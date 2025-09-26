Glasner gives injury updates on Sarr + Pino

Oliver Glasner provided the latest on Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Yeremy Pino (£6.0m) when he faced the media on Friday.

Glasner was hosting a pre-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash with Liverpool.

“Yes he is [ready]. So, he had the full training week, the same with Adam [Wharton] and Eddie [Nketiah, who returned last week]. “We always nominate the squad when we think everybody is ready to start. I don’t know if he can play 90 or 100 minutes – I don’t know how intense the game will be – but yes, he’s ready [to start].” – Oliver Glasner on Ismaila Sarr

“[Yeremy Pino] just had to rest on Tuesday. He had a bone bruise – he took a knock, knee on knee, which was very painful – but since Wednesday, he’s been training and did the rest of the week. He feels fine, so he’s also available.” – Oliver Glasner on Yeremy Pino

