Dugout Discussion

Bournemouth v Fulham team news: Kluivert benched, no Raul

3 October 2025 234 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth and Fulham meet in a 20:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes four changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Leeds United last week.

James Hill, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks all get recalls.

Alex Jimenez, Ryan Christie, Amine Adli and Justin Kluivert drop to the bench.

As for Fulham, they are without both of their main strikers, Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez, potentially prompting Marco Silva to switch to a back-three formation.

The one change from last week’s defeat at Villa Park sees centre-back Issa Diop replace Raul.

Josh King, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson make up the front three.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Hill, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Christie, Doak, Kluivert, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi Jr, Milosavljevic

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Wilson

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney, Adama, Chukwueze, Kevin, Smith Rowe, Kusi-Asare

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

We hope you find it useful!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

234 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Early moves?

    Bruno, Watkins ---> Saka, JP

    For a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  2. Make United Great Again
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    DEFCON AGAIN
    DEFCON AGAIN
    OLE OLE

    Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland, Gyokores, Woltemade the ideal front 3 on WC?

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Best keeper replacement for Sels?

    Pope

    Raya, got Gabs

    Roefs

    Open Controls
  5. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    just now

    How have Bournemouth kept so many cleanies? That midfield 2 look brutally wide open against transitions.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.