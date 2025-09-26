Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

26 September 2025 3 comments
avfc82 avfc82
With Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for the upcoming round of fixtures.

Our in-house team have put their heads together to produce the following selection.

As ever, certain restrictions limit us:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper after three of our Scout Squad pundits included him in their submissions. The 25-year-old is playing in front of a defence that has proved to be both resolute and organised so far, and could be in line for a fourth clean sheet of the season. Leeds United, meanwhile, are yet to score a goal from open play at Elland Road. They also rank 20th for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG).

DEFENDERS

 

3 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Anderson (SUN)
    B) Senesi (lee)
    C) Gabriel (new)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Jstap94
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Tough, and a bit mad to say but maybe C?

      Open Controls
    2. Waynoo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
  2. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Play one:

    A) Gabriel
    B) Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. Waynoo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

