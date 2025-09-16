Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Winner’s team reveal + chip tips

16 September 2025 34 comments
So VAR So Bad So VAR So Bad
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign begins on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’re providing plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage in preparation for the big kick-off, plus regular articles throughout the season.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts on chip strategy and reveals his Matchday 1 team.

After winning the 2024/25 UCL Fantasy overall title, I’m excited to share my first official team reveal on FFScout.

I usually play with a fairly balanced style at the beginning, trying to be aggressive on fixture targeting with a bit of risk-taking when it feels right.

Below, I’ll walk through my current draft, main strategy, and some of the doubts I still have before the Matchday (MD1) deadline.

Overall Strategy & Chip Plan

UCL team reveal chip strategy

My general plan for the group stage is to keep things flexible but also take advantage of the early rounds when fixtures are clearer and most big teams field their strongest XIs.

At the moment, I’m still weighing up three possible chip strategies with the Wildcard (WC) and Limitless (LL):

1. WC4 + LL6/7

  1. Kryptonite666
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Hi chaps - what do you think of this wildcard

    Vicario (Dubs)
    Senesi Lacroix Guehi (Tarko) (Esteve)
    Palmer Gakpo Semenyo Xavi (King)
    Haaland Pedro Gyokeres

    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        44 mins ago

        I like it but I’d be waiting until GW7 and loading arsenal

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          That's my intention, not that it's working out too well in the meantime.

          1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              1 min ago

              Yeah everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face ….. or until Ollie Watkins starts the season like Jozy Altidore and your midfielders fall to bits (I haven’t had the best start)

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Wouldn’t double up on Palace defence after this GW and would want Arsenal defensive cover too

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            39 mins ago

            This

          2. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            Agree re Palace - thinking Newcastle or Sunderland defender instead.
            Do you have a plan to get Isak in?

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              You asking me?

              I think I’m coming to the realisation that Gyokeres may be a better option that Isak for 1.5m less, on penalties and with less competition for his starting spot

      • DennisTheMenace
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        GTG? 0FT. 3.4ITB

        Sanchez
        VVD Neco Senesi Richards
        Salah Bruno Grealish King
        Watkins Wood

        Dubravka Gabriel Reijnders Guiu

        1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            1 min ago

            That front 3 needs some work

          • Obi 1 Kenobi 0
              just now

              P.s I’ve had Watkins in from the start too, I might just be being stubborn but I refuse to get shot as I know the second I do he’ll bang a hatty

          • Mighty Duck
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Btw, for those planning BB8, don't forget (as I did) in case you have/wanna get Grealish he isn't gonna be eligible to play against his parent club. I've realised that last night and my BB plan's down the drain now lol.

            1. Mighty Duck
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              You've been a bad droid, BB8.

          • MetallicaJack93
            • 2 Years
            50 mins ago

            Rate my wildcard -

            Vicario
            Calafiori Timber VVD Senesi
            Palmer Semenyo Grealish
            Haaland Gyok Pedro
            Dub P Sarr King Rodon

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              I do t really like Timber and Calafiori long term with MLS and White lurking

              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                This

          • Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            Which one would you prefer next two GWs - this is a sell not a buy situation

            A) Gakpo (EVE, cpa)
            B) Kudus (bha, WOL)

            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              A more likely to get fantasy points but B is facing poor defense

            2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

            3. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              just now

              A

          • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            48 mins ago

            Good to go?

            Sels
            VDV Diouf Rodon Esteve
            Salah Gakpo Semenyo Reijnders
            Haaland Watkins

            Gakpo Gulu I.Sarr DeCuyper

            Thanks!

          • dshv
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            WC on,

            Vicario dubravka
            VDV Cucurella Calafiori Guehi 4.
            Xavi Wirtz Gakpo Semenyo King
            Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

            keeping Wirtz one more week, and then go for eye/mbeumo or make Wirtz and cucurella to 4.5 and palmer ?

          • Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            32 mins ago

            Currently own Porro and Muñoz.

            Do you think a gradual downgrade to Romero and Lacroix is the way to go or you would go further and have Guehi/Richards/VDV?

            I own VDV alsi, just gushing if 4.5 or 5.0 is the better price point in defence.

          • Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            Is Doku worth considering for (h) to Burnley and beyond?

            1. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              not nailed

            2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                just now

                I’ve been flirting with the idea of Doku too, for that price he’s looked sharp, it’s just the age old worry of Pep roulette with him I guess

            3. Cojones of Destiny
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              start
              a. Gudmudsson (Wol)
              b. Williams (Bur)

              1. Dutchy FPL
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                A

              2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
                  1 min ago

                  A

              3. Dutchy FPL
                • 2 Years
                18 mins ago

                Thinking of rolling FT this week and do a double transfer (Salah & Watkins --> Palmer & Haaland) next week, to triple captain Haaland. Alternative strategy is to upgrade Guiu this week (up to a 6.6 FWD) and play BB. What do you think? Team looks like this for GW5.

                Dúbravka
                Muñoz - Milenkovic - Porro - Diouf
                Salah (C) - Bruno - Semenyo - Rogers
                Watkins - Mateta

                Bench: Sanchez - Dewsbury Hall - Estève - Guiu

                1. AAAFootball
                    just now

                    feel like the waiting will be better long term

                    could just bb anyway and hope for 1pter, (because lets be honest thats all guiu was anyway)

                    Jpedro might be rested after bayern, boosting his minutes chance

                2. theshazly
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Does this team need a WC ?
                  Shitty start for the season here

                  Sels ( Dub )
                  Guehi Porro Diouf (Guddmnssn / DeCuyper)
                  Salah Wirtz KDH Reijnders Kudus
                  JP Watkins Gyokeres

                  1 FT / 2.1 ITB

                  Was going to do Wirtz, Watkins >> King, Haaland with 2 FT before GW6

                  Thoughts ?

                  1. AAAFootball
                      just now

                      nah your all right
                      sounds like a smart transfer and you'll be fine

                  2. AAAFootball
                      3 mins ago

                      UCL fantasy, any must haves or genius advice out there?

                      My three picks are Rodinei, olympiacos def with crazy attacking return last year, plays on the wing a lot, Richarlison, nicely rested and the only real option with tel not included in squad and solanke out, and Geovany Quenda, def but mostly plays on the wing, possibly the best gw1 fixture from anyone. His only competition, Catamo, is injured for at least md1, by which time you will probably sell him anyway before napoli.

                      Post yours below (or awkwardly leave it blank )haha

