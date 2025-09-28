Newcastle v Arsenal team news: Gordon, Eze + Saka start, Saliba benched

The penultimate match of Gameweek 6 sees Newcastle United face Arsenal at St James’ Park.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
TEAM NEWS
There are three alterations from Arsenal’s Gameweek 5 line-up.
William Saliba drops to the bench, so in comes Cristhian Mosquera at centre-back.
Further forward, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka start, with Mikel Merino and the injured Noni Madueke making way.
Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, is named among the substitutes.
Eddie Howe also makes three changes to this starting XI.
Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are replaced by Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon, who is back from suspension.
LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Murphy, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Livramento, Gordon, Woltemade
Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley
Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Trossard, Gyokeres
Subs: Kepa, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly, White, Odegaard, Norgaard, Merino, Martinelli, Dowman
