Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 Injury News

This is the last day to finalise your Fantasy EFL teams, as Gameweek 7 kicks off on Friday in the Championship. Here, we assess the Gameweek 7 injury news to highlight the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or suspension.
It is vital to stay up-to-date on these lineup lessons as you risk missing out on many Fantasy points by selecting a player who does not come onto the field.
Gameweek 7 Injury News: Who is ruled out or looking doubtful?
CHAMPIONSHIP
- Blackburn Rovers – Sean McLoughlin (D) – suspended for one match after a straight red card
- Coventry City – Jay Dasilva (D) – doubtful with a minor ankle injury
- Ipswich Town – Sam Szmodics (M) – doubtful with an injury during the international break
- Leicester City – Hamza Choudhury (M) – doubtful after a leg knock during his last game
- Milwall – Casper de Norre (M) – remains out of action with injury
- Norwich City – Jack Stacey (D) – sidelined after sustaining a concussion
- Wrexham – Danny Ward (G) – out for a number of weeks with a dislocated shoulder
LEAGUE ONE
- AFC Wimbledon – Joe Lewis (D) – suspended for one match following a red card
- AFC Wimbledon – Marcus Browne (M) – suspended for three matches following a red card
- Bolton Wanderers – Mason Barstow (F) – doubtful availability after a minor hamstring injury
- Bradford City – Curtis Tilt (D) – doubtful availability with hip and groin issues
- Cardiff City – Rubin Colwill (M) – a doubt to appear after sustaining a knee injury
- Mansfield Town – Baily Cargill (D) – unlikely to play with a hamstring injury
- Mansfield Town – Luke Bolton (M) – unknown availability after an injury in his last match
- Lincoln City – Ryley Towler (D) – suspended for one match after five yellow cards this season
- Lincoln City – Rob Street (F) – faces a one-match suspension following a red card
- Plymouth Argyle – Xavier Amaechi (F) – sidelined until next year following hamstring surgery
- Rotherham United – Tom Holmes (D) – out for two months with a knee injury
- Stockport County – Owen Dodgson (D) – doubtful to appear following a leg injury
- Wigan Athletic – Christian Saydee (F) – suspended for three matches following a red card
LEAGUE TWO
- Chesterfield – Dylan Duffy (M) – an injury doubt for this week with knee issues
- Colchester United – Tom Flanagan (D) – will likely miss a few weeks with a leg injury
- Fleetwood Town – Matty Virtue (M) – out of action for about three weeks with injury
- Gillingham – Armani Little (M) – probable to appear despite a knock
- Gillingham – Ethan Coleman (M) – unknown availability after sustaining a knock
- Walsall – Charlie Larkin (M) – suspended for one match after receiving a red card