Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 8 Scout Squad

The 2025/26 Fantasy EFL campaign is well and truly underway, as we now approach Gameweek 8.

In the Scout Squad, our newly updated and enthusiastically recruited EFL experts – Louis (FPLReactions), Danny G, Dan Dave and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-team long-list for the upcoming Gameweek.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers

Three defenders

Three midfielders

Three forwards

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 8

FPLREACTIONS DANNY G DAN DAVE MERLINS GK Nathan Trott Nathan Trott Craig MacGillivray Craig MacGillivray GK Craig MacGillivray Craig MacGilivray Nathan Trott Nathan Trott GK Filip Marschall Radek Vitek Filip Marschall Mikki van Sas DEF Ross McCrorie Ross McCrorie Ross McCrorie Ross McCrorie DEF Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni DEF Joe Low Connor Hall Connor O’Riordan Joe Low MID Anis Mehmeti Anis Mehmeti Anis Mehmeti Davis Keillor-Dunn MID Davis Keillor-Dunn Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Oliver Norwood Rubin Colwill Rubin Colwill FWD Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Josh Sargent FWD Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj FWD Daniel Udoh Daniel Udoh Jamie Reid Emil Riis CLUB Bristol City Bristol City Bristol City Portsmouth CLUB MK Dons MK Dons Cardiff City MK Dons CLUB Cardiff City Portsmouth Norwich City Huddersfield Town CLUB Stevenage Stevenage MK Dons Bristol City



