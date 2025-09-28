Aston Villa v Fulham team news: Elliott starts, no Muniz

Aston Villa continue in their search for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday, as they welcome Fulham to Villa Park.
Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.
TEAM NEWS
Harvey Elliott gets his first Premier League start since signing for Aston Villa.
He’s one of two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Sunderland last week, with Lamare Bogarde also coming into the starting XI.
Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara drop to the bench.
Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, returns to the starting line-up after missing Thursday’s UEFA Europa League win over Bologna with a muscle problem.
Marco Silva also makes two changes from the 3-1 win over Brentford.
Timothy Castagne replaces Kenny Tete at right-back, while Raul Jimenez comes in for Rodrigo Muniz.
Neither Tete nor Muniz are in the matchday squad.
LINE-UPS
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Bogarde, Guessand, Elliott, Rogers, Watkins
Subs: Bizot, Kamara, Maatsen, Pau, Sancho, Buendia, Lindelof, Malen, Burrowes
Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Jimenez
Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Adama, Chukwueze, Kevin
