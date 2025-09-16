Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best defenders

16 September 2025 551 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to begin next week – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, as well as articles throughout the season.

Here, we look at some of the best UCL Fantasy defenders on offer.

DENZEL DUMFRIES (€6.0m)

UCL Fantasy Matchday 11: FPL Reactions’ team reveal 1

Inter Milan kept clean sheets in seven of their eight league phase matches last season, conceding just one goal.

They have a superb early schedule in 2025/26, too, with Ajax, Slavia Prague, Union SG and Kairat Almaty up first.

Denzel Dumfries is sure to pick up plenty of Fantasy interest as a result.

The flying wing-back racked up 17 attacking returns across all competitions last season and has already found the net against Udinese in 2025/26.

Fellow Inter wing-back Federico Dimarco (€5.5m) is a slightly cheaper alternative on the left flank. He racked up 25 shots and key passes in last season’s Champions League, four more than Dumfries.

The Dutchman posed the greater close-range threat, however:

ACHRAF HAKIMI (€6.0m)

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 11 6

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most attacking full-backs in world football.

The Moroccan finished the 2024/25 season with 27 attacking returns (!) in 55 matches, an outstanding record for a right-back.

Nine were banked in the Champions League, too.

On the underlying stats front, Hakimi finished joint-eighth among all players for non-penalty shots, as well as second for key passes:

PSG do have one of the tougher opening runs, mind, with clashes against Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the first four Matchdays.

GABRIEL MAGALHAES (€5.5m)

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: A double-up on four teams

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season. They also boasted one of the best backlines in the Champions League.

Central to this success was Gabriel, who offers an attacking threat from set-pieces.

Indeed, the Brazilian scored five times across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign.

As for Arsenal, the arrival of Martin Zubimendi (€6.0m) has strengthened them defensively, and they have already kept two clean sheets in three Premier League matches. Throughout this period, they haven’t conceded a single big chance.

Considering they have arguably the easiest Champions League fixture schedule of any team, Gabriel is a reliable choice at the back.

Riccardo Calafiori (€4.5m) is also worth a mention. He has started the season superbly at left-back, with one goal and two assists in three appearances. However, there is plenty of competition in his position, including Myles Lewis-Skelly (€4.5m) and new arrival Piero Hincapie (€5.0m), so there is an element of risk.

GIOVANNI DI LORENZO (€5.5m)

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 9 2

Napoli’s defence was the best in Serie A last season, as they conceded just 27 goals in 38 matches.

Despite facing Manchester City first, Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s subsequent fixtures, which include Sporting CP, PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag FK and FC Copenhagen, look much nicer.

Playing under Antonio Conte, Di Lorenzo produced three goals and three assists last season.

He also racked up 37 key passes in Serie A, the most of any Napoli player except Matteo Politano (€5.5m).

PEDRO PORRO (€5.0m)

Sunday team news: Pau + Porro start, Moreno benched

There are some appealing fixtures for Tottenham Hotspur during the league phase, with Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco, FC Copenhagen and Slavia Prague across Matchdays 1-6.

Pedro Porro, who has a share of set-pieces under Thomas Frank, should therefore perform well at just €5.0m.

Indeed, no Premier League defender has created more chances than Porro (six) in Gameweeks 1-3:

Spurs have already kept clean sheets against Burnley and Man City this season, with the addition of Joao Palhinha (€5.5m) contributing to their defensive solidity.

FEDERICO GATTI (€4.5m)

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best defenders

Juventus have been handed a decent overall schedule in the league phase, with clean sheet potential against Villarreal, Sporting CP, Bodo/Glimt, Pafos, Benfica and Monaco.

The Old Lady have started the 2025/26 season brightly, too, with back-to-back clean sheets against Parma and Genoa.

As for Federico Gatti, the centre-back offers an attacking threat from set plays and at just €4.5m, could be a solid enabler.

JOSIP STANISIC (€4.5m)

Bayern Munich’s Champions League schedule is admittedly a bit of a mixed bag, but there is shut-out potential against Pafos, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union SG and PSV Eindhoven.

Josip Stanisic could offer real value as well.

Available at just €4.5m, he lacks any real offensive threat but his versatility – he can play at left-back as well as centre-back – and price make him a standout option.

DANIEL SVENSSON (€4.5m)

Daniel Svensson is another appealing budget defender in UCL Fantasy 2025/26.

Although Borussia Dortmund have some tricky league phase fixtures to navigate, they also face Athletic Club, FC Copenhagen, Villarreal and Bodo/Glimt in Matchdays 2-6, so there is the potential to do well.

Svensson, meanwhile, has excelled since joining Dortmund from Nordsjaelland in February, mostly playing as a wing-back in Niko Kovac’s back-three system.

Indeed, he produced one goal and one assist at the FIFA Club World Cup, with a further four attacking returns in 12 Bundesliga appearances last season.

RAOUL BELLANOVA (€4.0m)

Atalanta have one of the very best fixture schedules in the league phase, particularly once their clash with PSG in Matchday 1 is out of the way.

Having impressed in Europe last season, with four consecutive Champions League clean sheets, wing-back Raoul Bellanova could offer serious value, given his budget price tag.

The 25-year-old ended the 2024/25 season with 11 Serie A assists.

Playing in a decent Atlanta outfit with great fixtures, Bellanova could be a superb enabler.

  1. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    7 days, 5 hours ago

    I was planning on Milenkovic to Munoz before the Ange news broke!

    Someone is smiling down on me.

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      7 days, 5 hours ago

      Do it anyway

      Open Controls
      1. LarryDuff
        • 10 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        I think he heavily implied he will

        Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 days, 5 hours ago

    Oh dear, Sels a sell then?

    But keep Milenko and Wood for attacking outputs?

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      7 days, 5 hours ago

      Sell

      Open Controls
  3. thetommy14
    • 4 Years
    7 days, 5 hours ago

    Which combo on a WC?

    A) VVD, Senesi
    B) Cucurella, Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. AAAFootball
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        cuc sensesi

        Open Controls
        1. thetommy14
          • 4 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          It can’t be Cucurella

          Open Controls
      • Legohair
        • 9 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        Easy A

        Open Controls
    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 1 Year
      7 days, 5 hours ago

      N. Williams to
      A) senesi
      B) lacroix

      Open Controls
      1. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        Both good picks, but I'd say Senesi edges it due to better fixtures.

        Open Controls
      2. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        I think there’s Bristol Rovers and Bristol City, that’s two teams in Bristol!

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            It's a pun. No, wait, the other one. A palindrome!

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              7 days, 3 hours ago

              No, he’s probably a City fan.

              Bristol Rovers are the poor relations, although Jonathan Pearce supports them!

              Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          Williams will surely be bombing forward more under Big Ange?

          Open Controls
      4. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        How do i look?

        WC team

        Raya
        Gabriel-VVD-Munoz
        Salah-Gakpo-Semenyo-Reijnders
        Gyökeres-Pedro-Mateta

        Dubravka, Senesi, KDH,Gudmunsson

        Open Controls
        1. Ratatouille
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          Maybe Paqueta for Reijnders?

          Open Controls
          1. Legohair
            • 9 Years
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            Paqueta 5.9?im 0.2 short

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              7 days, 5 hours ago

              Downgrade keeper.

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 10 Years
                6 days, 20 hours ago

                Yeah. Whatever this expert says

                Open Controls
        2. Full ham tragic
          • 3 Years
          7 days, 3 hours ago

          Looks great tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Legohair
            • 9 Years
            7 days, 3 hours ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
      5. Ratatouille
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        On a wildcard would you go for Kudus or Grealish? Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          I’d be looking at Grealish personally on a WC. Everything is going through him at the moment.

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          Kudus

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          Don't bother with Kudus

          Open Controls
        4. Full ham tragic
          • 3 Years
          7 days, 3 hours ago

          Prefers spurs run atm

          Open Controls
      6. AzzaroMax99
        • 8 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        Wc team - A or B

        A) 4-4-2

        ALISON
        CHALOBAH Calafiori GUEHI VDVEEN
        Salah Grealish Semenyo XAVI
        HAALAND Mateta

        Dubravka Reinildo King GUIU

        B) 3-4-3

        VICARIO
        VVD Calafiori CUCU
        Salah KUDUS Semenyo Grealish
        Mateta JOKERS PEDRO

        Dubravka LACROIX King Reinildo

        Open Controls
      7. thetommy14
        • 4 Years
        7 days, 5 hours ago

        Lacroix or VDV on a WC?
        The other two defenders are VVD and Muñoz

        Open Controls
        1. AAAFootball
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            Seenesi

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              7 days, 5 hours ago

              This

              Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 days, 5 hours ago

          Guehi Semenyo or Lacroix Kudus for the next 2-3 GWs?

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            Latter

            Open Controls
          2. Punned It
              7 days, 5 hours ago

              Kudroix.

              Open Controls
          3. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            Murillo > Munoz done, to beat the drop and rise! Currently ranked 122k if that helps!

            Open Controls
            1. Full ham tragic
              • 3 Years
              7 days, 3 hours ago

              Boast !! Well done

              Open Controls
          4. I Member
            • 10 Years
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            I'm on FH this week so going to keep my NFO players for GWs 5 and 6.

            Open Controls
          5. kysersosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 days, 5 hours ago

            Rate this FH team please

            Pope
            Munoz, Richards, Andersen, VVD
            (S)alah, Gakpo, King
            Haaand, Gyokeres, Mateta

            Dubravka, Dowman, Rondon, L.Miley

            TIA

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                7 days, 5 hours ago

                Lovely, maybe another for vvd as surely wbs can get asst or a Ven goal?

                Open Controls
                1. AAAFootball
                    7 days, 5 hours ago

                    Even a goal*

                    Open Controls
              • sirmorbach
                • 9 Years
                7 days, 5 hours ago

                Any help as to what to do here? WC, perhaps, or overkill?

                1 FT, £3.9 itb.

                Sels / Dúbravka
                Gabriel, Porro, De Cuyper / Estève, Rodon
                Salah, Wirtz, Rogers, Kudus, Reijnders
                Gyökeres, Pedro / Guiu

                Open Controls
                1. AAAFootball
                    7 days, 5 hours ago

                    I love that your keyboard does the fancy vowels.
                    I'm a little jealous

                    Open Controls
                    1. sirmorbach
                      • 9 Years
                      7 days, 5 hours ago

                      I'm bad at FPL but at least I can type!

                      Open Controls
                      1. AAAFootball
                          7 days, 5 hours ago

                          Eh?
                          It's late and I'm tired but sorry no comprehension hete

                          Open Controls
                    2. AAAFootball
                        7 days, 5 hours ago

                        Onn topic, decuyper a sell, rest fone

                        Open Controls
                        1. AAAFootball
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            I'm going to bed lol

                            Open Controls
                        2. Full ham tragic
                          • 3 Years
                          7 days, 3 hours ago

                          Maybe de cuyper but I would probably bank trade

                          Open Controls
                      • I Member
                        • 10 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        On FH:

                        A) Raya + Schar
                        B) Pope + Gabriel

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                      • Atimis
                        • 9 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Semenyo, Gakpo or Ekitike?

                        Open Controls
                        1. I Member
                          • 10 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Semenyo

                          Open Controls
                        2. Magic Zico
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Gakpo

                          Open Controls
                        3. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Deffo 1 or 2 id lean towards Semenyo, he's nailed

                          Open Controls
                      • DavvaMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Thinking of this for a -4. What do you think?

                        A. Guiu > Mateta
                        B. Ait-Nourri > Munoz or Lacroix
                        C. Sarr > Semenyo

                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          c

                          Open Controls
                      • royals forever
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Which 1 or 2 changes should I make to this team?

                        Verbruggen Dubravka
                        Porro Konsa Tosin Murillo Rodon
                        Salah Rice KDH Kudus Palmer
                        Watkins Mateta Wood

                        1 FT 0.1 ITB

                        Any ideas would be welcomed

                        Open Controls
                        1. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Nice team maybe Palmer - Gakpo

                          Open Controls
                      • Fuddled FC
                        • 13 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Who is the best defender upto £4.6m for next 2 gw's to replace Diouf

                        a) Geuhi
                        b) Senesei
                        c) anyone else
                        d) Just keep Diouf

                        Open Controls
                        1. SpaceCadet
                          • 11 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          b

                          Open Controls
                        2. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          d

                          Open Controls
                      • TafOnTour1
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        A or B?

                        A) Calafiori, Mbeumo, King

                        B) Munoz, Grealish, Paqueta.

                        Open Controls
                        1. I Member
                          • 10 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                        2. balint84
                          • 9 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        3. nico05
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                        4. Studs Up
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                      • Winnerr
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Virgil and paqueta

                        Or

                        Anderson and Gakpo?

                        Open Controls
                      • nico05
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        With 1 FT & 2.8 ITB
                        Kelleher
                        Van de Ven - Rodon - N.Williams
                        Rogers - Mbuemo - Gakpo - Bruno - Semenyo
                        Watkins - Haaland
                        (Dorgu-AWB-Guiu)

                        Can I get away with rolling and attacking it next week with 2FT or is this team too light to leave this GW

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nomar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          7 days, 3 hours ago

                          Looks OK.

                          The GW immediately after an international break is always unpredictable anyway, so probably better off holding and then reassessing next week.

                          Open Controls
                          1. nico05
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            7 days, 3 hours ago

                            Thanks mate, I appreciate the input

                            Open Controls
                        2. Full ham tragic
                          • 3 Years
                          7 days, 3 hours ago

                          Roll

                          Open Controls
                      • Manumana
                        • 9 Years
                        7 days, 4 hours ago

                        Any injury news on Gudmunsson for Leeds ? Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. Mother Farke
                          • 1 Year
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          He's played both Sweden's internationals. Just FPL towers being slow with flags.

                          Open Controls
                          1. nico05
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            This

                            Open Controls
                          2. Manumana
                            • 9 Years
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            Awesome thanks

                            Open Controls
                      • z13
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Are there any price changes during the break? I had around 5 players due to rise according to the predictor but all the prices stayed the same.

                          Open Controls
                        • A Team Of James McCleans
                          • 9 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Thoughts on Mateta versus Gyokeres on wildcard?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Warby84
                            • 10 Years
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            Mateta 100%

                            Open Controls
                            1. nico05
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              7 days, 4 hours ago

                              I'm inclined to agree also consider Joao Pedro if you don't already have him

                              Open Controls
                          2. Mother Farke
                            • 1 Year
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            Mateta's a good option, but Gyokeres should realistically outscore him over a season imo. What would you do with the extra 1.5m, I guess?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Warby84
                              • 10 Years
                              7 days, 3 hours ago

                              I’m not so sure…

                              Open Controls
                          3. jayzico
                            • 14 Years
                            7 days, 1 hour ago

                            Longterm? I know it sounds wrong but def Gyro

                            Open Controls
                        • Warby84
                          • 10 Years
                          7 days, 4 hours ago

                          Thoughts on Romero to Cala -4 can’t afford Gabriel or shall I just hold??

                          Open Controls
                          1. nico05
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            7 days, 4 hours ago

                            hold

                            Open Controls
                        • Jet5605
                          • 11 Years
                          7 days, 3 hours ago

                          How's the WC looking? Have kept funds to move Mateta > Isak in a few weeks

                          Raya - Dubravka
                          Lacroix - Richards - Senesi - Burn - VdV
                          Gakpo - Ndiaye - Semenyo - Paqueta - Reijnders
                          Haaland - Mateta - Gyokeres

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pompel
                            • 11 Years
                            7 days, 2 hours ago

                            pretty good, but I think you'll have a benching problem most GW's with that front 8. Would downgrade one of the mids to get premium defender like VVD, Gabriel, Cucu or Porro

                            Open Controls
                        • Full ham tragic
                          • 3 Years
                          7 days, 3 hours ago

                          Any help appreciated, not sure really what to do this week? Maybe even hold 1ft and 3.2 itb

                          Verbruggen (sels)
                          Aina cucurella Vdv (Diouf )(de cuyper )
                          Salah kudos Bruno G reinders (mitoma )
                          Watkins Joao Pedro richarlison

                          Am almost thinking WC but don’t want to overreact as not had a great start / already played BB and not thrilled with my team

                          Open Controls
                          1. Tartanjock
                            • 9 Years
                            7 days, 2 hours ago

                            I had a team with similar players and wildcarded this week for similar reasons

                            Open Controls
                        • Tartanjock
                          • 9 Years
                          7 days, 2 hours ago

                          W/C team
                          I'm carrying 2 ft's for Liverpool players and Saka.
                          Also watching Wilson at West Ham if he starts games.
                          Petrovic (Dubravka)
                          Senesi Chalobah Munoz (Cash Gudmundsson)
                          Salah Semenyo Grealish Reijndeers (King)
                          Haaland Pedro Mateta
                          Gtg?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Bobby Digital
                            • 8 Years
                            7 days, 2 hours ago

                            GTG

                            Open Controls
                            1. Tartanjock
                              • 9 Years
                              7 days, 2 hours ago

                              Thanks

                              Open Controls
                        • jayzico
                          • 14 Years
                          7 days, 1 hour ago

                          I've yet to own Wirtz, so haven't felt the pain that many have who've had him. But my FH now looks like this

                          Pope.
                          Gabriel. Munoz. Schar.
                          Salah. Gakpo. Wirtz. Elanga.
                          Gyro. Etiteke. JP

                          Dub. King. Gud. Rod.

                          Wirtz and Elanga are punts. He's been up against tough teams. This may be his week?

                          Open Controls
                          1. jayzico
                            • 14 Years
                            7 days, 1 hour ago

                            Mateta not Etiteke sorry!

                            Open Controls
                          2. 2EyedTurk
                            • 10 Years
                            7 days, 1 hour ago

                            You'll do well to get 4 Liverpool players in there!

                            Open Controls
                            1. jayzico
                              • 14 Years
                              7 days, 1 hour ago

                              Read comment. MATETA NOT ETITEKE.

                              Why do people do this when it's clearly obvious that I corrected myself?

                              Open Controls
                              1. 2EyedTurk
                                • 10 Years
                                7 days, 44 mins ago

                                I obviously spotted it before you commented, chill out!!

                                Open Controls
                          3. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            7 days, 41 mins ago

                            You can't have 4 Liverpool players

                            Open Controls

