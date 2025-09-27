Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Wolves team news: Porro benched

27 September 2025 347 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Another Saturday, another later-than-late kick-off as Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s easier to compare the Spurs team to last weekend’s XI rather than the much-changed side that Thomas Frank sent out in midweek.

There are two alterations from the Gameweek 5 line-up, both of them notable from a Fantasy perspective.

Pedro Porro drops to the bench, so in comes Djed Spence at right-back.

Further forward, Xavi Simons reclaims his place as Wilson Odobert makes way.

Vitor Pereira, by contrast, has had his head turned by the midweek EFL Cup win over Everton.

There’s only one change from Tuesday’s XI, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is replaced by Joao Gomes.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bergvall, Palhinha; Simons, Kudus, Richarlison.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Johnson, Porro, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone; Doherty, H Bueno, Krejci, S Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang.

Subs: Sa, Moller Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Just in from attending my team's FA Cup 3rd qualifying round fixture having ignored FPL all afternoon until full-time. Delighted to find the Haaland(tc) came off late doors! We won 4-2 and Hampshire stayed up. Good day!

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      Congratulations Shirtless.

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing can replicate euphoria of your TC scores twice in last 5 minutes. Sorry you missed it. It was great.

      1. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yeah was caught up in the live game I heard someone say City were 1-1 so all I really knew was Haaland was likely getting the full 90. Amazed to see both strikes were so late! Our main man hit a hatty now on 10 for the season.

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bought both Xavi and Mbeumo on my WC5. Massive failure

    1. Blueface
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I bought in Chalobah and Foden. -2 points total.

      I also bought in Roefs, Senesi and Guehl, but benched them for the 2 above and Petrovic - 21 points wasted

      1. Blueface
        • 3 Years
        just now

        On the upside though, kudos to your username. Razor sharp...those that know, know!

  3. dshv
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    1. Reijenders/Enzo to Saka
    2. Cucurella to Gabriel ?

    (Have calafiori and Gyokeres)

  4. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    VDV keeping a cleanie after selling him would just be prime fpl

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Who did you sell him for?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Sold VDV and Gundmundsson to Alderete & Senesi

    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Considering he's playing the worst team in the league at home it's not exactly an earth shattering turn of events mate.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        No but Esteve scoring 2 own goals for me was!

      2. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Nevermind it’s all cool lol

  5. Blueface
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    What's everyone's worst score for points left on the bench? I have 28 this week - my entire first team has 34 (2 players yet to play, 3 Spurs ongoing). FMFPL!

    1. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sure, but if it makes you feel any better, my worst bench scores this season is the week I’ve boosted (this week :lol:)

    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      This week one got a Rodon cleanie and De Cuyper goal sat there for 14. Bench Boosted 10 points back in GW1!

    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      27. GW3 WC. I got 51 points. It feels bad but at least you've decent players you might start next GW. Even if you get tempted to kneeler. Lesson I learned: Josh King, bench him until he gets attacking returns. He's an enabler and 4.5m for a reason.

  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Pedro -> Gyökeres
    B) Richarlison, Porro -> Gyökeres, Richards -4
    C) Hold

    Have to do A or B tonight to not get priced out

    Petrovic
    Porro Muñoz Senesi
    Salah Semenyo Enzo Reijnders
    Haaland Pedro Richarlison

    Dubravka KDH Alderete Gudmundsson
    1FT 1.4M

    Pull the trigger? (After tonights games are done)

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would not get rid of pedro. B for me

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Think Chelsea has been disappointing lately though, and one attacker is enough?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not ideal making early moves this GW with midweek European fixtures for the players you're considering

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        And a game tomorrow for Arsenal

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I know, but which one would you prefer, A or B

        Open Controls
          • 14 Years
          just now

          C.

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Probably hold

    3. Pornchef
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  7. Sun God Nika
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Please score spurs and leave porro on bench

  8. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    My 1 week punt on Richarlison is backfiring atm

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      He's looked ok, might get a goal

      Open Controls
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Been close a couple of times

        Open Controls
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Have exact money to do Van de Ven to Gabriel. Should I do it now before Gabriel price rise?

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wouldn't sell Van de Ven. Other sell options?

      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        My other defenders are Richards, Anderson, Virgil and Senesi....to afford Gabriel, I can only sell VdV as I have gained some value on him

        Open Controls
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'd sell

          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers

  10. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Doing Cucurella ➡ Gabriel giving me -

    Raya
    Gabriel - Cash - Dorgu
    Salah - Semenyo - Reijnders - KDH
    Haaland - Gyokeres - Pedro

    Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

    Thoughts? 🙂

  11. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Crazy to go early on sels on pope?

    1. pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good move

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh sels is a must sell assp

    2. Surgical Attack
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      considering for raya

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Unfortunately can't afford raya

        Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sleeper pick, Roefs!

      Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh been unbelievable

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Have to go tonight as sels price likeky to drop

        1. Glasner Ball
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep, also getting rid of Sels tonight. Forest are toilet.

  12. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sels
    Burn dorgu vdv (konsa neco)
    Semenyo kudus gakpo ndiaye rejinders
    Haland gyokeres (pedro)

    Which ?

    A) sels to raya
    B) neco to gabriel, bench dorgu
    C) WC to this itb 0.0, raya dub - 4.0 gabriel vdv guehi burn - semenyo kudus gordon eze ndiaye - haland ekitike pedro

    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A but later in the week.

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Sels dropping tonight though

  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    BJ time, coming

  14. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Cucurella & Wood to 4.6 def & Gyokeres for -4
    B. Wood to Mateta for free

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Tough one. If I’m getting Gyokeres in for Wood I’d want to go tonight before Gyokeres goes up

  15. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Porro BJ warm up

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Damn it

  16. footballfreak
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    On wildcard who do you think is best?
    A. Stach
    B. Xhaka

  17. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Beuno G

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Justice for porro !

  18. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Yessssssss

    Get innnnnnnnn

    No spurs CS

  19. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    There goes my Vicario cs

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      My Romero one to !

  20. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spursy

  21. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nice.

    Porro on the bench pain eased. 😉

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Means he’ll come on though 🙁

  22. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haha goalllls. Sloppy

  23. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Yay glad selling VDV hasn’t backfired

  24. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bloody hell

  25. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    As soon as that corner was taken I knew there’d be a goal, pathetic spurs

  26. Glasner Ball
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Nice! Us earlier, and then Sunderland - can Wolves also get a shock win 🙂

  27. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Started Romero, benched Alderete.
    Right decision, freaking unlucky.
    FPL…

  28. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Thomas Frank looking like a Spurs manager today

  29. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    just now

    How reasonable or not is to stick with this one more week just doing Sanchez to Raya? Then WC over IB.

    (Raya)
    Porro/Munoz/Dorgu
    Bruno/Foden/Semenyo/Kudus/Reijnders
    Haaland/Pedro

    Dubravka/Gudmundsson/Kroupi/Neco

