Brentford v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Brentford and Chelsea.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday 13 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Chelsea 3 7 +6 DWW 15th Brentford 3 3 -2 LWL

Over their last three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):