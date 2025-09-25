Team News

FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

25 September 2025 58 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

It’s a quiet day on the Gameweek 6 team news front as only three managers are scheduled to face the media on Thursday: those of Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland.

We’re bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

The managers of the other 17 Premier League clubs will fulfil their media commitments on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 6 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LEEDS UNITED

Lucas Perri (quad) is still sidelined, so £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Karl Darlow will again start between the posts this weekend.

“It’s not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet, so of course, Karl has great chances to play again if he stays fit.

“Lucas, we hope that he can join us at some point next week, latest, back in team training. At the moment, it’s safe to say, that he’s not in contention before the international break. He was out for four weeks. Once he’s back in team training, it doesn’t mean he’s back to his best after one training session. He also needs a bit of time. I don’t expect that he will be a topic for the squad before the international break but good progress in his rehab, he’s also doing some work on the grass but not back in team training.” – Daniel Farke on if he faces a difficult decision over who starts in goal

Daniel Farke also confirmed that Willy Gnonto (calf) will miss out.

It’s otherwise positive news, with Jayden Bogle (toe) assuaging fears of an extended lay-off by returning to training this week.

Daniel James (abdomen) may also return after missing out in Gameweek 5.

“Overall, in terms of injuries, some mixed news.

“With Jayden, good news, he’s back. Also back in team training. Thank God it was not a broken toe; nothing too serious, just a bruise. It was a bit sore and painful in the first days but since yesterday, back in full team training, so he will be available if nothing major happens.

“Some good news with Daniel James, also progressed in his rehab. Yesterday was the first time he joined us in team training. He has a chance to be involved, depending on how his body reacts right now to the load of the training. We’ll take a late decision with him.

“Some bad news with Willy Gnonto; he won’t make it. Still has some problems with his calf, he is not back in team training, so will definitely miss the match.” – Daniel Farke

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo Mandava begins a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in last week’s draw with Aston Villa.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) also remain out.

There was a further blow this week when it was announced that Habib Diarra has undergone groin surgery and will be sidelined until December.

Luke O’Nien (shoulder) is back in contention, however, after missing the start of the season.

As for who comes in for Reinildo, Regis Le Bris was first asked about the possibility of Dan Ballard returning, which would necessitate a reshuffle.

“We’ll see. Two sleeps before the game. So, I manage and process different ideas and this is one. Yeah, I think we have to be adaptable. I think it’s already the case if you watch our games, probably we defend in a 4-4-2 in the mid press and when we go deeper, it’s more 5-4-1. So, we can start like that or we can keep the same structure.” – Regis Le Bris on whether Dan Ballard could return

In quotes in the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris discussed other options.

“Lucha [Geertruida] as well has played centre-back, right-back, left-back, so he’s an option. We have Arthur [Masuaku] as well, so I think for the backline, we have different options.

“I think when we built the squad with the recruitment structure, the sporting direction, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Masuaku] and we have versatility as well to create other options depending on the scenario, the opponent, the dynamic of the squad and so on.” – Regis Le Bris

BURNLEY

Scott Parker was only asked about the latest team news in the embargoed section of his press conference but the Burnley Express have been quick to write it up.

The positive news is that the Clarets have no fresh concerns for the trip to the Etihad.

Parker could also have Jacob Bruun Larsen (heel) back, although there will be a late call on him.

“As for Jacob, he’s trained the last couple of days and he was out with us today, so I’m hoping he comes through tomorrow. I’m hoping he’ll be around for the weekend, so I’ll make a decision.

“Obviously, he’s not had a lot of training time, because he was away on international duty, he didn’t play and then he missed a lot of training.

“He’s only really been back for two days, so we’ll make a call leading into Saturday and whether he’ll be at the level we need him to be.” – Scott Parker on Jacob Bruun Larsen, via the Burnley Express

Lesley Ugochukwu is available: he served a one-match ban in Gameweek 5 and returned to action in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (knee) are still out.

“He’s on the grass and he’s progressed, but he’s still not with us. His work’s increased a lot, so hopefully it won’t be too long now for Connor.” – Scott Parker on Connor Roberts, via the Burnley Express

price change predictions
58 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Used my transfer this week already. Wirtz to Bruno.

    Sels
    Senesi, Gabriel, VdV
    Gakpo, Bruno, Reijnders, Semenyo
    Pedro, Haaland, Evanilson

    Dubs, Sarr, Cucu, Esteve

    Any thoughts on where this squad should go over the next few weeks? Happy with it at the moment, maybe Gakpo and Evanilson the only ones to swap out

    Open Controls
  2. AppleDunk
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Has JP and Haaland.
    Which one would you go for?

    A. Mateta > Isak
    B. Play Mateta (LIV) and save

    Open Controls
  3. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Last place on my WC6 team is the 5th midfielder. Needs to be 5.6m or below. Already have Reijnders. I absolutely refuse to pick Stach. How would you rank these, bearing in mind if like to BB between gw7 and 9.

    A) Anderson (defcons, some assist potential, poor fixtures)
    B) Caicedo (defcon daddy but choppy fixtures 7-9)
    C) Anthony (low floor but goal potential, great fixtures in 8 and 9)
    D) Xhaka (similar to Stach, all rounder, better scrabble score)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

      C is decent but fixtures count against

      He might do well in Gw8 tbh

      Open Controls
    2. Jstap94
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I think A could be good value in Angeball

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Guys and gals,

    I guess you're wildcarded out. If you have a few seconds what do you think to this lot?

    Raya Dúbravka
    Gabriel Chalabah Romero Senesi Mukiele
    Semenyo Eze Reijnders Grealish Stach
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    £0.9m ITB.

    BB8 in mind.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grealish can't play GW8

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I'll transfer him for I Sarr if he looks okay again

        Thanks for the Romero tip

        Took it on board

        Open Controls
  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    57 mins ago

    Guess I will bench Porro and start Gabriel since Porro played 90 yesterday

    Open Controls
  6. Mount up
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is it too risky to TC haaland this week?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  7. Sailboats
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which is better guys?

    A) Tarkowski and KDH (8th attacker)
    or
    B) Romero and Reijnders (rotate with Ndiaye/Kudus)

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is it crazy to go with Haaland and Salah on a wc? I feel like everyone is making the same team atm.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Go without

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes a 100%. What does your team look like without them? You're gonna have a lot of money in the bank.

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Something like this:

          Donnarumma
          Gabriel Romero Andersen Senesi Rodon
          Saka Bruno, Semenyo, Ndiaye, Stach
          Isak Gyokeres Pedro

          Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        id prefer a haaland or salah only team

        I like the more balanced approach instead of rely on haaland + salah to haul every week

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          just now

          ah misread even a non salah haaland team could work

          just would have to be strong to not rush to get one if they return a monster haul and think about long term variance based on the players you already have

          Open Controls
  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    50 mins ago

    On WC

    What is the best 15m MF/ST combo for this team

    Raya Dubravka
    VdV Tarkowski Rodon Gabriel Senesi
    Fernandes Semenyo Rejinders xxxxxxxx Stach
    Haaland Pedro xxxxxxxx

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
  10. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Reijnders must be the first player to fall and rise in the same week

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      too much turmoil now in the recent years

      Open Controls
      1. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        agreed

        Open Controls
  11. Efe Ambrose
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Sanchez Dubravka
    VVD Munoz Rodon Gabriel Senesi
    Semenyo Gakpo King Grealish Paqueta
    Haaland Pedro Mateta

    3 FT, 3.1m ITB

    Mateta to Richarldson and Paqueta to Reijnders?

    Want to get in before price rise tonight and gives me more ITB to go for Arsenal attack next week

    Open Controls
  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wildcarders, are you picking Isak or waiting. If not picking are you going with front 3 or 2 with a budget forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Waiting, going JP/Gyok and will revisit in gw8 or 9.

      Open Controls
    2. Mumfie
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Waiting. Going Haaland, Pedro and maybe Richy for 2ish game weeks.

      Open Controls
    3. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Waiting, I think. Money ITB to get him for either Gyokeres or Pedro

      Open Controls
  13. One for All
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Sels
    Cucu, Vvd, Vdv
    Mitoma, Johnson, Semenyo, Anderson
    Wood, Haaland, Pedro

    Dubravka, Wirtz, Esteve, De Cuyper

    A) Hold, TC Haaland
    B) Wildcard

    Wildcard Draft:

    Reya
    Sensei, Vvd, Vdv
    Anderson, Semenyo, Reijnders, Bruno Fernandes
    Haaland, Pedro, Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Gabriel, Gudmundsson, Caicedo

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah i'd WC that

      Open Controls
  14. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    What happens if we hear Haaland is out on the grapevine on Saturday

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      On a wildcard, so could swap in Richarlison or Isak for a one week punt, or just play Gabriel v Newcastle

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      benching and doing ekitike to isak to have some fun

      Open Controls
    3. One for All
      • 7 Years
      just now

      lol

      Open Controls
  15. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which one do you prefer medium term?

    A) Salah+ Andersen/Mukiele rotation
    B) Bruno+ Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Eze or saka? Saka more nailed but seemingly not on pens anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Different price points. Saka obviously better but what can you do with the extra 2.5m?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Update defence probably.

        Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Debating the same, Saka more reliable I guess.

      Open Controls
  17. GW6 fixtures and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    GW6 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/X-Fia9H6WM1T
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW5 clean sheet results:
    LIV: 42% ❌
    AST: 37% ❌
    ARS: 34% ❌
    FUL: 34% ❌
    NFO: 33% ❌
    WOL: 31% ❌
    CRY: 30% ❌
    LEE: 29% ❌
    WHU: 27% ❌
    BOU: 26% ✅
    BHA: 26% ❌
    NEW: 26% ✅
    BUR: 25% ❌
    SUN: 25% ❌
    CHE: 24% ❌
    MNU: 23% ❌
    BRE: 21% ❌
    MCI: 20% ❌
    TOT: 20% ❌
    EVE: 13% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 60% (down from 75% on the previous GW)

    GW6 clean sheet odds:
    MCI: 54%
    TOT: 42%
    EVE: 41%
    NFO: 40%
    AST: 36%
    ARS: 34%
    LIV: 33%
    CHE: 32%
    BOU: 29%
    MNU: 29%
    LEE: 27%
    FUL: 26%
    NEW: 26%
    BRE: 21%
    SUN: 21%
    WHU: 21%
    CRY: 18%
    BHA: 17%
    WOL: 14%
    BUR: 8%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW6 clean sheet % from market odds:
    MCI: 49%
    TOT: 41%
    EVE: 38%
    NFO: 37%
    ARS: 33%
    AST: 32%
    LIV: 30%
    BOU: 29%
    CHE: 29%
    MNU: 27%
    FUL: 26%
    LEE: 25%
    NEW: 25%
    SUN: 21%
    WHU: 20%
    BRE: 18%
    CRY: 18%
    BHA: 16%
    WOL: 13%
    BUR: 6%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Newcastle: 4 (+1)
    Arsenal: 3
    Bournemouth: 3 (+1)
    Crystal Palace: 3
    Spurs: 3
    Aston Villa: 2
    Chelsea: 2
    Everton: 2
    Leeds: 2
    Liverpool: 2
    Man City: 2
    Sunderland: 2
    Brentford: 1
    Burnley: 1
    Fulham: 1
    West Ham: 1

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in GW5

    Dying with 'flu atm so hope you're all keeping well!

    G

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        5 mins ago

        get well soon

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you kind sir!

          Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      would you consider wildcarding this?

      Sanchez
      Senesi VDVen Williams
      Salah Semenyo Reijnders Anderson Ndiaye
      Haaland(c) Pedro

      Dubravka Konsa Esteve Guiu

      Main ones I would be bringing in are Raya, Gabriel (tough fixture), Fernandes, Gjokeres (see Raya and Gabriel).

      I should wait a week right?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
      2. Chinese_person
        • 14 Years
        just now

        wait

        Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Raya
      Porro, Gabriel, Calafiori, Senesi
      Mbeumo, Semenyo, Reijnders, Grealish
      Pedro, Haaland

      Dubravka, Gakpo, Mateta, Gudmundsson

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        FTs used?

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          No FTs left. I'm not sure if I should start Gakpo and Mateta over anyone though.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I think I would start Gakpo over Calafiori, a double up seems enough.

            Open Controls
      2. La Roja
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’d start Mateta over Senesi

        Open Controls
    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Planning to WC this GW, and drinking my liver out tonight. So tomorrow is going to be some overtime WC work happening. Stay tuned for some WC questions.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        the template wc is pretty strong

        Open Controls
    5. z13
        6 mins ago

        On wildcard GW7, considering temporarily putting Jaiden Anthony in my premium midfielder role and holding cash until the correct premium choice appears. He has a really easy short fixture run between GW7-9 and I can access a premium striker like Isak with only 1 FT, and just not have a premium midfielder.

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            1 min ago

            I know Burnley have low xG and attempts but Anthony has all of it so it's not bad

            Open Controls
        2. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Should I get in Bruno and Richarlison for this GW only, and then switch over to Saka and Gyökeres GW7?!

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.