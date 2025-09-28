Aston Villa v Fulham team news: Elliott starts, no Muniz

Aston Villa continue in their search for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday, as they welcome Fulham to Villa Park.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Harvey Elliott gets his first Premier League start since signing for Aston Villa.

He’s one of two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Sunderland last week, with Lamare Bogarde also coming into the starting XI.

Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara drop to the bench.

Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, returns to the starting line-up after missing Thursday’s UEFA Europa League win over Bologna with a muscle problem.

Marco Silva also makes two changes from the 3-1 win over Brentford.

Timothy Castagne replaces Kenny Tete at right-back, while Raul Jimenez comes in for Rodrigo Muniz.

Neither Tete nor Muniz are in the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Bogarde, Guessand, Elliott, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Kamara, Maatsen, Pau, Sancho, Buendia, Lindelof, Malen, Burrowes

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Adama, Chukwueze, Kevin

