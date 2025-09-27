Spurs v Wolves team news: Porro benched

Another Saturday, another later-than-late kick-off as Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

It’s easier to compare the Spurs team to last weekend’s XI rather than the much-changed side that Thomas Frank sent out in midweek.

There are two alterations from the Gameweek 5 line-up, both of them notable from a Fantasy perspective.

Pedro Porro drops to the bench, so in comes Djed Spence at right-back.

Further forward, Xavi Simons reclaims his place as Wilson Odobert makes way.

Vitor Pereira, by contrast, has had his head turned by the midweek EFL Cup win over Everton.

There’s only one change from Tuesday’s XI, as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is replaced by Joao Gomes.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bergvall, Palhinha; Simons, Kudus, Richarlison.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Johnson, Porro, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone; Doherty, H Bueno, Krejci, S Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang.

Subs: Sa, Moller Wolfe, Agbadou, Arokodare, R Gomes, Toti, Bellegarde, Lopez, Tchatchoua.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: