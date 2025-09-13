Arsenal v Forest team news: Rice benched, Eze starts

The Ange Postecoglou era gets underway for Nottingham Forest this Saturday lunchtime as the Tricky Trees visit Arsenal.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 12:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes for the hosts today, one of which sees Eberechi Eze get his first Arsenal start. Gabriel Martinelli makes way.

And despite a return to training on Friday, William Saliba isn’t in the squad. Cristhian Mosquera, impressive at Anfield a fortnight ago, takes his place at centre-half.

The other alteration is more surprising, with Declan Rice dropping down to the bench. Martin Odegaard comes back in after only being fit enough for substitute duty in Gameweek 3.

As for Postecoglou’s first Forest XI, he’s pretty much stuck with the tried-and-tested set-up that his predecessor favoured.

In fact, he’s only made one enforced change to his line-up today.

Ola Aina‘s injury sees Morato come into the side.

So, all the old favourites like Chris Wood retain their places for now.

Summer signings Douglas Luiz, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Omari Hutchinson, Dilane Bakwa and Nicolo Savona are all on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Merino, Odegaard, Eze, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, White, Martinelli, Trossard, Nwaneri, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Morato, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Victor, McAtee, Hutchinson, Boly, Luiz, Kalimuendo, Bakwa, Savona, Yates.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: