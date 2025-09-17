Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 8 Scout Squad

The 2025/26 Fantasy EFL campaign is well and truly underway, as we now approach Gameweek 8.
In the Scout Squad, our newly updated and enthusiastically recruited EFL experts – Louis (FPLReactions), Danny G, Dan Dave and Merlins – unveil their top picks.
They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-team long-list for the upcoming Gameweek.
With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:
- Three goalkeepers
- Three defenders
- Three midfielders
- Three forwards
- Four club picks
THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 8
|FPLREACTIONS
|DANNY G
|DAN DAVE
|MERLINS
|GK
|Nathan Trott
|Nathan Trott
|Craig MacGillivray
|Craig MacGillivray
|GK
|Craig MacGillivray
|Craig MacGilivray
|Nathan Trott
|Nathan Trott
|GK
|Filip Marschall
|Radek Vitek
|Filip Marschall
|Mikki van Sas
|DEF
|Ross McCrorie
|Ross McCrorie
|Ross McCrorie
|Ross McCrorie
|DEF
|Carl Piergianni
|Carl Piergianni
|Carl Piergianni
|Carl Piergianni
|DEF
|Joe Low
|Connor Hall
|Connor O’Riordan
|Joe Low
|MID
|Anis Mehmeti
|Anis Mehmeti
|Anis Mehmeti
|Davis Keillor-Dunn
|MID
|Davis Keillor-Dunn
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|MID
|Amario Cozier-Duberry
|Oliver Norwood
|Rubin Colwill
|Rubin Colwill
|FWD
|Josh Sargent
|Josh Sargent
|Josh Sargent
|Josh Sargent
|FWD
|Lorent Tolaj
|Lorent Tolaj
|Lorent Tolaj
|Lorent Tolaj
|FWD
|Daniel Udoh
|Daniel Udoh
|Jamie Reid
|Emil Riis
|CLUB
|Bristol City
|Bristol City
|Bristol City
|Portsmouth
|CLUB
|MK Dons
|MK Dons
|Cardiff City
|MK Dons
|CLUB
|Cardiff City
|Portsmouth
|Norwich City
|Huddersfield Town
|CLUB
|Stevenage
|Stevenage
|MK Dons
|Bristol City
