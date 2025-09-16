UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Winner’s team reveal + chip tips

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’re providing plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts on chip strategy and reveals his Matchday 1 team.

After winning the 2024/25 UCL Fantasy overall title, I’m excited to share my first official team reveal on FFScout.

I usually play with a fairly balanced style at the beginning, trying to be aggressive on fixture targeting with a bit of risk-taking when it feels right.

Below, I’ll walk through my current draft, main strategy, and some of the doubts I still have before the Matchday (MD1) deadline.

Overall Strategy & Chip Plan

My general plan for the group stage is to keep things flexible but also take advantage of the early rounds when fixtures are clearer and most big teams field their strongest XIs.

At the moment, I’m still weighing up three possible chip strategies with the Wildcard (WC) and Limitless (LL):

1. WC4 + LL6/7