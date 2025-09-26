Amorim explains Amad absence + Mazraoui injury latest

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Amad Diallo (£6.3m) will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to a family bereavement.

“Amad is not here. Someone in his family passed away so we are giving all the support to Amad. We understood it was important to him to have his time and to return home.” – Ruben Amorim on Amad Diallo

Elsewhere, Casemiro (£5.5m) is also unavailable after his red card for two bookable offences in last Saturday’s win over Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez (£4.9m) missed that game, but the former has been spotted in training since.

It’s one in, one out on the wing-back front, however, with Noussair Mazraoui (£4.9m) ruled out until after the October international break.

“Diogo is returning to the team. “Nous is not going to be [available] until we stop for the international teams. He is out also.” – Ruben Amorim on Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE