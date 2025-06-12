Ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, we’ve picked out a selection of players who hold high differential – aka ‘Scouting Bonus’ – appeal.

Low-owned picks are especially important in Club World Cup Fantasy.

The scoring system encourages the selection of differentials, with additional points (+2) on offer if any player scores more than four points and is owned by fewer than 5% of all teams.

With that in mind, here are five lesser-owned options that may be worthy of investment.

For everything else you might need, from team previews to fixture tickers, check out our Club World Cup Fantasy guide.

Kenan Yildiz – Juventus

Ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Position: Forward

Forward Price: $7.3m

$7.3m MD1 fixture: Al Ain

Kenan Yildiz ($7.3m) presents an opportunity for Fantasy managers to target a low-owned Juventus attacker against Al Ain, who will surely find it difficult to cope with the quality the Italians possess.

The Abu Dhabi side ended the 2024/25 UAE Pro League in a disappointing fifth position in the table. They also failed to win any of their eight games in the Asian Champions League.

While Juventus’ domestic campaign was a bit of a mixed bag, too, Yildiz registered nine goals and five assists from 38 starts and 48 total appearances across all competitions.

Playing across the frontline but most often as a left winger or left-sided No. 10, the Turkish attacker also racked up the third-most league minutes of anyone in the squad.

Furthermore, his total of 57 key passes was comfortably the best.

With a potential share of set-pieces, Yildiz has the capability to record a big Fantasy score in Matchday 1.

Kingsley Coman – Bayern Munich

Ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Price: $8.8m

$8.8m MD1 fixture: Auckland City

Kingsley Coman ($8.8m) could well end up leaving Bayern Munich this summer. However, he looks likely to start against Group C minnows Auckland City on Sunday.

The New Zealanders, who are the lowest-ranked team in the competition, are a part-time club. As a result, the bookies have consequently made them 1/200 to be eliminated in the group stage.

As for Coman, he scored five goals and provided four assists from 14 starts and 28 total appearances in the Bundesliga last term. He averaged 3.1 shots and 2.25 key passes per 90 minutes.

He’s clearly capable of substantial returns when handed minutes, then, something Vincent Kompany may be more inclined to do against Auckland, particularly with positional rival Leroy Sane ($8.2m) set to depart for Galatasaray.

Bayern vs Auckland City | Predicted lineups



Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano are expected to be eased back from injury. Jonathan Tah to make his debut in the starting lineup



[@kicker] pic.twitter.com/hRDukV6Ez3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 11, 2025

Given that Bayern’s wide forwards are particularly influential under Kompany, Coman could be a top differential pick for those looking to complete their midfields.

Kerem Akturkoglu – Benfica

Ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Price: $7.2m

$7.2m MD1 fixture: Boca Juniors

Kerem Akturkoglu ($7.2m) looks like an appealing differential in Matchdays 1 and 2. Benfica first face off against Boca Juniors, before the real plum tie comes against Auckland City.

The 26-year-old winger had a decent debut campaign in Portugal, with 11 goals and nine assists across 30 appearances in the Primeira Liga.

Akturkoglu, who excels at both scoring goals and creating chances, also ended the campaign joint-eighth in the division for shots (64). He was third at his club for key passes (31).

Boca certainly won’t roll over when they lock horns with Benfica on Monday, but they have failed to win a trophy since 2022 and were recently eliminated from the Torneo Apertura (the knockout rounds that follow the regular domestic season) by Independiente.

They are also expected to adopt a front-foot approach under Miguel Angel Russo, which could play into the hands of Akturkoglu, who holds significant Fantasy appeal with his offensive quality.

Daniel Svensson – Borussia Dortmund

Ownership: 4.7%

4.7% Position: Defender

Defender Price: $5.3m

$5.3m MD1 fixture: Fluminense

Fantasy managers might also want to consider Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson ($5.3m), who has current differential status.

With an ownership of 4.7% as it stands, the wing-back’s attacking role on the left of Niko Kovac’s 3-4-3 formation could help him rack up a significant score against Fluminense, who finished 13th in the 20-team Brazilian top-flight last year.

Svensson, who only joined from Nordsjælland in February, has put in some very decent performances this year, with one goal and three assists across eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Bundesliga.

With his ability to get into good positions in the attacking third, Svensson could be a stand-out differential with points potential at both ends of the pitch.

As for Dortmund, they arrive at the Club World Cup in good form, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League on the final day of the season after winning seven of their last eight matches.

“He is sensational in terms of running, very tidy on the ball, makes few mistakes and always offers a passing option. At the back, he does everything that needs to be done.” – Niko Kovac on Daniel Svensson

Leo Ortiz/Agustin Rossi – Flamengo

Ownership: 1.6%/1.9%

1.6%/1.9% Position: Defender/Goalkeeper

Defender/Goalkeeper Price: $4.9m/$5.3m

$4.9m/$5.3m MD1 fixture: ES Tunis

Flamengo’s defence is in impressive nick going into Matchday 1.

They’ve kept eight clean sheets in 11 league games so far this season, conceding in just one of their last nine.

There have been four shut-outs in six Copa Libertadores games, too.

Léo Ortiz ($4.9m) is usually a dependable route into that backline.

The Brazilian centre-back trails only his goalkeeper Agustín Rossi ($5.3m) and fellow centre-back Léo Pereira ($4.9m) for league minutes so far in 2025. He has also registered a team-high five shots from set pieces.

He has also delivered four attacking returns (three goals, one assist) so far in all competitions.

The fixtures in Matchdays 1 and 3 are appealing, with ES Tunis and LAFC providing the opposition.

Rossi is also eligible for Scouting Bonus.

There aren’t too many sub-5.0%-owned goalkeepers who really appeal throughout the group stage but he’s one of them.

Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez ($5.3m) and Salzburg’s Alexander Schlager ($5.5m) are other candidates but the former may well get rotated and the latter is an injury concern.