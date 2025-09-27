Dugout Discussion

Nottm Forest v Sunderland team news: Wood starts, no Murillo

27 September 2025 433 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Ange Postecoglou is looking for his first win as Nottingham Forest boss as the Tricky Trees entertain Sunderland this evening.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 5.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Postecoglou makes five changes from Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Real Betis.

The headline news is that Chris Wood starts, with Igor Jesus having to settle for a place on the bench despite his two-goal heroics in midweek.

Also among the substitutes is Morgan Gibbs-White as James McAtee makes his first league start for Forest.

Nicolás Domínguez, back from a long, long lay-off, also starts, with Dilane Bakwa and Dan Ndoye recalled out wide.

Douglas Luiz misses out with an injury, while Ibrahima Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi are demoted to substitute duty.

There’s no Murillo once again as his recovery from a knock to the thigh drags on.

But Nikola Milenkovic is fine after hobbling off with a spot of cramp in Spain.

There’s just one change for Sunderland, and it’s an enforced one as Reinildo is suspended.

Rather than bring Dan Ballard in and rejig the backline, Regis Le Bris has simply gone like-for-like and hands Arthur Masuaku his first Premier League start since his summer move.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko, Domínguez, Anderson, McAtee, Bakwa, Ndoye, Wood.

Subs: John, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Kalimuendo, I. Jesus, Hutchinson, Yates, Jair Cunha.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku, Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fée, Adingra, Isidor

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Geertruida, Brobbey, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Traoré.

433 Comments
  1. iFash@FPL
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    What kind of red card did Chalobah get? For how long will he be suspended?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      1 game. Dogso.

      Open Controls
  2. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any Spurs team news yet?

    Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Calafiori good enough or is there a better ARS defender?
Thanks
    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gabriel just to avoid headache with potential rotation/resting with CL in play

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Do we think he's that vulnerable to rotation?

        Open Controls
        1. GunnerStorm
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes. Lewis Skelly needs to be kept sharp

          Open Controls
      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Porro benched

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will come on for a 1 pointer, don't you worry about that!

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I hope so...or Esteve come in lol

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE!
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I bench boosted Esteve, famous for it now lol

          Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Any reason he was benched?

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Played a lot

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Tottenham team news

    Team to play Wolves: Vicario, Spence, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Bergvall, Xavi, Kudus, Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wolves team news

      Team to play Tottenham: Johnstone, Doherty, Bueno, Krejci, Bueno, Andre, Joao Gomes, Munetsi, Arias, Hwang, Strand Larsen

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        cheers

        looks like a wolves team that has a goal in it

        Open Controls
  6. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Jesus ON

    Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Porro on bench hope he comes on at least for one point...pleaaaseee..

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      He will, don't you worry about that.

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    anyone watch the Bournemouth match? did Kluivert make an impression today or not do enough to keep his spot in the team?

    Open Controls
  9. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Assume sels an easy sell gw7?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Going on my GW8 WC. Just one more week to put up with his mediocrity, sadly.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Been terrible for me

        Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends how many FT you have, GKs generally have a low ceiling barring freak outcomes

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        3 so thinking sels to pope

        Open Controls
  10. The Senate
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Xhaka still a dirty player then

    Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Palhinha, Bergvall, Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

    Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Porro, Gray, Sarr, Tel, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett

    Wolves XI: Johnstone, Bueno, Krejčí, Bueno, Doherty, André, Gomes, Arias, Munetsi, Larsen, Hee-chan

    Subs: Sá, Wolfe, Agbadou, Gomes, Gomes, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Arokodare, Lopez Gonzalez

    Open Controls
    1. The Senate
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ffs Porro

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      just now

      cheers

      agbadou dropped?

      Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Alderete hoooold

    Open Controls
  13. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. Cucurella to Gabriel
    B. Wood to Mateta
    C. Both for -4

    Open Controls
  14. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Can't believe I'm going to lose another .1 (on Sels) and then soon probably another .1 on Rutter. My TV is going to be 0 at this rate. Tempted to WC to avoid more losses. I'd also probably get rid of Salah, Porro, and Kroupi to be in a position to BB. Really not sure what to do.

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just WC and set urself up nicely

      Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Porro benched. Xavi Kudus Richarlison front 3.

    Open Controls
  16. Total Slotball
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Esteve sub if Porro doesn't play! How likely he comes off the bench Spurs fans?

    Open Controls
  17. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Early tinkering but are the following moves worth a Free Hit in gw 7?

    No FH players: Raya (WHU) Andersen (bou) Richards (eve) VdV (lee) Salah (che) Reijnders (bre) JPedro (LIV)
    FH players: Martinez (BUR) Gabriel (WHU) Dorgu (SUN) Senesi (FUL) Saka (WHU) Mbeumo (SUN) Gyökeres (WHU)

    Players in both teams: Semenyo KDH Bruno Haaland.

    With no FH my moves will be Sels and NWilliams to Raya and Richards tonight and probably reassess later this week.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. Jonesfromthere
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on Anthony as an option? Second highest scoring mid in the game

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Got him last week and have benched him twice with next week BB in mind

      Open Controls
  19. Punned It
      11 mins ago

      I recall that either Alderete or Mukiele could be rotated with Ballard back, but can't remember which. Anyone care to help?

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's very unlikely.

        Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Muki

        Open Controls
      3. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        We don't know, both are playing good atm.

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Both are nailed at the moment.

        If Ballard comes in, it may shift Mukiele RB

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm glad my thoughts were right on potential Porro rest

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27338029

      Open Controls
      1. snow pea in repose
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wish I had seen that comment

        Open Controls
        1. DeSelby
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I wish that he doesn't get on. Rodon sitting first on bench.

          Fully expecting Porro to come on at some point whether they need him or not though.

          Open Controls
    • Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      What are people's overall team values like. Whats a decent regular value? No idea if I'm ahead or behind

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        100.8

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        101.4

        Open Controls
      3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        101.6 dunno how I got that, I still have Palmer and Reinaldo

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          I miss fplstatistics though, LiveFPL is a great site but I can't trust the predictions on there

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            LiveFPL was more accurate than Fplstatistics last season...

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Oh ok, but LiveFPL not so good this year?

              Open Controls
      4. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers all

        Open Controls
      5. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        101.5 with 5 transfers

        Open Controls
    • FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      If this stays the same I'm getting a 6 million rank increase lol.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Well done

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Hold on Sunderland!

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Hoold!

            Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        nice

        Open Controls
      3. villa_til_i_die
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        That's insane!

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Current gw rank: 98

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Blow-In
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            That's class. I'm sure I've had like a 6k gw rank before as my highest

            Open Controls
      4. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        What is your score and what rank were you?

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Currently got 99 points if this doesn't change. Was 8.3m, will be 2.3m. Will be all out though, so expect it to come down.

          Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Alderete 1 GW too early!! I need another goal for BB7

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hope Porro stays on the bench so all you lot who ridiculed me for bench boosting Esteve get your just desserts 😉

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        The Alderete and Sarr returns have certainly softened the pain though tbf haha

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mateta dropping in price tonight?

      Open Controls
    • WiredWeasel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      May have been covered before, but family stuff has meant I've not been able to pay that much attention (which explains my stellar 8m rank). From what I can see, Johnson is out of favour somehow with Franks and is only good for the odd substitution point? That's a couple of games he's not started now and has played

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Only potential chance of a start is if Simons plays 10 and Johnson/Odobert plays LW

        Open Controls
      2. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Transfer out. WC in hand? FT's?

        Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW1: 8m. GW6: 30k
      Delighted. Still can’t believe it.

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Congratulations!

        Open Controls
        1. adstomko
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks!

          Open Controls
      2. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Wow

        Open Controls
    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      The Pope or Raya? Pope looking pretty good.

      Open Controls
    • space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Footmob has Xavi playing on the left of a front 3 with Bergvall dropping into midfield. Was hoping for Xavi in the #10 role today.

      Open Controls
    • Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sunderland GK saving them

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        flurry of saves

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Forest proper knocking on the door.

          Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.