Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 9 Team Reveal: FPL Reactions

With the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 9 deadline fast approaching, Louis (aka FPLReactions) – who finished inside last season’s top 200 – shares his team reveal.

Goalkeeper

Cardiff have two great fixtures this week, so for me, have potential across the board. I’m less keen on their defender picks, or at least in comparison to others available this week, so I have opted for Nathan Trott (G). I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised to see the Welsh sides keep two clean sheets this week.

Defenders

There aren’t a lot of great defenders to choose from this week either, and it’s that which has forced me into a two-man defence.

Swansea have been hit and miss, but I feel like they have very good clean sheet potential against the likes of Millwall and Blackburn. Centre-back Ben Cabango (D) was their standout option last season, and that seems to have continued into the new campaign.

Another player who has multiple routes to points this week is Jannik Vestergaard (D). Leicester is another side I could see keeping two clean sheets this week, so backing their giant centre-back, who has goal potential from set plays, feels like a wise move.

Midfield

Sheffield Wednesday have been through more than most sides this season, but a 1-0 win in their previous game could be a turning point. It also helps that they face QPR and Birmingham in the round ahead. Main man Barry Bannan (M) has started the campaign in good Fantasy form – hitting between eight-14 points in all four of his last matches. Bannan picks up points from interceptions, key passes, shots on target, goals and assists, so for me, he could also be the standout captaincy option heading into Gameweek 9.

Victor Torp (M) is another player I don’t think I could go without this week. Coventry have been one of the liveliest sides in the divisions in terms of expected goals, and Torp has contributed to that. He also appears to be an interception magnet, something I really like in midfielders.

Rubin Colwill (M) also makes the cut. I’m expecting Cardiff to look a lot more convincing than they have over recent weeks. The Bluebirds have heaps of quality, which could click at any moment. So important for them is Colwill, who continues to be influential for the title favourites.

Forwards

I’m on the fence with my forward this week and Richard Kone (F) tempts me. I think QPR could rack up the goals this week, so having no attacking coverage feels uncomfortable.

For now, though, I have gone for Oliver McBurnie (F), who has been in sensational form for Hull. The Tigers aren’t exactly the most convincing side in the division, but they continue to score plenty of goals.

Team Picks

I’ve locked in QPR as one of my team selections this week. There won’t be many weeks, maybe none at all, when I will want to pick the R’s again, but they have very good fixtures. Now I wouldn’t be surprised if they slipped up against one of their upcoming opponents, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see them win both and win them well.

My other team pick is Cardiff. Whilst I want to be very careful not to overuse good team picks, I think they’re too tough to ignore this week. I don’t mind Leicester either, but we could see a slip-up from them against WBA.