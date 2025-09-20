Man Utd v Chelsea team news: Tosin + Cunha subs

The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Manchester United play host to Chelsea.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s two changes apiece in the north-west.

Manchester United’s alterations see Harry Maguire and Casemiro come in from the side that lost 3-0 to Manchester City last weekend.

Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte make way.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are on the bench after recovering from injury.

Chelsea make two changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Wesley Fofana and Estevao start, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Malo Gusto dropping out.

LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: Bayindir, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Maguire, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Shaw, Mbeumo, Diallo, Sesko.

Subs: Lammens, Mount, Cunha, Zirkzee, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Fredricson, Mainoo.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Adarabioyo, Bynoe-Gittens, Jorgensen, Santos, Hato, Gusto, George, Guiu, Garnacho.