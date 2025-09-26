FPL General’s Gameweek 6 team reveal + transfer plans

With Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.3m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 6 team thoughts here…

GAMEWEEK 5 REVIEW

I deployed the Bench Boost in Gameweek 5, which resulted in a rise from 6.5m to 5.2m. Hopefully it’s the beginning of an extended run of green arrows!

Realistically, the bench would have been Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and Tijani Reijnders (£5.7m) for a combined score of 14 points. That’s probably my best ever Bench Boost, which doesn’t say much! It’s nice to have it out of the way now. I will gradually move funds from the bench picks to the starting XI over the coming weeks.

With a lack of standout captaincy options in my squad, the armband ended up on Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) at home to Newcastle. I fancied Bournemouth to win that game with Eddie Howe’s team having played Barcelona on the Thursday night, but it wasn’t to be. He didn’t get any attacking returns but the DefCon points were very sweet. Viable captains will be the focus of my next few free transfers.

That’s the second time in five Gameweeks that all three forwards have blanked. It should never happen; they’re paid to score goals!

I’m not concerned about Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Arsenal’s fixtures improve very soon, too, which should see Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) be more productive. Chris Wood (£7.5m) is the major concern. He hasn’t lasted more than 74 minutes in each of his last three appearances. Ange Postecoglu has really good alternatives up front, Igor Jesus (£5.8m) in particular. I’m possibly benching Wood this week, then looking to sell in Gameweek 7 or 8.

Having included Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) on my Gameweek 3 Wildcard, it was good to finally get some returns from him. Spurs face Wolves (home), Leeds (away) and Aston Villa (home) in their next three games. Kudus could be sticking around for a while.

Gameweek 6 Bus Team

