Dugout Discussion

Aston Villa v Fulham team news: Elliott starts, no Muniz

28 September 2025 417 comments
Aston Villa continue in their search for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday, as they welcome Fulham to Villa Park.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Harvey Elliott gets his first Premier League start since signing for Aston Villa.

He’s one of two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Sunderland last week, with Lamare Bogarde also coming into the starting XI.

Emiliano Buendia and Boubacar Kamara drop to the bench.

Emiliano Martinez, meanwhile, returns to the starting line-up after missing Thursday’s UEFA Europa League win over Bologna with a muscle problem.

Marco Silva also makes two changes from the 3-1 win over Brentford.

Timothy Castagne replaces Kenny Tete at right-back, while Raul Jimenez comes in for Rodrigo Muniz.

Neither Tete nor Muniz are in the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Bogarde, Guessand, Elliott, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Kamara, Maatsen, Pau, Sancho, Buendia, Lindelof, Malen, Burrowes

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Reed, Cairney, Smith Rowe, Adama, Chukwueze, Kevin

417 Comments
  1. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bowen bandwagon after next week? Nuno will hopefully get West Ham scoring on the counter.

    
  2. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    You wouldn't have expected that the only team to keep a clean sheet so far is Sunderland. And away against Forest too.

    
    1. Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not many easier away games than vs forest

      
  3. zon
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Selling Watkins instead of Haaland. Isn't this just classic FPL, with all those Mateta nearly goals also

    
    1. zon
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Instead of Mateta*

      
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      mateta owners very very unlucky..

      
    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Not sure why you would sell Haaland?

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        surely you must have realised it was a typo? just saying 🙂

        
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          Ah I see! That’s very frustrating to miss out on those Watkins points after suffering all the blanks. Would you consider buying back or he is dead to you?

          
          1. zon
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Well I wouldn't say but hospitalized at least. Mateta going nowhere from my team, just incredibly unlucky

            
        2. KAPTAIN KANE!
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Tbf it crossed my mind to sell when I saw the dirty yellow flag earlier in the week 😆

          
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    i am now not sure about selling watkins on wc with burnley next...what are owners doing?

    
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      27 mins ago

      Final stats show he only took one shot.

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        fair enough, glad he took that shot 🙂

        
        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sell him now, bring him back in another 6 games. 🙂

          
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            He's a streaky player tho.

            So reasons to hold?

            
            1. All Hail K
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              13 mins ago

              That's true. He's a good differential to be fair.

              
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                He's still owned by 1.2m teams

                So over 10%

                Some ghost teams sailing by

                
    2. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Selling to Mateta

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Looked incredible yesterday, very unlucky not to hat trick let alone score 1-2 goals

        
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’m enjoying the 100+ points binning him week 2 no hurry to get back

      
    4. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      If I was on wildcard I’d let him go but yeah it’s Burnley….

      
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    watkins gets 2 bonus. anderson just reached 10 defcon

    
  6. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Desperately need Saka and Gyokeres to save season, Gabriel too but everyone got him

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mate, you don't save your season in Gw6.

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Do when I lose interest by Xmas 😆

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          You'll be here all year!

          
          1. KAPTAIN KANE!
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            True 😆

            
    2. Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mate your season is already over. Nothing there to save...

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Just inside top 1 million so probably 🙁

        
    3. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Time to switch to Fantasy Bowling.

      
    4. NoOneCares
        9 mins ago

        You probably don't even have those players.

        
        1. KAPTAIN KANE!
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have ALL the players!

          
    5. Garlana
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Watkins owner here, not seen any of the villa goals, but I've read some stuff to suggest an assist went to Rogers instead, any chance it gets changed or are the comments suggesting he should get the assist from other desperate owners?

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Clutching hard

        
      2. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Don’t think so but might get bonus

        
      3. mookie
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Normally no chance in hell, but it's all about DEI these days. Stevie Wonder reviewing the goal as we speak.

        
      4. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Think the one you’re referring to is where it hits Rogers’ hand, and they won’t reclassify that because it will be them admitting it was handball and should be no goal

        
      5. F4L
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        it unlucky for watkins owners but will stick with rogers. initially looked like the ball didn't hit rogers on its way to buendia, but the angle in front the goal showed the ball clearly hitting rogers' hand on its way to buendia after watkins' cross

        
    6. ☈☾
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      KDH or Ndiaye on WC?

      
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        9 mins ago

        KDH on 4 yellows atm.

        
      2. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        KDH plus 1.5m just edges it for me

        
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Sky Sports reckon 4-2-3-1 with Eze as the 10!

      
    8. mookie
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Howe vs. Arteta at St. James' Park
      2-0
      1-0
      1-0
      0-2
      2-0

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm guessing 0-2 today

        
      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        7 mins ago

        1-0 Arsenal sound reasonable today?

        
    9. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Did salah touch it? I didn’t think about it until reading comments on here. Here hoping for an assist added for salah later on lol

      

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.