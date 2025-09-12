Fantasy EFL

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 Injury News

12 September 2025 0 comments
This is the last day to finalise your Fantasy EFL teams, as Gameweek 7 kicks off on Friday in the Championship. Here, we assess the Gameweek 7 injury news to highlight the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or suspension.

It is vital to stay up-to-date on these lineup lessons as you risk missing out on many Fantasy points by selecting a player who does not come onto the field.

Gameweek 7 Injury News: Who is ruled out or looking doubtful?

CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Blackburn Rovers – Sean McLoughlin (D) – suspended for one match after a straight red card
  • Coventry City – Jay Dasilva (D) – doubtful with a minor ankle injury
  • Ipswich Town – Sam Szmodics (M) – doubtful with an injury during the international break
  • Leicester City – Hamza Choudhury (M) – doubtful after a leg knock during his last game
  • Milwall – Casper de Norre (M) – remains out of action with injury
  • Norwich City – Jack Stacey (D) – sidelined after sustaining a concussion
  • Wrexham – Danny Ward (G) – out for a number of weeks with a dislocated shoulder

LEAGUE ONE

  • AFC Wimbledon – Joe Lewis (D) – suspended for one match following a red card
  • AFC Wimbledon – Marcus Browne (M) – suspended for three matches following a red card
  • Bolton Wanderers – Mason Barstow (F) – doubtful availability after a minor hamstring injury
  • Bradford City – Curtis Tilt (D) – doubtful availability with hip and groin issues
  • Cardiff City – Rubin Colwill (M) – a doubt to appear after sustaining a knee injury
  • Mansfield Town – Baily Cargill (D) – unlikely to play with a hamstring injury
  • Mansfield Town – Luke Bolton (M) – unknown availability after an injury in his last match
  • Lincoln City – Ryley Towler (D) – suspended for one match after five yellow cards this season
  • Lincoln City – Rob Street (F) – faces a one-match suspension following a red card
  • Plymouth Argyle – Xavier Amaechi (F) – sidelined until next year following hamstring surgery
  • Rotherham United – Tom Holmes (D) – out for two months with a knee injury
  • Stockport County – Owen Dodgson (D) – doubtful to appear following a leg injury
  • Wigan Athletic – Christian Saydee (F) – suspended for three matches following a red card

LEAGUE TWO

  • Chesterfield – Dylan Duffy (M) – an injury doubt for this week with knee issues
  • Colchester United – Tom Flanagan (D) – will likely miss a few weeks with a leg injury
  • Fleetwood Town – Matty Virtue (M) – out of action for about three weeks with injury
  • Gillingham – Armani Little (M) – probable to appear despite a knock
  • Gillingham – Ethan Coleman (M) – unknown availability after sustaining a knock
  • Walsall – Charlie Larkin (M) – suspended for one match after receiving a red card
