FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

It’s a quiet day on the Gameweek 6 team news front as only three managers are scheduled to face the media on Thursday: those of Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland.

We’re bringing you the latest key quotes and injury updates in the ‘live’ article below.

The managers of the other 17 Premier League clubs will fulfil their media commitments on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 6 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LEEDS UNITED

Lucas Perri (quad) is still sidelined, so £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Karl Darlow will again start between the posts this weekend.

“It’s not a difficult decision because Lucas has not joined us in team training yet, so of course, Karl has great chances to play again if he stays fit. “Lucas, we hope that he can join us at some point next week, latest, back in team training. At the moment, it’s safe to say, that he’s not in contention before the international break. He was out for four weeks. Once he’s back in team training, it doesn’t mean he’s back to his best after one training session. He also needs a bit of time. I don’t expect that he will be a topic for the squad before the international break but good progress in his rehab, he’s also doing some work on the grass but not back in team training.” – Daniel Farke on if he faces a difficult decision over who starts in goal

Daniel Farke also confirmed that Willy Gnonto (calf) will miss out.

It’s otherwise positive news, with Jayden Bogle (toe) assuaging fears of an extended lay-off by returning to training this week.

Daniel James (abdomen) may also return after missing out in Gameweek 5.

“Overall, in terms of injuries, some mixed news. “With Jayden, good news, he’s back. Also back in team training. Thank God it was not a broken toe; nothing too serious, just a bruise. It was a bit sore and painful in the first days but since yesterday, back in full team training, so he will be available if nothing major happens. “Some good news with Daniel James, also progressed in his rehab. Yesterday was the first time he joined us in team training. He has a chance to be involved, depending on how his body reacts right now to the load of the training. We’ll take a late decision with him. “Some bad news with Willy Gnonto; he won’t make it. Still has some problems with his calf, he is not back in team training, so will definitely miss the match.” – Daniel Farke

SUNDERLAND

Reinildo Mandava begins a three-match ban after being sent off for violent conduct in last week’s draw with Aston Villa.

Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) also remain out.

There was a further blow this week when it was announced that Habib Diarra has undergone groin surgery and will be sidelined until December.

Luke O’Nien (shoulder) is back in contention, however, after missing the start of the season.

As for who comes in for Reinildo, Regis Le Bris was first asked about the possibility of Dan Ballard returning, which would necessitate a reshuffle.

“We’ll see. Two sleeps before the game. So, I manage and process different ideas and this is one. Yeah, I think we have to be adaptable. I think it’s already the case if you watch our games, probably we defend in a 4-4-2 in the mid press and when we go deeper, it’s more 5-4-1. So, we can start like that or we can keep the same structure.” – Regis Le Bris on whether Dan Ballard could return

In quotes in the Sunderland Echo, Le Bris discussed other options.

“Lucha [Geertruida] as well has played centre-back, right-back, left-back, so he’s an option. We have Arthur [Masuaku] as well, so I think for the backline, we have different options. “I think when we built the squad with the recruitment structure, the sporting direction, we thought about different options and I think we have a player to cover this position [Masuaku] and we have versatility as well to create other options depending on the scenario, the opponent, the dynamic of the squad and so on.” – Regis Le Bris

BURNLEY

Scott Parker was only asked about the latest team news in the embargoed section of his press conference but the Burnley Express have been quick to write it up.

The positive news is that the Clarets have no fresh concerns for the trip to the Etihad.

Parker could also have Jacob Bruun Larsen (heel) back, although there will be a late call on him.

“As for Jacob, he’s trained the last couple of days and he was out with us today, so I’m hoping he comes through tomorrow. I’m hoping he’ll be around for the weekend, so I’ll make a decision. “Obviously, he’s not had a lot of training time, because he was away on international duty, he didn’t play and then he missed a lot of training. “He’s only really been back for two days, so we’ll make a call leading into Saturday and whether he’ll be at the level we need him to be.” – Scott Parker on Jacob Bruun Larsen, via the Burnley Express

Lesley Ugochukwu is available: he served a one-match ban in Gameweek 5 and returned to action in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (knee) are still out.