Brentford v Chelsea team news: Palmer + Cucurella subs

We’ve got a bonus Premier League match this evening in the super-late 8pm BST slot.

Brentford v Chelsea rounds off the day’s action.

TEAM NEWS

The Bees have made two changes for this evening’s game, one enforced as Mikkel Damsgaard misses out due to illness.

Dango Ouattara drops to the bench, too, as Keith Andrews channels the spirit of his predecessor by moving to – we think – a 5-3-2 against a big-six club.

Ethan Pinnock and Mathias Jensen come in.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has made four alterations.

Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato are surprise starters at the back, with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella dropping to the bench.

Jamie Gittens comes in for the absent Estevao out wide, meanwhile.

And with Cole Palmer only deemed fit enough for the bench, Facundo Buonanotte is given the nod to replace the injured Liam Delap.

Alejandro Garnacho is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Pinnock, van den Berg, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Ajer, Janelt, Onyeka, Carvalho, Outtara, Nelson.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Hato, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Buonanotte, Gittens, Joao Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Gusto, Cucurella, Acheampong, Santos, George, Palmer, Garnacho.