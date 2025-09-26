Injuries

Guardiola provides fitness update on Haaland

26 September 2025 0 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is fit and ready for Saturday’s home clash against Burnley.

Haaland, who has started the season in superb form, was absent from Wednesday’s EFL Cup win at Huddersfield Town due to fatigue and back pain.

However, in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Guardiola confirmed he is fit and available for selection.

“He is ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.