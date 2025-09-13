Brentford v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Brentford and Chelsea.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Chelsea
|3
|7
|+6
|DWW
|15th
|Brentford
|3
|3
|-2
|LWL
Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):