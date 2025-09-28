Dugout Discussion

Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Gordon, Eze + Saka start, Saliba benched

28 September 2025 59 comments
avfc82
The penultimate match of Gameweek 6 sees Newcastle United face Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three alterations from Arsenal’s Gameweek 5 line-up.

William Saliba drops to the bench, so in comes Cristhian Mosquera at centre-back.

Further forward, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka start, with Mikel Merino and the injured Noni Madueke making way.

Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.

Eddie Howe also makes three changes to this starting XI.

Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are replaced by Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, who is back from suspension.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Livramento, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Merino, Martinelli, Dowman

  1. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    are we all overlooking Doku? is going to get stacks of assists and Pep trusts him most from their wingers in low block games

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      He's fine if you're OK worrying about teamsheets every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Sting
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        that’s the point - it looks like he’s going to reliably play in the weaker games.

        that’s when you’d want to start him and he can haul

        Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not stealing Foden pts every week.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Na, same was said with Bobb after 3 starts in a row and now benched

      Open Controls
  2. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Have Raya, benched Gabriel and Gyokeres. You know whst happens next.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who did.you start in their place?

      Open Controls
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Xavi and Tark. Yes, I know.

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Newcastle are strong in midfield and tough at home but if Arsenal can keep them out they should have enough to win.

      They need to win to catch Liverpool and back up being bookies favourites for the title at the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes but Arteta away

        Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Eze on watchlist

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      o/

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Score prediction...

    Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal

    Open Controls
    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      1-0 either way. Going to be tight.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Maybe

        Or 1-2, 2-1 a common score line

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      1-2

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      1-1 with useless pts all round

      Open Controls
    4. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      19 mins ago

      Arsenal 1-0 with a nobody scoring.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        The referee to score?

        Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    whats up with Hall? might mean burn LB for a while if injured. or have i missed something?

    Open Controls
  6. Mighty Duck
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    How many goals for Gordon today?

    Open Controls
    1. My own Personal Jesus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zero

      Open Controls
    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 please and a penalty save for pope

      Open Controls
      1. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Greets to fellow Pope+Gordon owner

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hoping for 1-1 just to kill CS’s

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Both goals scored by defenders? 🙂

        Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    could do with gyokeres showing he can get attacking returns in a tough fixture today

    Open Controls
  8. BobBradleysOpportunity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Will they change the Roger’s assist?, easily the worst shout I’ve seen in a while…

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      i would like them to change it,awful decision

      Open Controls
  9. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone considering pulling WC after this game?

    6 weeks knowledge & some cracking assets have appeared & old favourites stumble?

    Open Controls
    1. BobBradleysOpportunity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’ll probably sign Rogers, he seems to get points with his hands!

      Open Controls
    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      i have pulled WC
      I don't think there are that many clear choice for mid though outside of Semenyo

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Raya CS needed here

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      a few saves as well 😀

      Open Controls
  11. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Tino FTW

    Open Controls
  12. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play 3 out of these, which ones?

    Andersen, Guehi, VDV, Alderete, Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haha play the home players for a start off

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      senesi starts every match regardless of opposition imo

      Open Controls
  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    5 weeks and Watkins gives me nothing. The week I sell him, he finally scores.

    If anyone meets Watkins somewhere, tell him not to come in my vicinity ever again.

    Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mikel Arteta: “William Saliba is recovering from an ankle injury he's trying to resolve. We have to manage the squad.”

    https://x.com/DailyAFC/status/1972313907680440631?t=t6xhy4368pOAzU2SOSjf_Q&s=19

    Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do you think Ange will fail miserably at Forest?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Possibly

      He was sounding a bit more stressful again

      Open Controls
  16. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pope saves Eze

    Open Controls
  17. Manani
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    would you have VdV if on WC?

    or just get Richards?

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      just now

      My back 5 are:
      Senesi, Guehi, Chalobah, VDV, Gudmundsson.

      Pretty happy with them. I wouldn't double up on Palace, though, so maybe different.

      Open Controls
  18. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    eze very close, great save

    Open Controls
  19. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Some luckbox in my league going to get Alderete points in for Saliba. Just the filthiest of jam to get a completely random benching to get that kind of bench points on.

    Open Controls
  20. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pope racking up saves

    Open Controls
  21. Kodap
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any thoughts on what to do with this currently? Have 1m in the bank and 2FT.. feel like I need to shift some of them out for some fodder as bench is getting a bit painful.

    Donnaruma
    VVD - Romero - Gabriel - Munoz
    Semenyo - Kudus - Gakpo - Grealish
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Dubravka - Wood - Reijnders - Gudmondsson

    Open Controls
    1. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wood and Gakpo to Salah and Gulu. Shift to 352. If affordable.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        not close unfortunately, only have 1.6m once Salah is in if I take those out.

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerSteve
          • 15 Years
          just now

          You'd have the same front 7 as me if you could. I've got Chalobah, Senesi, Guehl, VDV, Gudmundsson in defence, with Raya as GK.

          Open Controls
      2. GoonerSteve
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably not affordable with that defence, though, sorry.

        Open Controls
  22. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    I've benched Calafiori
    Hoping for a 1-1 with low ownership involvement
    Although a Gab og or red card would be nice
    Grealish & KDH to play on Monday

    Open Controls
  23. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Feels a bit risky to go with Eze in FPL.

    - Zubimendi nailed as the 6.
    - Eze, Odegaard, Merino and Rice competing for the two 8 spots
    - Trossard, Martinelli and Eze competing for LW

    Open Controls
  24. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Worth holding Gakpo for Chelsea who just got a pasting, have issues in defence with Chalobah and potentially Caicedo banned?

    Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    NewC turning the screws

    Open Controls
  26. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Mosquera causing problems for his own team there

    Open Controls
  27. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Pen

    Open Controls

