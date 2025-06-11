FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025: Juventus – Best players, predicted XI + more

Our FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy 2025 team previews continue with Juventus, who are in the same group as Manchester City.

Here we take a look at the pick of the Old Lady’s Fantasy assets, as well as an early predicted XI, their top goalscorers, leading assist-makers, set-piece takers and more.

Data in this piece comes from Fbref and WhoScored.

JUVENTUS: OVERVIEW

Like their Group G rivals City, Serie A giants Juventus won zero trophies in 2024/25 – meaning this is their final chance to pick up some silverware before the campaign is officially over.

Italy’s most successful club this year came a distant fourth in the country’s top flight, finishing outside the Serie A top two for the fifth straight season, after winning the Scudetto nine times in a row before that. They also missed out on both domestic cups.

Juve were dumped out of the Champions League at the same early stage as City, too, but by PSV Eindhoven instead of Real Madrid.

In Serie A, their record of 35 goals conceded was bettered only by champions Napoli (27). A tally of 17 clean sheets in 38 matches is no mean feat either.

At the other end, 58 goals scored was markedly lower than Inter Milan and Atalanta’s tallies, but curiously only one fewer than Napoli. And perhaps most notably, Juve only lost four matches, the joint-fewest in Serie A alongside Napoli.

Rather, their subpar domestic performance – and perhaps the lack of achievement on the continent, too – can simply be put down to their apparent affinity for draws. The Old Lady drew 16 league matches, with their 18 wins the lowest tally in the top six.

Still, they qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to being the eighth-best eligible ranked team in the UEFA rankings, having reached the last 16 of the Champions League twice in four years.

GROUP FIXTURES

BOOKIES’ PREDICTIONS

To Qualify To Win Group Manchester City 91.8% 64.6% Wydad Casablanca 7.2% 1.8% Ai Ain 17.4% 3.5% Juventus 83.6% 30.1%

LEAGUE TOP SCORERS

Dušan Vlahović ($7.5m, FWD) – 10

($7.5m, FWD) – 10 Randal Kolo Muani ($8m, FWD) – 8

($8m, FWD) – 8 Kenan Yildiz ($7.3m, FWD) – 7

LEAGUE TOP ASSIST-MAKERS

Khéphren Thuram ($6m, MID) – 6

($6m, MID) – 6 Kenan Yildiz ($7.3m, FWD) – 5

($7.3m, FWD) – 5 Samuel Mbangula ($5m, MID) – 4

($5m, MID) – 4 Weston McKennie ($6m, MID) – 4

($6m, MID) – 4 Andrea Cambiaso ($5.3m, DEF) – 4

($5.3m, DEF) – 4 Dušan Vlahović ($7.5m, FWD) – 4

($7.5m, FWD) – 4 Francisco Conceição ($5.7m, MID) – 4

SET-PIECE TAKERS

PENALTIES

Dušan Vlahović ($7.5m)

($7.5m) Manuel Locatelli ($5.6m)

($5.6m) Randal Kolo Muani ($8m)

Judging by this season’s evidence, Dušan Vlahović ($7.5m) should be Juve’s first-choice penalty taker if he’s on the pitch (more on that shortly).

The Serbian striker took and scored four Serie A penalties between August and December, plus another successful effort against Lille in the Champions League last November. He did, however, miss his most recent attempt from the spot as Juventus succumbed to FC Empoli in a Coppa Italia shoot-out.

Both Randal Kolo Muani ($8.0m) and Manuel Locatelli ($5.6m) scored their spot-kicks that day and have scored one apiece since. Kolo Muani’s came against Como when Locatelli had already been subbed and Vlahović was absent, while Locatelli’s was scored against Venezia on the final day of the season when Kolo Muani was present but just before Vlahović was subbed in.

CORNERS+ INDIRECT FREE-KICKS

Teun Koopmeiners ($6.2m)

($6.2m) Kenan Yildiz ($7.3m)

($7.3m) Andres Cambiaso ($5.3m)

($5.3m) Francisco Conceição ($5.7m)

According to WhoScored, Yildiz was Juve’s most accurate player from the corner flag but it was Teun Koopmeiners ($6.2m) – who missed the end of the season through injury – who took the most corners.

Behind them for accurate deliveries were left-back Andres Cambiaso ($5.3m) and relatively rotation and injury-prone midfielder Francisco Conceição ($5.7m).

TOP FANTASY PICKS

It may be tempting to pick up one of Juve’s centre forward options, for their goal-scoring acumen or the chance of spot-kick duties, but there remains some uncertainty in that position as things stand…

Vlahović found the net 10 times in 29 league appearances but tailed off somewhat after scoring six of those in his first nine matches. Four of his goals also came from the penalty spot.

Kolo Muani did well after his January arrival on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, scoring eight times in 16 league appearances, but was a little streaky with those returns, grabbing five in his first three games and then three in his last five of the season. The Frenchman looks set to extend his stay until at least the end of the Club World Cup.

Plus, when both men were present, they shared minutes.

KENAN YILDIZ ($7.3M) – FWD

So, if you’d prefer to avoid that uncertainty altogether, Kenan Yildiz ($7.3m) presents an alternative forward who was much more assured of gametime having played the third-most league minutes of anyone in the squad.

He wasn’t just out there running, though. The Turkish attacker, who played across the frontline this season but most often as a left winger or left sided No. 10, registered a respectable seven goals and five assists – both among the best tallies in the team – from 28 starts and 35 total appearances. Three of those (a goal and two assists) came in the final two matches of the Serie A campaign, after he’d served a two-match suspension for a red card against Monza.

A total of 57 key passes was comfortably the best in the Juventus squad.

He was also one of Juve’s top two corner-takers this season, and their most accurate with dead-ball deliveries from out wide.

KEPHREN THURAM ($6M)/Manuel Locatelli ($5.6M) – MID

If you’re in need of a midfielder, there aren’t many! There could be as few as two Juventus players categorised as midfielders in the Fantasy game starting in Matchday 1.

Khéphren Thuram ($6.0m) would appear to be a fairly reliable if unspectacular choice.

A son of French World Cup-winner Lilian, Thuram is typically a defensive midfielder but did well in a double pivot alongside Locatelli for the latter portion of the 2024/25 campaign. All in all he scored four league goals from 26 starts (and 35 total appearances), as well as leading Juve for assists (six) in the league.

He may not have Locatelli’s possible claim to penalties, but those 10 attacking returns are greater than his Italian teammate’s two, and Thuram also received four fewer yellow cards.

Spot-kicks, if he has them, are obviously Locatelli’s big draw.

But a reminder that midfielders get points for every three tackles in Club World Cup Fantasy, and Locatelli was the leading tackle-maker for Juve last season. He was fifth in Serie A for that metric.

ANDREA CAMBIASO ($5.3M) – DEF

A defender of some sort seems reasonable given Juve’s aforementioned prowess at the back, and Cambiaso jumps out.

He should be favourite to start on the left side of the backline, which may see him feature as a left wing-back or de-facto left winger at times.

The Italy international registered six attacking returns (two goals, four assists) in the league this season, two of which came in his final three appearances.

Despite being a defender, he was ranked third in the Juventus squad for key passes in 2024/25.

EARLY PREDICTED XI

Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta as Juve’s head coach in late March, after which point Juve lined up with some variation of a three-at-the-back (usually 3-4-2-1) system on all but one occasion, largely ditching the 4-2-3-1 they had typically used until that point.

With that in mind, Tudor’s preferred back three – particularly after Federico Gatti ($4.9m) suffered a broken fibula in early April – appeared to be one of ex-Newcastle man Lloyd Kelly ($4.7m) alongside Pierre Kalulu ($5.3m) and Renato Veiga ($5.0m).

However, Veiga is entered as a Juventus midfielder in Fantasy CWC but looks set to return to Chelsea before the Club World Cup begins. Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer ($5.0m) is a long-term absentee after tearing his ACL in October but is said to be hopeful of playing some role in this tournament.

When Kelly missed a few games through injury it was right-back Nicolò Savona ($4.6m) that stepped into Tudor’s back three, and when Kalulu – an AC Milan loanee who’s expected to stick around for this tournament – was sent off with two games to go, Alberto Costa ($4.0m), another right-back, stepped up. One of those two could therefore fill in again if Gatti isn’t deemed fit to start against Al Ain, while either could also line up at right wing-back, a position which was also shared latterly this season between Nicolás González ($6.5m), a Fantasy forward, and midfielders Weston McKennie ($6m) and Timothy Weah ($6.3m).

González also featured as a right-sided No. 10 under Tudor, while McKennie – and Koopmeiners, who may throw a spanner in the works if he returns from an achilles issue in time given he started as an attacking midfielder in Tudor’s first match – are similarly central players by trade, with Weah more accustomed to playing out wide.

McKennie and Weah were both used as left wing-backs early in Tudor’s tenure but Andrea Cambiaso ($5.3m) would appear to be the most natural option there and indeed started five of the last six league games, only missing out against Lazio due to injury.

The left-sided No. 10 should belong to Yildiz on current evidence, which would leave only one space up top for either Kolo Muani or Vlahović. The latter started the first few games of Tudor’s reign before suffering a stress reaction of the bone, after which point Kolo Muani led the line.

Meanwhile, the double pivot so far under Tudor has almost always consisted of Locatelli and Khéphren Thuram ($6.0m). The Italian, Juve’s captain, recently injured his ankle on national team duty but is reportedly expected to recover in time for the Club World Cup.

Amid all this, be sure to keep an eye out for any news regarding Filip Kostic and Daniele Rugani’s returns to Turin from their respective loans at Fenerbahce and Ajax, as both could challenge for a place in the XI – on the left side of the midfield and in the back three, respectively. Neither player is currently in the official Fantasy Club World Cup game, but may well be by the time the tournament starts. Rugani, for example, has already been called up for Italy’s World Cup qualifiers.



