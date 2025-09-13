Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Forest team news: Rice benched, Eze starts

13 September 2025 425 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The Ange Postecoglou era gets underway for Nottingham Forest this Saturday lunchtime as the Tricky Trees visit Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes for the hosts today, one of which sees Eberechi Eze get his first Arsenal start. Gabriel Martinelli makes way.

And despite a return to training on Friday, William Saliba isn’t in the squad. Cristhian Mosquera, impressive at Anfield a fortnight ago, takes his place at centre-half.

The other alteration is more surprising, with Declan Rice dropping down to the bench. Martin Odegaard comes back in after only being fit enough for substitute duty in Gameweek 3.

As for Postecoglou’s first Forest XI, he’s pretty much stuck with the tried-and-tested set-up that his predecessor favoured.

In fact, he’s only made one enforced change to his line-up today.

Ola Aina‘s injury sees Morato come into the side.

So, all the old favourites like Chris Wood retain their places for now.

Summer signings Douglas Luiz, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Omari Hutchinson, Dilane Bakwa and Nicolo Savona are all on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, White, Martinelli, Trossard, Nwaneri, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Morato, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Victor, McAtee, Hutchinson, Boly, Luiz, Kalimuendo, Bakwa, Savona, Yates.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Dango debut
425 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pedram
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    What's with all these CM/CDMs scoring goals left and right this season?

    Thinking of getting Enzo myself

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Do it. Dont just talk

      Open Controls
  2. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    Hold that clean sheet Raya

    Open Controls
  3. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    People avoided Gyokeres due to lack of pre season, training etc,
    plus ars fixtures, and went for Watkins who had decent pre season, but gyokeres 3 goals up on Watkins so far !

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 22 mins ago

      Watkins who?
      McGinn the winger killed him

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      3 in 4 and hes just getting started. 22+ goal season is on

      Open Controls
  4. Grand Thibauto
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Any chance of Gabriel defcons

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        He is one off

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 27 mins ago

          Never kind lol

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            6 hours, 27 mins ago

            *mind

            Fml get an edit comment button please

            Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        Just got em. 4 point block in the 95th minute.

        Open Controls
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      He’s a 6 point player. Always just missing out on the bonus. And almost scoring. Rant over I guess lol

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        He's just got a 10 pointer

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 17 mins ago

          I’ll take it, but besides a one-off here and there, he’s a 6 point player

          Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      That last block counts as a CBIT! Surely

      Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Raya + Timber double up easy route to points 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sels. Easy route to point

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Spud, have them too! Hope Timber keeps some bonus pts.

      Open Controls
  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    One more DC Gabriel pleeaassee!!!

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      did a block at the end there i think

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Think he just got it yayyy

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Block last kick of game

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      BEAUTIFUL

      Open Controls
  7. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Potential 4 points block from Gabriel there

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      3 I think

      Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Gabriel DEFCON right at the death

    Great start to the FH

    Gyokeres + Gabriel + Calafiori 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      GOAT

      Open Controls
    2. Grand Thibauto
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Good job, the only consistently great player left in this game

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    3. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      OMG

      Open Controls
    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Jinxed yourself champ.

      But thank you for sharing your excellence with the great unwashed.

      Open Controls
    5. Moon Dog
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Team link outdated?

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 32 mins ago

          Didn’t update this season

          Open Controls
    6. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Timber and Cala on FH!!

      Open Controls
    7. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Good thing Arsenal brought in a scorer

      Open Controls
    8. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Going to take a while to shift from Nuno ball to Angeball

      Arsenal (2.44) 3-0 (0.18) Nott’m Forest

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Bruh. Ange just joined for days.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          Haha so it will take some time then...

          Open Controls
    9. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      One thing you can almost bank on is Arsenal's defence. I'm currently on double arsenal defence, I might triple up once Saliba returns

      Open Controls
    10. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      Zubimendessential

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 36 mins ago

        He scored 17% of his Carrer goals............... today

        Open Controls
    11. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      raya wonder save from wood abit frustrating 😥

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Wood aimed that, too. The big lug doesn’t get credit for how skilled he is.

        Open Controls
    12. Emiliano Sala
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Celebrated that block like a last minute goal

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Same

        Open Controls
    13. Tomerick
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Zubimendi essential? Check out my GW5 Wildcard and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and ring that bell for more knee jerking action!

      Open Controls
    14. F4L
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      time to see how good woltemade is

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        Hoping he becomes an immediate cult hero

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.