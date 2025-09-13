3pm team news: Woltemade debut, Ndiaye fit

Five more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST this afternoon:

TEAM NEWS

Starting on Tyneside, Eddie Howe hands a debut to new striker Nick Woltemade.

Joelinton and Harvey Barnes also come in, with Sven Botman, Will Osula and the injured Jacob Ramsey missing out.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira gives his own recent capture, Tolu Arokodare, a first start as he makes five changes.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner brings in Yeremy Pino and Jefferson Lerma for the injured pair Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr.

Regis Le Bris also makes two alterations, with Wilson Isidor ousting Eliezer Mayenda up top.

Simon Adingra also comes in for the absent Enzo Le Fee.

Tim Iroegbunam for the injured Vitalii Mykolenko is Everton’s only change on Merseyside as Iliman Ndiaye is passed fit.

Aston Villa’s four changes see Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde replace Marco Bizot, Donyell Malen, Ian Maatsen and Evann Guessand.

At Craven Cottage, Harry Wilson comes in for Timothy Castagne for the hosts.

Daniel Farke makes five alterations, handing starts to Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Brenden Aaronson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor.

Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha, Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri misses out through injury.

There are two defensive changes for Bournemouth as Valjko Milosavljevic and James Hill come in for the missing Bafoda Diakite and Adam Smith.

And, finally, Fabian Hurzeler recalls James Milner and Georginio Rutter for Carlos Baleba and Diego Gomez.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Subs: Dannis, Araujo, Cook, Soler, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Milner, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Tzimas, Watson, Baleba, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Coppola.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Pino, Hughes, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Esse, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny, Cardines, Canvot, Uche.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Adingra, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Rigg, Maydena, Traore, Masuaku, Jones, Brobbey.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Watkins, Bogarde, Rogers.

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen Proctor, Lindelof, Elliott, Torres, Malen, Sancho, Maatsen, Guessand.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Raul Jimenez, Cairney, Adama, Castagne, Kevin, Diop, Smith Rowe, Robinson.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, James, Nmecha, Bijol, Harrison, Tanaka, Justin, Gnonto, Gruev

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, R Gomes, Mosquera, Krejci, Agbadou, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Hwang, Arokodare.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Munetsi, Wolfe, Arias, Bellegarde, Lopez, Tchatchoua.