Dugout Discussion

Brentford v Chelsea team news: Palmer + Cucurella subs

13 September 2025 118 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

We’ve got a bonus Premier League match this evening in the super-late 8pm BST slot.

Brentford v Chelsea rounds off the day’s action.

TEAM NEWS

The Bees have made two changes for this evening’s game, one enforced as Mikkel Damsgaard misses out due to illness.

Dango Ouattara drops to the bench, too, as Keith Andrews channels the spirit of his predecessor by moving to – we think – a 5-3-2 against a big-six club.

Ethan Pinnock and Mathias Jensen come in.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has made four alterations.

Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato are surprise starters at the back, with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella dropping to the bench.

Jamie Gittens comes in for the absent Estevao out wide, meanwhile.

And with Cole Palmer only deemed fit enough for the bench, Facundo Buonanotte is given the nod to replace the injured Liam Delap.

Alejandro Garnacho is among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Pinnock, van den Berg, Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Ajer, Janelt, Onyeka, Carvalho, Outtara, Nelson.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Hato, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Buonanotte, Gittens, Joao Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Gusto, Cucurella, Acheampong, Santos, George, Palmer, Garnacho.

118 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Scade G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Justice for Cucu

      Open Controls
      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        just now

        He will come on late and tie it

        Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Watkins Reijnders to Haaland KDH?

    Sels
    Diouf VdV Konsa
    Salah Bruno Semenyo KDH
    Haaland Pedro Mateta
    Dub King Rodon Reinildo

    Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Brentford G

    Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    schade g
    henderson a

    Open Controls
  5. Twisted Saltergater
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    Get in!

    Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    kevin de henderson

    Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    20 mins ago

    Schade!

    Say it right, Frenchie

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Never!

      Open Controls
  8. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Good stuff, Chelsea have had some very lucky cleanies

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      All cleanies are very lucky

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ok, particularly lucky

        Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    JP’s on the centre line something needs to change

    Open Controls
  10. Twisted Saltergater
    • 16 Years
    19 mins ago

    It’s so much easier to sit in, then counter with genuine pace. Attacking teams are far too rigid, playing too safe.

    Open Controls
  11. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Free the Cucu One!

    Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    pedro just isnt a 9. very surprised guiu has got the cold shoulder and jackson was allowed to go

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Guiu is gash

      Open Controls
    2. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not saying he's good, but seems odd to recall him if you're not even going to have him in the squad in these circumstances

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      They didn’t foresee the Delap injury

      Open Controls
    4. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Manchester City won the league without a proper 9 (2021/2022)

      Open Controls
    5. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      5 mins ago

      Firmino says hi

      Open Controls
  13. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    The old boy still got it

    Open Controls
  14. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    As per usual the WC is a big fail.

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pretty happy with my WC actually

      Open Controls
    2. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      just now

      One GW, still ongoing, long season. Anything can happen

      Open Controls
  15. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Maresca put out a shite team. Andrews got his boys drilled. Wasn’t like there wasn’t a warning with other long balls

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Best part of 2 billion quid spent and this is what they've got to show for it

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        But, but but they're World CClub Champions! 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          just now

          They win trophies, I'll give them that. The big trophies are a long, long way off still.

          Open Controls
  16. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Some tragic goalkeeping from Sanchez

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Massive deflection

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Watch the replay

      Open Controls
  17. Twisted Saltergater
    • 16 Years
    17 mins ago

    Chelsea quite complacent. Playing like they only need to turn up to win.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      dont blame them after they were handed free points against palace and fulham

      Open Controls
  18. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sels
    Neco burn konsa (dorgu vdv)
    Salah gakpo kudus semenyo (rejinders)
    Gyokeres pedro watkins

    Initial thoughts, which ?

    A) watkins to wood
    B) konsa to guehi
    C) roll ft

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Why not Dorgu to Guehi?

      Open Controls
  19. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Brentford has forgotten how to pass and somehow still leads...what a disaster of a game.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Reminds me of the way Nuno set up Wolves to beat Man City, with Jimenez and Adama up front.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best league in the world has had a pretty poor day.

      Open Controls
  20. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    DefCon needs to be removed from the game next season. You can’t have players getting 4 points when they concede a goal, it just kills having good defenders and cheap attacking midfielders

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      It kills expensive defenders if we’re able to find aggressive 4.5m CBs in decent defences.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Alderete at 4.0 is a cheat code

        Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just get cheap defenders and cheap attackers. It's a huge flex.

      Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      They'd need to remove most chips before the game is back to being good...

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I do agree

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        Content creators dream

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          just now

          The gravy train

          Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      think the increase in clean sheets this season has caught fpl towers off guard as well

      plus the increase in bps for successful tackles, its like the perfect storm

      i hope they stay, but any defenders that is half decent with defcons this season are really put up in price next year. like hardly any defenders under 5 who even get defcon 1 in every 3 etc, unless they offer literally no attacking threat

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s going to look very stupid when 4.5 defenders outscore most midfielders by the end of the season

        Open Controls
    5. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      DEFCON is atrocious

      Open Controls
  21. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    44m & Chelsea get a shot on target

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Where’s Sanchez off to

    Open Controls
  23. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    HT 🙄

    Open Controls
  24. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Brentford away is a tough fixture

    Point noted

    Open Controls
  25. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    No CS for Chelsea is a Godsend though

    Open Controls
  26. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Here comes Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Here he doesn't. He's definitely very injured.

      Cucu should be on at HT, though.

      Open Controls
  27. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    -8 is alot, but im considering
    RAN Rogers Kudus ->
    Alderete Salah KDH

    Petrovic
    Cucurella Porro Muñoz
    Salah Semenyo Enzo Reijnders
    Haaland Pedro Richarlison

    Dubravka KDH Alderete Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t think Kudus is a must sell

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No but his main chances today were late on against 10 men. I also have Johnson so he’s first to go!

        Open Controls
  28. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Semenyo rising and Watkins dropping tonight. Need 0.1 extra to move Johnson out for Semenyo so thinking Watkins goes as well despite 3 good fixtures coming up?

    A) Johnson+Watkins to Semenyo+Ekitike
    B) Johnson+Saliba to Semenyo+Timber
    C) Johnson+Cucurella to Semenyo+Sensi

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Early transfers when there’s midweek games isn’t worth it

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.