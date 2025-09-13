Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Woltemade debut, Ndiaye fit

13 September 2025 667 comments
Five more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm BST this afternoon:

TEAM NEWS

Starting on Tyneside, Eddie Howe hands a debut to new striker Nick Woltemade.

Joelinton and Harvey Barnes also come in, with Sven Botman, Will Osula and the injured Jacob Ramsey missing out.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira gives his own recent capture, Tolu Arokodare, a first start as he makes five changes.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner brings in Yeremy Pino and Jefferson Lerma for the injured pair Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr.

Regis Le Bris also makes two alterations, with Wilson Isidor ousting Eliezer Mayenda up top.

Simon Adingra also comes in for the absent Enzo Le Fee.

Tim Iroegbunam for the injured Vitalii Mykolenko is Everton’s only change on Merseyside as Iliman Ndiaye is passed fit.

Aston Villa’s four changes see Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Lucas Digne and Lamare Bogarde replace Marco Bizot, Donyell Malen, Ian Maatsen and Evann Guessand.

At Craven Cottage, Harry Wilson comes in for Timothy Castagne for the hosts.

Daniel Farke makes five alterations, handing starts to Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Brenden Aaronson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor.

Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha, Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev drop to the bench, while goalkeeper Lucas Perri misses out through injury.

There are two defensive changes for Bournemouth as Valjko Milosavljevic and James Hill come in for the missing Bafoda Diakite and Adam Smith.

And, finally, Fabian Hurzeler recalls James Milner and Georginio Rutter for Carlos Baleba and Diego Gomez.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Subs: Dannis, Araujo, Cook, Soler, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Milner, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Tzimas, Watson, Baleba, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Coppola.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Pino, Hughes, Kamada, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Esse, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny, Cardines, Canvot, Uche.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki, Talbi, Adingra, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Rigg, Maydena, Traore, Masuaku, Jones, Brobbey.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Iroegbunam, Gueye, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Watkins, Bogarde, Rogers.

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen Proctor, Lindelof, Elliott, Torres, Malen, Sancho, Maatsen, Guessand.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Lecomte, Raul Jimenez, Cairney, Adama, Castagne, Kevin, Diop, Smith Rowe, Robinson.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, James, Nmecha, Bijol, Harrison, Tanaka, Justin, Gnonto, Gruev

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, R Gomes, Mosquera, Krejci, Agbadou, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Hwang, Arokodare.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, S. Bueno, Munetsi, Wolfe, Arias, Bellegarde, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

667 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Watkins - fixtures vs form.

    I think I'm done. Isak incoming.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      You could argue the fixtures aren't in Villa's favour at the moment

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Imagine dropping a forward before Sunderland, Fulham, Burnley... But it's beyond repair.

        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Sundrrland and Fulham have good defences.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Annoyingly stays in my team one week more, but straight out for Haaland after that.

      Could even bench him next week for: Pedro, Reijnders, Esteve, lol.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Price drops sickening

  2. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Double Chelsea defence and no Arsenal is going to absolutely shaft me later in isn’t it 😆

  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Wissa to?

    A) Evanilson
    B) Mateta
    C) Woltemade

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      c if he scores vs barca and wissa is ruled out for a while

  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    0 Forward Returns since the start of this miserable Season. Plz tell me I'm not alone!

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    32 points from Raya, Timber, Muñoz and Semenyo. Off to a great start in GW4.

    Frustrated by Johnson being benched. Would you sell for Xavi/Kudus or look elsewhere?

    1. Moon Dog
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Nice, congrats! You were close to attacking returns for Timber too.

        Avoided him out of fear of Ben White around tough European games...

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Thanks, yeah I know White can threaten his minutes but I see Arteta preferring Timber when fit.

          Just remembered Gudmundsson is my 3rd sub expecting to see a 6 pointer out of reach only to see they lost and him scoring the OG 😆

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Ask that question after the West Ham v Spurs game

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah will be watching the game and have more information then, cheers.

      • Moon Dog
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          I would hang fire on Johnson and let the full week play out. Might be someone else you want, or a bigger fire to put out.

          Xavi could just score a hatty and you move tonight 😆

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            No priorities right now but yes better not to rush into that move. Unless Xavi does score that hatty 😆

      • Vazza
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Bought Gudmundsson in as part of my WC. Pleasing to see him score an OG from the bench to wipe out cleansheets for those who started Leeds defenders in their first XI.

        1. More Tragic
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          lol

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Cracking header as well. Totally blind-sided the keeper. Impressive he managed to score, even.

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        there arent enough good options in the 8-10 range this season. miss Son and KDB

        1. Moon Dog
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            May feel differently after Mbeumo's brace tomorrow 😛

            1. F4L
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 35 mins ago

              hope so 😀 need it so badly! got the triple united already in mid, at this point want to sell watkins but no clue who to get.

        2. lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Mad at myself for not going Semenyo on a Wildcard, I guess Salah + Mateta to Haaland + Semenyo makes more sense now in GW6.

          1. Vazza
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Semenyo scored a pen, which wouldn’t have been the case if Kluivert had started.

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              The game could have been postponed because of rain and snow too.....

            2. F4L
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              barely saw anyone mention he was on pens as well, was worth 8 points.

            3. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 31 mins ago

              Kluivert needs to earn his spot back tbh. There are other players performing pretty well.

              1. lilmessipran
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 58 mins ago

                With the form that Bou are in, I certainly agree.. hopefully by GW6 Semenyo is still affordable.

            4. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 30 mins ago

              Right, but Kluivert struggling to get onto the pitch being a very obvious counter

        3. TOBY1
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Just considered wildcard but couldn't put together a team I was excited about.

          1. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 hours ago

            This is it. I need to wildcard, but I look at a potential wc team and it's just meh. The fixture runs just aren't there and the big attacks aren't known yet.

        4. Sandy Ravage
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          B.Johnson > ?
          Aina > ?

        5. lilmessipran
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          What's up with Stach from Leeds? Did 13 defcon in gw1 and has fallen off in defcon since, has his position changed from Gw1?

        6. More Tragic
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Scout picks forward line smashing it

        7. Jack Frost
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Gudmundsson in for Murillo made a lot of sense until two minutes to go... zero points to three points. Funny game this FPL. I mean no clean sheet and an own goal in one second, and seeing Murillo got banged up in thirty minutes and left game... so Gud was "genius" move. until it wasn't.

        8. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Watkins and Rogers owners, there are still 34 gw to play

          1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 35 mins ago

            Frig that, I’m done with W after today.

          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Rub it in, why don't you champ

          3. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            34 blanks to go!

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              And price drops ... they are going to be cheap and good values though 😆

          4. F4L
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            fk it, if watkins scores against brentford midweek he can stay. just ride or die at this point

          5. Do I Not Like Orange
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            I kept them for the first 3 weeks & mercifully ditched on WC. Just watched us (Sunderland) claim a deserved point at Palace and not sure that fixture is an easy one for them either.

            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours ago

              Which is why an earlier post said 'no easy fixtures for Villa".

              Keeping Watkins is just stubborn.

        9. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Me going into added time of the day matches: “I knew I should have stuck to my guns and played to the fixtures. Arsenal away is a worse opponent than Fulham. Should have swapped Milenkovic for Gudmundss…oh.”

        10. JBG
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          So 5 goals in total during 3PM matches... hopefully we see 5 goals from Spurs alone(all Kudus and VDV).

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            5 goals from WHU possible? 😛

          2. F4L
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            romero 5 assists and its a deal 🙂

          3. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Kudus hatty and Porro assisting all 3 will do me lovely... I'm not a greedy man.

        11. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          tarkowski down to 8 grrr

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            I'll swap you Senesi!

          2. lilmessipran
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Honestly a defense of Tarkowski Senesi Lacroix and two 4.0s for 38 GWs might not be a bad way to play this game.

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 4 mins ago

              Andersen Senesi Lacroix ... cheap and crips

              1. GreennRed
                • 13 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Andersen, Guehi, Senesi today. Gudmundsson, Van de Ven benched.

        12. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Josh King is a super player and only gonna get better. But he's fodder so don't start him yet, regardless of opposition.

        13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          Would you BB this next GW?

          Sanchez
          Livra VVD Guehi
          Kudus Mo Gakpo Semenyo
          Richarlison Pedro Mateta

          Bench: Dubravka(NFO) Enzo(mun) VDV(bha) Senesi(NEW)

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I would.

        14. Dannyb
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Watkins to Isak done, what a complete effing let down.

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Isak?

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Might be a few weeks before he gets regular starts so hold off for now.

        15. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Anyone know how Elliott did when he came on?
          I got him on bench on wc.. will be bench boosting next week.

          1. #1 Salah Hater
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Played central and Rogers moved out left. Didn't do much, but then again neither did the other 21 players on the pitch.

            1. ball c
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              Ta
              Hopefully he’s the difference maker for them

        16. TiAgoFPL
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Of course I've sold PMS on the wc

