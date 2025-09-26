FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

With Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for the upcoming round of fixtures.

Our in-house team have put their heads together to produce the following selection.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper after three of our Scout Squad pundits included him in their submissions. The 25-year-old is playing in front of a defence that has proved to be both resolute and organised so far, and could be in line for a fourth clean sheet of the season. Leeds United, meanwhile, are yet to score a goal from open play at Elland Road. They also rank 20th for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).

DEFENDERS





