Team News

FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

18 September 2025 84 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The Gameweek 5 team news is starting to reach us as the pre-match press conferences get underway.

There are only four managers scheduled to face the media on Thursday: those of Burnley, Leeds United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

We’re bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

For the early team news on the other 16 Premier League clubs, check out this article here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 5 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LEEDS UNITED

Lucas Perri (quad) is still sidelined, so £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Karl Darlow will again start between the posts this weekend.

“He’s also out for this game. I would say the middle of next week we’ll have a clearer picture of how long he will be out. Like I mentioned, for these two away games [in Gameweeks 4 and 5] we won’t have him available and Karl [Darlow] will play again.” – Daniel Farke on Lucas Perri

Daniel Farke also has “major doubts” over Daniel James (abdomen) and Willy Gnonto (calf).

“Daniel James is obviously a major doubt, he’s still struggling a bit with the hit in his core muscle. So, major doubt for this game. Also Willy Gnonto is a doubt, he’s struggling with some calf problems and has missed a few training sessions. Late calls for both of them but at the moment, I have to say, they’re major doubts.” – Daniel Farke

Joel Piroe (calf) is back in contention.

Meanwhile, Farke discussed summer signing Jaka Bijol, whose Gameweek 1 suspension and the subsequent form of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon have kept the Croatian out of the side.

“I liked Jaka a lot during pre-season but it was a fact that he was not available for the first game day. If you prepare for the first game day, the last final one or two games in pre-season, you go a bit more for the line-up that you would play on the first game day. For that, Jaka missed major parts of the last two friendlies. Then obviously he also missed the first game, then we had really good performances from our centre-backs. Nearly three clean sheets and nothing much to moan about in the Arsenal game. Pascal and Joe were there with outstanding performances.” – Daniel Farke

WEST HAM UNITED

Tomas Soucek begins a three-match ban following his sending off in Gameweek 4.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (stomach) is the only injury-related absentee.

“I think Aaron Wan-Bissaka will still be unavailable. It’s a problem with his stomach. Hopefully, he’ll be in light training tomorrow or the weekend but he won’t be available for the game.

“Apart from that, Callum [Wilson] has had a full week’s training, so it’s good for him. So has Niclas Fullkrug, so we’re pretty much as we were.” – Graham Potter

BRENTFORD

In their weekly medical bulletin, the Bees have confirmed that Kristoffer Ajer, Jordan Henderson, Ethan Pinnock and Igor Thiago are all fit for the clash with Fulham.

Ajer (knee) came off as a precaution in the midweek cup tie against Aston Villa but has avoided injury and is in contention this weekend.

Henderson, Pinnock and Thiago weren’t involved against the Villans but Brentford say they “were part of a training group on Tuesday” and that “all three players are available for selection”.

Keith Andrews later confirmed that they were merely rested.

“A couple of players rested on Tuesday for the right reasons, just to utilise the squad and make sure they were okay. We’re in a pretty good place on that front.

“No issues at all. Jordan [Henderson], just getting him ready. [He had his] first 90 minutes [against Chelsea after a] disrupted pre-season, so we’ve been building him, I suppose, physically. With Thiago, similar, I suppose. He has had a really good spell of it but he’s been out injured for a period of time. We just want to make sure we’re looking after him.” – Keith Andrews

That just leaves Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring), both of whom are back on the grass.

Maghoma is “building his running fitness”, while Nunes “will be in modified training for the next two weeks while he also builds his fitness.”

BURNLEY

Scott Parker says the Clarets have no fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest.

The Burnley boss also hinted that he may get some players back from injury in Gameweek 5.

“A couple of players are edging closer to coming back. We will make a call on that probably tomorrow to see exactly where we are but in terms of fresh injuries, we’re good.” – Scott Parker

Jacon Bruun Larsen is one of them. Parker didn’t risk him against Liverpool because of a knock to his heel but the winger has returned to training this week.

“He’s been alright. He’s been back training, so hopefully he will be available for the weekend. He came back training today. Again, another training session tomorrow. Hopefully, if he comes through tomorrow, he’ll be in a good place to maybe be involved in the squad.” – Scott Parker on Jacob Bruun Larsen

Longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Conor Roberts (knee) have also been stepping up their rehab on the grass of late.

Zeki Amdouni (knee) is still on the sidelines for the Clarets, however.

Lesley Ugochukwu also serves a one-match ban after being sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 4.

price change predictions
84 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Mother Farke has spoken. Go forth and spread the word.

    Open Controls
  2. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Currently have 2FT & plan to WC next week.

    Sels
    Andersen | Porro | VdV
    Palmer | Bruno | Semenyo | Gakpo
    Ekitike | Pedro (C) | Gyokores

    Dubravka | Cucarella | Rejinders | Esteve

    Thinking to roll the transfer, or see any moves to make to save on any price changes etc?

    Open Controls
    1. imabearlol
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      How much ITB do you have?! Must be a fair bit!

      Open Controls
      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        1.7ITB.

        Open Controls
  3. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Bottomed in the last article..
    Reijnders Paqueta or Elliot on WC6?
    basically
    Reijnders/Paq + VDV
    Elliott + Romero

    Open Controls
    1. Eric Banternaaa
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Elliott + VDV

      Open Controls
    2. Raoul Nogues
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Reijnders/VDV

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 8 Years
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
      • Warby84
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Romero

        Open Controls
    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Which combo is better from gw8-13? Will WC 13

      A) Bruno, Larsen (-4)
      B) Pedro, Kudus (-4)
      C) Watkins, Kudus (free)

      Rest of attack from gw8:
      Semenyo Palmer Reijnders KDH xxxx
      Haaland Gyokeres xxxx

      Open Controls
      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Or another combo with 13.4M for a fwd & mid?

        Open Controls
        1. FDMS All Starz
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          15.4*

          Open Controls
      3. Raoul Nogues
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          C (if Villa scores à goal one day), I would not double up on Chelsea attack

          Open Controls
      4. Raoul Nogues
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Which option to choose (no FT) ?
          1/ play Diakite (Newcastle Home, doubtful) or O'Brien (Liverpool away)
          2/ =1/ + Reijnders (Ars)-> Semenyo (New) -4
          3/ sell O'Brien and play VdV or Guehi (-4) instead of Diakite
          4/ take a -8

          Open Controls
          1. Eric Banternaaa
            • 11 Years
            1 hour ago

            I think Semenyo is a must have tbh. The danager man at bournemeouth, on penalties etc.

            Open Controls
        • JustWatching
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Rate my wildcard:

          Raya

          Livramento, van Dijk, Pedro Porro

          Gakpo, Semenyo, Mitoma, Ouattara

          Haaland, João Pedro, Isak

          Dubravka, Reijnders, Reinildo, Rodon

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Looks good. Personally would rather pick a DC magnet over Livramento.

            Open Controls
          2. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            46 mins ago

            Maybe Tark over Libra and Play Rodin or Reinaldo this week

            Open Controls
          3. ae
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            You'll probably want some Arsenal players come GW7 onwards (other than keeper)

            Open Controls
        • DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Who would you captain here?

          A. Mateta
          B. Semenyo
          C. Salah

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            53 mins ago

            salah

            Open Controls
          2. Raoul Nogues
              33 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            • Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 8 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          3. F4L
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Do Bournemouth regularly take long throw-ins, or only when they're chasing a goal? or even not at all basically? sorry havent watched them outside of the opening fixture. thanks for any help

            Open Controls
          4. JustWatching
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Mitoma or Ndiaye?

            Open Controls
            1. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              44 mins ago

              Ndiaye

              Open Controls
            2. F4L
              • 10 Years
              41 mins ago

              ndiaye

              Open Controls
            3. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Ndiaye

              Open Controls
          5. Test Eagles
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Would you pick Enzo or Palmer right now? Palmer back and banging goals, would be first choice for pens if on the field. But… slight injury concern so might not play 90z.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              51 mins ago

              Palmer - Enzo should be dropped for a couple of games to regain some form (despite recent FPL points he hasn’t been playing well)

              Open Controls
            2. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              41 mins ago

              Palmer

              Open Controls
          6. Kodap
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            With 1.8m in the bank, what changes would you look at here? I'm debating using my BB this week too to get it out the way, Gudmondsson to Richards, or something else?

            Sanchez
            Cucu - Gabriel - Munoz
            Semenyo - Kudus - Reijnders - Gakpo
            Wood - Joao Pedro - Haaland

            Dubravka - Grealish - Van de Berg - Gudmondsson

            Open Controls
            1. z13
                25 mins ago

                Gakpo to Mbuemo, his underlying stats are great.

                Open Controls
              • Snoopydog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                19 mins ago

                If not trading down one of the attack to a 4.4/4.5, you'll probably be rotating between Kudus/Rwijnders/Gakpo and Wood?

                Personally, I'd rather have the option of a second premium alongside Haaland, either Salah, or possibly Palmer. Not everyone's cup of tea, though.

                Alternatively, trading Wood "up" to Gyok is an option, given fixtures turning soon for Arsenal.

                If going Man U, would go for Fernandes.

                Open Controls
            2. Deulofail
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Ekitike > Isak?
              Captain whom?

              Dubravka
              Cucurella Porro Munoz Senesi
              Semenyo Xavi Paqueta
              Ekitike Mateta(c) Pedro(v)

              Petrovic | Grealish, Gabriel, Reijnders

              1FT. 7.4 ITB

              Planning to go without Haaland and Salah for the time being. Money ITB is to enable future upgrades with only one FT (e.g. Palmer + Arsenal + Arsenal/Man Utd or Arsenal + Arsenal + Man Utd)

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                18 mins ago

                Dont think Ekitike to Isak is a priority yet so Id save FT for now. Mateta fun captain pick but I think I prefer Pedro against leaky United in shambles.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks Brosstan

                  Open Controls
              2. F4L
                • 10 Years
                14 mins ago

                mateta and pedro have played alot of mins lately. its tough for captain, maybe semenyo even vs newcastle. could consider bringing in mbeumo if you want a punt for captaincy. wouldnt hate ekitike to isak as expect isak will start gw6 onwards anyways, and ekitike wouldnt get much more than 60 even as a starter vs everton, but definitely could wait a week

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yeah I'm worried about the mins risks. I'm thinking Pedro has more backup than Mateta with Nketiah touch and go for the weekend, so Mateta might be flogged a little more readily than Pedro, who is more at risk than Mateta in the best of circumstances. I don't want to move early on United and regret it, but will consider Semenyo, thanks. I could see Isak playing 60 again, so it's tempting, but maybe he won't!

                  Open Controls
              3. Snoopydog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                14 mins ago

                Not move just yet for Isak.

                Think Ekitike will start this w/e. After Everton suspect he may be second fiddle.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Cheers Snoop

                  Open Controls
            3. F4L
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              do you think Palmer will get more or less than 30 goal involvements this season, if he starts 35 matches-ish?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                30 mins ago

                Less

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  cheers, getting tempted by him. looks very good right now

                  Open Controls
              2. JBG
                • 7 Years
                19 mins ago

                I'd say 20ish, but only if he gets enough pens.

                Open Controls
                1. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  cheers, 😛 say 5 pens, so would need quite a few open play/fk goals.

                  Open Controls
              3. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                Think they said he was 73 attacking returns in 100 games last night so 30 from 35 is probably a bit beyond his current rate of return

                Open Controls
                1. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  *74

                  Open Controls
                2. F4L
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  cheers

                  Open Controls
            4. Snoopydog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              GTG? Go four at the back (Esteve/Gud?)

              Petrovic
              Guehi Chalobah VdV
              Salah (c) Semenyo Kudus Reijnders
              Haaland Ekitike Pedro

              Dubravka, Esteve, Gudmundsson Potts

              0.9 itb

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                I'm playing Gudmundsson over Reijnders. Don't know how smart that is though. I'm also benching VDV just based off the CS odds.

                Open Controls
                1. Snoopydog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  8 mins ago

                  Yes, was thinking of doing just that (Gud over Reijnders). I'll probably stick with VdV - as little choice at the back and he's been a star so far.

                  Open Controls
            5. Crazy RedDevil
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Whom to start Reijnders or Fulkrug?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Is Fullkrug back?

                Open Controls
              2. ae
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Reijnders

                Open Controls
            6. leocarter27
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Who to start out of these please?

              Dubravka or Sanchez

              +

              Van de Ven or Rodon

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Dub and Rodon

                Open Controls
            7. Khalico
              • 10 Years
              59 mins ago

              Which one?

              1. Cucu + Kudus
              2. Califiori/Timber + Xavi Simons

              Open Controls
              1. Raoul Nogues
                  1 min ago

                  2

                  Open Controls
              2. Mona Lisa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                54 mins ago

                Captain:
                A) Gakpo
                B) Haaland
                C) Watkins
                D) Palmer

                Open Controls
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  I only have the first 2, but I'm on A atm. Mostly because I don't expect City to score, maybe 1.

                  Open Controls
                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Palmer again ole ole

                  Open Controls
                3. Raoul Nogues
                    just now

                    Must be 2 if you own him whoever he faces + Saliba out

                    Open Controls
                4. Pep Roulette
                  • 7 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Munoz to Gabriel next week?

                  Open Controls
                5. Warby84
                  • 10 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Dubravka
                  Gudmundsson Cash Romero Munoz (Tarkowski)
                  Salah (C) Kudus Semenyo Reijnders (Grealish)
                  Haaland Pedro (Marshall)

                  Would you play Grealish or Reijnders?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep Roulette
                    • 7 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Grealish. I'm myself benching Reijnders. Arsenal's defence is very strong. I wouldn't play two attackers vs them (already have Haaland).

                    Open Controls
                  2. JBG
                    • 7 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Grealish I'd say. Arsenal defence much better than Pool atm. Also Arteta will probably try and play for a 1-0 victory, as soon as that corner goal goes in, he's getting his team ready to play the least amount of actual minutes.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Or I could go 5 ATB for Defcon

                      Open Controls
                      1. JBG
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Could tbf

                        Open Controls
                  3. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Grealish

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      It’s because I want Arsenal to get battered haha

                      Open Controls
                6. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Starting GK this GW?

                  A. Dubravka v NFO (H)
                  B. Kelleher v ful (A)

                  - Burnley and Brentford CS % are 24% and 22% respectively
                  - who is more likely to concede more than 2 goals (-1 per 2 goals)?
                  - NFO and ful are projected to score 1.43 and 1.52 goals respectively
                  - who is more likely to rack up the saves?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • 9 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    B - Brentford set up fairly defensively so should force a few saves for Kelleher

                    Open Controls
                  2. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 12 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    I would slight favour Kelleher here, Fulham are far from free scoring and Brentford are not easy to break down.

                    Burnley can set up well and be very difficult to beat however I feel a reaction coming from Forest and they might go all out for goals.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 12 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      I was thinking more for CS potential but actually Dubravka could rack up plenty saves in this one. A, just.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jimmy B
                        • 11 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        1 pointers all round I reckon. Both concede, probably not twice. Fulham are pretty grim in attack so won't make Kelleher do much. Forest.... who knows what the heck happens but Burnley need to let the handbrake off in this one, one of those home games they probably need to win to stay up over the season.

                        Open Controls
                  3. Raoul Nogues
                      2 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                  4. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 12 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Johnson > Ndiaye or Xavi?

                    Start Porro or VDV?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      N’Diaye - no Europe and on penalties

                      Porro

                      Open Controls
                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Solid advice, appreciate it.

                        Open Controls
                  5. fedolefan
                    • 11 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    How are you guys seeing previous results? The player match history previously had match scores (results) but useless FPL seems to have done away with it. All i see now is:
                    CRY (H) L 0.

                    Yeah, the player got a zero but what was the score? The GS and GC columns aren't necessarily the same as the outcome as well.

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.