UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Updated penalty + set-piece takers for all 36 clubs

We’ve updated our comprehensive list of potential set-piece and penalty takers ahead of Matchday 2 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy 2025/26.

As ever, we’ve been drawing on the set-piece data from sources like WhoScored, Transfermarkt and Fbref, as well as our good old Members Area.

UCL FANTASY: PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS





