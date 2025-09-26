Members

FPL General’s Gameweek 6 team reveal + transfer plans

26 September 2025 175 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
Share:

With Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.3m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 6 team thoughts here…

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

General no Salah Haaland

GAMEWEEK 5 REVIEW

Gameweek 6 FPL General

I deployed the Bench Boost in Gameweek 5, which resulted in a rise from 6.5m to 5.2m. Hopefully it’s the beginning of an extended run of green arrows! 

Realistically, the bench would have been Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and Tijani Reijnders (£5.7m) for a combined score of 14 points. That’s probably my best ever Bench Boost, which doesn’t say much! It’s nice to have it out of the way now. I will gradually move funds from the bench picks to the starting XI over the coming weeks. 

With a lack of standout captaincy options in my squad, the armband ended up on Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) at home to Newcastle. I fancied Bournemouth to win that game with Eddie Howe’s team having played Barcelona on the Thursday night, but it wasn’t to be. He didn’t get any attacking returns but the DefCon points were very sweet. Viable captains will be the focus of my next few free transfers.

That’s the second time in five Gameweeks that all three forwards have blanked. It should never happen; they’re paid to score goals!

I’m not concerned about Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Arsenal’s fixtures improve very soon, too, which should see Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) be more productive. Chris Wood (£7.5m) is the major concern. He hasn’t lasted more than 74 minutes in each of his last three appearances. Ange Postecoglu has really good alternatives up front, Igor Jesus (£5.8m) in particular. I’m possibly benching Wood this week, then looking to sell in Gameweek 7 or 8. 

Having included Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) on my Gameweek 3 Wildcard, it was good to finally get some returns from him. Spurs face Wolves (home), Leeds (away) and Aston Villa (home) in their next three games. Kudus could be sticking around for a while. 

Gameweek 6 Bus Team

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

175 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stevie B
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Salah and Watkins -> Foden and Haaland for free

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. rambo.
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      If it’s your only route toHaaland then yes.

      Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks good.

      TC Haaland too and you’re winning.

      Open Controls
  2. NejiHyuuga01
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gakpo to :

    A)Kudus
    B)Xavi Simons

    Open Controls
    1. Stevie B
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think Kudus.

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        14 mins ago

        I agree with this.

        Simons is still a ‘wait and see’ imo.

        Open Controls
  3. rambo.
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A. Van Dijk (cry)

    B. Livramento (Ars)

    C. Munoz (Liv)

    D. Paqueta (Eve)

    Open Controls
    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not A

      Open Controls
    2. AAAFootball
        21 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. bobbyg
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Watkins to Richarlison?

      Losing value on Watkins at an alarming rate and going down today too?

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        17 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
        1. bobbyg
          • 13 Years
          16 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. tutankamun
            • 16 Years
            10 mins ago

            As long as it’s for free.

            I did Ekitike to Richa last night and gained the 0.1.

            Open Controls
            1. bobbyg
              • 13 Years
              8 mins ago

              Yes ft

              Open Controls
    4. ran
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      Sels
      Porro \ Senesi \ Milenkovic
      Semenyo \ KDH \ Salah \ Reijnders
      Pedro \ Wood \ Haaland

      Dubravka \ Stach \ Gudmundsson \ Diouf

      Have 2FT at the moment;

      1) Milenkovic > VDV/Guehi/Richards to avoid the price drops and price rises? Or roll the 2FT?
      2) Is the starting XI and bench order gtg?

      Open Controls
      1. rambo.
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Defo make the transfer.

        Open Controls
    5. Stevie B
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      Is Saka not a risk at the moment? He did not play a lot the last weeks.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruh, its so normal. he just came back from his injury. gradually back to starting xi, start this gw i reckon.
        What a silly question

        Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        just now

        For the one that just back from injury, played second half on sunday, played again 45 mins in midweek, he sure does play A LOT

        Open Controls
    6. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      50 mins ago

      Come on haaland rise uppp

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        9 mins ago

        He will after his hat-rick tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    7. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Play one :

      A ) Diouf
      B ) Guehi
      C ) Guddmnssn

      Open Controls
      1. theshazly
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Sorry two**

        Open Controls
      2. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        just now

        A & B

        Open Controls
    8. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      On WC6 and thinking to have a couple of differential picks. I think the template is strong but I'm not too sure about Ndiaye and Tarkow hence thinking if the below 2 options will be worth a punt.

      1) Kudus + Gvardiol + 0.7 ITB
      2) Foden + Burn

      Raya // Dubravka
      Gabriel Senesi VDV // _____ Mukiele
      Bruno Semenyo _____ Reijnders // Stach
      (H)aaland JPedro Gyokeres

      Open Controls
    9. Stevie B
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Best replacement for Salah that I can afford Haaland:

      A) Mbeumo (I have Bruno Fernandes)
      B) Foden (I have Reijnders)
      C) Saka (did not play much the last weeks)
      D) Someone else

      Thank you!

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        24 mins ago

        Not C

        Could be D but we don’t know your team

        Open Controls
        1. Stevie B
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Midfielders are Salah, Semenyo, Bruno Fernandes, Anderson and Reijnders.

          Open Controls
          1. tutankamun
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Loads of mid options. I like Kudus.

            But also, Enzo on pens with Palmer out, Ndiaye / Grealish or go cheap with Caicedo.

            Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    10. Jasoooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Who do you guys prefer as a 5.0 mil mid enabler?

      A. Xhaka
      B. Stach

      They will essentially always be on my bench, except for GW 8 when I plan to bench boost (Xhaka has Wolves at home, Stach has Burnley away).

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Stach is proven so maybe him

        Open Controls
    11. CYN
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Start one

      Gabriel
      Andersen
      Senesi

      Thank you in advance!

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gab or Senesi. 50/50 Maybe Senesi.

        Open Controls
    12. 1314
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      is Saliba a good alternative to Gabriel? currently 0.1m short..

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Neither excite me with lack of DEFCONS. Go Raya.

        Open Controls
    13. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do we think Wood start? Start 2:

      A) Wood
      B) Mateta
      C) Rodon
      D) Dorgu

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Wood starts. Definitely start him.

        Between B & C for the other starter.

        Open Controls
    14. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      My defence is horrible this week, would you roll or do Tosin to Senesi?

      Kelleher
      Porro Andersen Dorgu
      Salah Semenyo Reijnder Anderson
      Haaland Gyokeres JP
      Dubravka Rodon King Tosin

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Senesi definitely worth getting but you might be ok rolling this week.

        Open Controls
      2. Stevie B
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I would transfer Senesi in. I regret that I did it not last week.

        Open Controls
    15. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bench one

      A. Gakpo
      B. Anderson
      C. Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      2. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    16. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who would you start out of:

      A) Romero (Wolves Home)
      B) Senesi (LEE, Away)

      This is the only decision on WC I’m still baffled on.

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    17. Stevie B
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Will Foden play well today?

      Open Controls
      1. tutankamun
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Who knows!

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.