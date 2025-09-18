FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 5 team news is starting to reach us as the pre-match press conferences get underway.

There are only four managers scheduled to face the media on Thursday: those of Burnley, Leeds United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We’re bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

For the early team news on the other 16 Premier League clubs, check out this article here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 5 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! ⚪️ 1.30pm – Farke

⚒️ 1.30pm – Potter

🐝 2pm – Andrews

🍷 2pm – Parker pic.twitter.com/pBBfDfg8zI — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 18, 2025

LEEDS UNITED

Lucas Perri (quad) is still sidelined, so £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Karl Darlow will again start between the posts this weekend.

“He’s also out for this game. I would say the middle of next week we’ll have a clearer picture of how long he will be out. Like I mentioned, for these two away games [in Gameweeks 4 and 5] we won’t have him available and Karl [Darlow] will play again.” – Daniel Farke on Lucas Perri

Daniel Farke also has “major doubts” over Daniel James (abdomen) and Willy Gnonto (calf).

“Daniel James is obviously a major doubt, he’s still struggling a bit with the hit in his core muscle. So, major doubt for this game. Also Willy Gnonto is a doubt, he’s struggling with some calf problems and has missed a few training sessions. Late calls for both of them but at the moment, I have to say, they’re major doubts.” – Daniel Farke

Joel Piroe (calf) is back in contention.

Meanwhile, Farke discussed summer signing Jaka Bijol, whose Gameweek 1 suspension and the subsequent form of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon have kept the Croatian out of the side.

“I liked Jaka a lot during pre-season but it was a fact that he was not available for the first game day. If you prepare for the first game day, the last final one or two games in pre-season, you go a bit more for the line-up that you would play on the first game day. For that, Jaka missed major parts of the last two friendlies. Then obviously he also missed the first game, then we had really good performances from our centre-backs. Nearly three clean sheets and nothing much to moan about in the Arsenal game. Pascal and Joe were there with outstanding performances.” – Daniel Farke

WEST HAM UNITED

Tomas Soucek begins a three-match ban following his sending off in Gameweek 4.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach) is the only injury-related absentee.

“I think Aaron Wan-Bissaka will still be unavailable. It’s a problem with his stomach. Hopefully, he’ll be in light training tomorrow or the weekend but he won’t be available for the game. “Apart from that, Callum [Wilson] has had a full week’s training, so it’s good for him. So has Niclas Fullkrug, so we’re pretty much as we were.” – Graham Potter

BRENTFORD

In their weekly medical bulletin, the Bees have confirmed that Kristoffer Ajer, Jordan Henderson, Ethan Pinnock and Igor Thiago are all fit for the clash with Fulham.

Ajer (knee) came off as a precaution in the midweek cup tie against Aston Villa but has avoided injury and is in contention this weekend.

Henderson, Pinnock and Thiago weren’t involved against the Villans but Brentford say they “were part of a training group on Tuesday” and that “all three players are available for selection”.

Keith Andrews later confirmed that they were merely rested.

“A couple of players rested on Tuesday for the right reasons, just to utilise the squad and make sure they were okay. We’re in a pretty good place on that front. “No issues at all. Jordan [Henderson], just getting him ready. [He had his] first 90 minutes [against Chelsea after a] disrupted pre-season, so we’ve been building him, I suppose, physically. With Thiago, similar, I suppose. He has had a really good spell of it but he’s been out injured for a period of time. We just want to make sure we’re looking after him.” – Keith Andrews

That just leaves Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring), both of whom are back on the grass.

Maghoma is “building his running fitness”, while Nunes “will be in modified training for the next two weeks while he also builds his fitness.”

BURNLEY

Scott Parker says the Clarets have no fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

The Burnley boss also hinted that he may get some players back from injury in Gameweek 5.

“A couple of players are edging closer to coming back. We will make a call on that probably tomorrow to see exactly where we are but in terms of fresh injuries, we’re good.” – Scott Parker

Jacon Bruun Larsen is one of them. Parker didn’t risk him against Liverpool because of a knock to his heel but the winger has returned to training this week.

“He’s been alright. He’s been back training, so hopefully he will be available for the weekend. He came back training today. Again, another training session tomorrow. Hopefully, if he comes through tomorrow, he’ll be in a good place to maybe be involved in the squad.” – Scott Parker on Jacob Bruun Larsen

Longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Conor Roberts (knee) have also been stepping up their rehab on the grass of late.

Zeki Amdouni (knee) is still on the sidelines for the Clarets, however.

Lesley Ugochukwu also serves a one-match ban after being sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4.