Fantasy EFL Gameweek 7 Injury News

This is the last day to finalise your Fantasy EFL teams, as Gameweek 7 kicks off on Friday in the Championship. Here, we assess the Gameweek 7 injury news to highlight the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or suspension.

It is vital to stay up-to-date on these lineup lessons as you risk missing out on many Fantasy points by selecting a player who does not come onto the field.

Gameweek 7 Injury News: Who is ruled out or looking doubtful?

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackburn Rovers – Sean McLoughlin (D) – suspended for one match after a straight red card

– suspended for one match after a straight red card Coventry City – Jay Dasilva (D) – doubtful with a minor ankle injury

– doubtful with a minor ankle injury Ipswich Town – Sam Szmodics (M) – doubtful with an injury during the international break

– doubtful with an injury during the international break Leicester City – Hamza Choudhury (M) – doubtful after a leg knock during his last game

– doubtful after a leg knock during his last game Milwall – Casper de Norre (M) – remains out of action with injury

– remains out of action with injury Norwich City – Jack Stacey (D) – sidelined after sustaining a concussion

– sidelined after sustaining a concussion Wrexham – Danny Ward (G) – out for a number of weeks with a dislocated shoulder

LEAGUE ONE

AFC Wimbledon – Joe Lewis (D) – suspended for one match following a red card

– suspended for one match following a red card AFC Wimbledon – Marcus Browne (M) – suspended for three matches following a red card

– suspended for three matches following a red card Bolton Wanderers – Mason Barstow (F) – doubtful availability after a minor hamstring injury

– doubtful availability after a minor hamstring injury Bradford City – Curtis Tilt (D) – doubtful availability with hip and groin issues

– doubtful availability with hip and groin issues Cardiff City – Rubin Colwill (M) – a doubt to appear after sustaining a knee injury

– a doubt to appear after sustaining a knee injury Mansfield Town – Baily Cargill (D) – unlikely to play with a hamstring injury

– unlikely to play with a hamstring injury Mansfield Town – Luke Bolton (M) – unknown availability after an injury in his last match

– unknown availability after an injury in his last match Lincoln City – Ryley Towler (D) – suspended for one match after five yellow cards this season

– suspended for one match after five yellow cards this season Lincoln City – Rob Street (F) – faces a one-match suspension following a red card

– faces a one-match suspension following a red card Plymouth Argyle – Xavier Amaechi (F) – sidelined until next year following hamstring surgery

– sidelined until next year following hamstring surgery Rotherham United – Tom Holmes (D) – out for two months with a knee injury

– out for two months with a knee injury Stockport County – Owen Dodgson (D) – doubtful to appear following a leg injury

– doubtful to appear following a leg injury Wigan Athletic – Christian Saydee (F) – suspended for three matches following a red card

LEAGUE TWO