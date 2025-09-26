Guardiola provides fitness update on Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is fit and ready for Saturday’s home clash against Burnley.

Haaland, who has started the season in superb form, was absent from Wednesday’s EFL Cup win at Huddersfield Town due to fatigue and back pain.

However, in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Guardiola confirmed he is fit and available for selection.

“He is ready.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

