Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 8 Scout Squad

17 September 2025 0 comments
The 2025/26 Fantasy EFL campaign is well and truly underway, as we now approach Gameweek 8.

In the Scout Squad, our newly updated and enthusiastically recruited EFL experts – Louis (FPLReactions), Danny G, Dan Dave and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-team long-list for the upcoming Gameweek.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

  • Three goalkeepers
  • Three defenders
  • Three midfielders
  • Three forwards
  • Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 8

FPLREACTIONSDANNY GDAN DAVEMERLINS
GKNathan TrottNathan TrottCraig MacGillivrayCraig MacGillivray
GKCraig MacGillivrayCraig MacGilivrayNathan TrottNathan Trott
GKFilip MarschallRadek VitekFilip MarschallMikki van Sas
DEFRoss McCrorieRoss McCrorieRoss McCrorieRoss McCrorie
DEFCarl PiergianniCarl PiergianniCarl PiergianniCarl Piergianni
DEFJoe LowConnor HallConnor O’RiordanJoe Low
MIDAnis MehmetiAnis MehmetiAnis MehmetiDavis Keillor-Dunn
MIDDavis Keillor-DunnAmario Cozier-DuberryAmario Cozier-DuberryAmario Cozier-Duberry
MIDAmario Cozier-DuberryOliver NorwoodRubin ColwillRubin Colwill
FWDJosh SargentJosh SargentJosh SargentJosh Sargent
FWDLorent TolajLorent TolajLorent TolajLorent Tolaj
FWDDaniel UdohDaniel UdohJamie ReidEmil Riis
CLUBBristol CityBristol CityBristol CityPortsmouth
CLUBMK DonsMK DonsCardiff CityMK Dons
CLUBCardiff CityPortsmouthNorwich CityHuddersfield Town
CLUBStevenageStevenageMK DonsBristol City

New to Fantasy EFL? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our Gameweek 8 Guide is a great starting point, whether you played last season or not. Packed with the latest articles, transfers, strategy guides and differentials, it’ll get you ready for the upcoming action.

Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

