from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout phase.

Here, you’ll find top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, a rough predicted XI and our pick of the players worth considering for your FIFA Fantasy Club World Cup teams.

MONTERREY: OVERVIEW

One of two Mexican sides taking part in this tournament, Monterrey qualify as the 2021 winners of the CONCACAF Champions League (now Champions Cup).

It was a one-match final, beating Club America 1-0 thanks to Rogelio Funes Mori, delivering a fifth continental title in 10 years for Los Rayados – including three in a row between 2011 and 2013. Club legend Humberto Suazo scored in each of those two-legged finals.

Monterrey have also won five league titles, though none since 2019’s Apertura. In fact, 2024/25 was quite poor for them. After coming fifth in the first half (Apertura) and progressing to its subsequent final, the second half (Clausura) had them seventh, then out in the quarter-finals. It ultimately cost Martin Demichelis his job and the chance to go against previous employers River Plate.

Continuing a club history of European names that goes back to Eusebio in 1975, former Pep Guardiola assistant Domenec Torrent is now in the dugout, managing several familiar players: Sergio Canales ($6.1m), Oliver Torres ($4.9m), Hector Moreno ($5.2m), Jesus Corona ($5.5m), Lucas Ocampos ($6.0m) and, of course, Sergio Ramos ($5.3m).

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group CF Monterrey 26.0% 4.2% Inter Milan 81.2% 63.3% River Plate 68.4% 27.3% Urawa Red Diamonds 24.4% 5.2%

LEAGUE TOP SCORER

Across all 44 Apertura and Clausura matches:

German Berterame ($6.0m, FWD) – 20

($6.0m, FWD) – 20 Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID) – 17

($6.1m, MID) – 17 Oliver Torres ($4.9m, MID) – 6

LEAGUE TOP ASSIST MAKER

Across all 44 Apertura and Clausura matches:

Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID) – 11

($6.1m, MID) – 11 Jesus Corona ($5.5m, MID) – 9

($5.5m, MID) – 9 Lucas Ocampos ($6.0m, MID) – 4

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID)

($6.1m, MID) Sergio Ramos ($5.3m, DEF)

Ramos took Monterrey’s last penalty but Canales was off the field for it.

Ramos had previously taken one with Canales present but the midfielder has otherwise been first in line, responsible for seven this season.

CORNERS + FREE KICKS

Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID)

TOP FANTASY PICKS

SERGIO CANALES ($6.1m) -MID

Soon after making his 11th appearance for Spain in their 2022/23 Nations League semi-final, playmaker Canales chose to move abroad for a new challenge.

One of his nation’s most promising talents when snapped up by Real Madrid in 2010, he only ended up starting three league matches for them before spending the next 12 years at Valencia, Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

49 La Liga goals were scored in that time and the 34-year-old is flourishing even more in Mexico. His pair of seasons have accumulated 31 strikes and 16 assists, being a crucial part of Monterrey’s attacks.

As well as possible penalty-taking duty, Canales is a bit of a set-piece wizard.

SERGIO RAMOS ($5.3m) – DEF

Speaking of familiar names, here’s someone who played a lot more for Real Madrid – 671 times – is this legendary winner of everything.

His trophy cabinet contains a World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups and much more. Such experience explains why the 39-year-old was immediately made captain upon arrival.

Ramos is wearing 93 on the back of his shirt to commemorate his dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Atletico Madrid in 2014’s Champions League final.

What helps with adaptation is that he already knows several of his new teammates from Sevilla and Real Madrid.

Two clean sheets have occurred in his initial nine matches, plus four goals. That takes him to a whopping 146 for club and country, also finding time to grab his 30th career red card for kicking an opponent.

GERMAN BERTERAME ($6.0m) – FWD

A grateful recipient of Canales’ creativity is first-choice centre-forward Berterame.

The 26-year-old ended 2024/25 with 20 Liga MX goals, proving himself to be a good all-round striker.

Born in Argentina, he moved to Mexico from San Lorenzo in 2019, first to Atletico San Luis and then Monterrey.

Gaining dual nationality allowed Berterame to gain his first El Tri cap last October.

EARLY PREDICTED XI



