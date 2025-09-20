Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Chelsea team news: Tosin + Cunha subs

20 September 2025 664 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Manchester United play host to Chelsea.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s two changes apiece in the north-west.

Manchester United’s alterations see Harry Maguire and Casemiro come in from the side that lost 3-0 to Manchester City last weekend.

Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte make way.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are on the bench after recovering from injury.

Chelsea make two changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Wesley Fofana and Estevao start, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Malo Gusto dropping out.

LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: Bayindir, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Maguire, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Shaw, Mbeumo, Diallo, Sesko. 

Subs: Lammens, Mount, Cunha, Zirkzee, Yoro, Ugarte, Heaven, Fredricson, Mainoo.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella, Fernandez, Caicedo, Estevao, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro. 

Subs: Adarabioyo, Bynoe-Gittens, Jorgensen, Santos, Hato, Gusto, George, Guiu, Garnacho.

664 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    United’s mentality is so awful. Almost 3 on 1 and still no intent to attack and get one more.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      They are trying but they are just shite.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_Devil
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why would they waste a chance up 1 goal with 2 minutes to go? Much better to hold on to the ball.

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    let down of a match . red cards ruined it oh well

    Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    United Chelsea FT

    Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cucurella really has to go. Hard to find the spare transfer to do it though

    Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    JP blanked!

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
  6. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Dubravka 4 and Sanchez -3 is the best thing happened today in FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I benched Sanchez for Dubravka lol

      Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah benched Sanchez for Dubravka as well. 7 point swing.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Are you sure it's 7 champ?

        Open Controls
    3. DARE
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, but that's pretty strange, isn't it? You get a -1 for conceding two goals when you'e not even on the pitch anymore? Isn't it enough with the -3 for the red card?

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Projected Bonus Pts
    3 - B.Fernandes
    2 - Maguire
    1 - Mazraoui

    Open Controls
  8. NoOneCares
      25 mins ago

      Man U are back, they might just even make mid table.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Living up to your name...

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Spent all day today sniping at people despite not caring

          Open Controls
    • pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Score check

      17(-4) with Haaland, Gyokeres, Semenyo, Reijnders, Cash and Raya to play

      Terrible start to the gw

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        I’ve seen a lot worse…

        Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          13 mins ago

          29 with Raya, Senesi, Anderson, Semenyo, Gyokores

          Open Controls
        • Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          27 with Konsa, Semy, Watkins

          Open Controls
      3. Manani
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        best mid for 6.3m and under?

        Open Controls
        1. bialk
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Caicedo. 38 games x 4p =152 pts

          Open Controls
      4. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Effin Tosins a loser, just cant get those defcons over the line, can't close the deal...

        Open Controls
      5. have you seen cyan
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        what a horrible day of fpl

        Open Controls
      6. FPL_Devil
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Bruno captain pays off, but what could've been.

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            2 mins ago

            Well played.

            Open Controls
        2. pundit of punts
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Last gw without Joao Pedro is past me now

          Can’t wait to ditch Wood for him this GW

          Open Controls
        3. OverTinker
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          I have to lose Salah to get Haaland so is Bruno the best replacement for Salah?

          Open Controls
        4. Shark Team
          • 8 Years
          20 mins ago

          Which scores more:

          Option A:
          6: Gakpo(cry)
          7: Foden(bre) Mitoma(wol)

          Option B:
          6: Doku(BUR)
          7: Doku(bre), Mbeumo(SUN)

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            b

            Open Controls
          2. pundit of punts
            • 12 Years
            15 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              14 mins ago

              Doku isn’t nailed

              Open Controls
          3. NoOneCares
              13 mins ago

              Both options are terrible tbh.

              Open Controls
          4. pundit of punts
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            Wood ➡ Pedro for the FT is a no brainer right? Gives me -

            Raya
            Cucurella - Cash - Dorgu
            Salah - Semenyo - Reijnders - KDH
            Haaland - Gyokeres - Pedro

            Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

            Leaves me 0.2 m in the bank for Cucurella ➡ Gabriel next GW. Sounds good? 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              No reason to do it today, as neither is close to a price change, but it's a sensible plan assuming nothing comes up the next few days.

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Of course I will wait till the pressers on the Friday at the very least. Doubt either will be close to a price change by then.

                Open Controls
            2. have you seen cyan
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              I have Wood and no Pedro too. But Wood has Sunderland next. Sure he has competition for his spot and is a minutes risk, but I see that as more motivation to perform. Wood could haul next week. But ditching him is tempting.

              Open Controls
              1. pundit of punts
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                I have seen enough of Wood.

                Also, it’s so stressful to go against that Pedro EO every weekend.

                Pedro up against his former club as well and Brighton leak goals.

                Open Controls
          5. Effe
            • 15 Years
            16 mins ago

            So will Sanchez now be banned for 1 League Cup match only and be back for the next Premier League game?

            Open Controls
            1. NoOneCares
                12 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              • Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yeah

                Open Controls
              • Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Straight red = 3 match ban, no?

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  No, not violence conduct

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  DOGSO

                  Open Controls
            2. Weeb Kakashi
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Watkins Rogers Gakpo> Haaland Reijnders KDH(-4)??
              OR
              Watkins Gakpo Aina> Haaland KDH Diouf(-4)??

              Open Controls
            3. Manani
              • 13 Years
              13 mins ago

              who to sell first:

              A. Gakpo
              B. Cucu

              Open Controls
            4. Karan14
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Sels
              Porro Murillo Anderson
              Salah Semenyo Reijnders KDH Stach
              Haaland Pedro

              (Dub Mateta Rodon Dorgu)

              Can get this team for -4.
              Does this team need WC for GW6?

              Open Controls
              1. Manani
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                looks good to me

                Open Controls
            5. Vasshin
              • 6 Years
              13 mins ago

              Who to start:
              1. sels (v Sun H) or Dubravka (city A)
              2. milenkovic (sun H) or Munoz (Pool H)

              Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                Sels Munoz

                Open Controls
            6. Totalfootball
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Don't you get baps for DC's ?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes you gain bps for defcon actions

                Open Controls
            7. My heart goes Salalalalah
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Ekiteke and Neco falling tonight it seems...

              Open Controls
            8. Ronnies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              3 free transfers and looking at this,
              It means I can keep Salah but losing Gyokeres doesn't seem right.

              Thoughts?

              Gyokeres > Haaland
              Writz > KDH
              Munoz > bench fodder

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Salah + Haaland is not ideal imo.

                Open Controls
            9. Moon Dog
                8 mins ago

                My 1st transfer of the season: Salah -> King.

                Didn't see that coming...

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  So it's not just me who hasn't made a transfer yet? Nice.

                  Open Controls
              • rokonto
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Who tops the Captain Poll next week?

                Open Controls
                1. Kaneyonero
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Haaland for sure

                  Open Controls

