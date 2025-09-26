Frank provides ­­­injury updates on Solanke, Kolo Muani + Sarr

Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) and Randal Kolo Muani (£7.0m) will not play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Solanke was briefly back in training this week, but the striker is still plagued by ankle niggles and misses out again this weekend.

Kolo Muani isn’t ready to return either.

It’s better news on Pape Matar Sarr (£5.0m), who missed the midweek win over Doncaster Rovers as a precaution. He has since trained.

“The latest is that everyone that was available from the last Premier League game is available again. “In midweek, Pape [Matar Sarr] was out shortly, it was a precaution. He could train today, so that’s a positive. “Kolo Muani’s dead leg is just dragging on, so a little bit longer, he’ll just take a few more days and he’ll be available. Dom is not available. “Dominic’s ankle injury has just been a little bit tricky. It’s nothing big. We’re relatively positive that he’ll be relatively quick.” – Thomas Frank

The absence of Solanke and Kolo Muani spells good news for Richarlison (£6.8m).

“Right now, it is very simple and very easy! Richy is playing and doing good, he’s scored three goals and one assist. Good numbers. We are happy with Richy. He just needs to keep building, keep adding good performances.” – Thomas Frank on Richarlison

