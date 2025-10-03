Bournemouth v Fulham team news: Kluivert benched, no Raul

Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth and Fulham meet in a 20:00 BST kick-off.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola makes four changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Leeds United last week.

James Hill, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier and David Brooks all get recalls.

Alex Jimenez, Ryan Christie, Amine Adli and Justin Kluivert drop to the bench.

As for Fulham, they are without both of their main strikers, Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez, potentially prompting Marco Silva to switch to a back-three formation.

The one change from last week’s defeat at Villa Park sees centre-back Issa Diop replace Raul.

Josh King, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson make up the front three.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Hill, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Christie, Doak, Kluivert, Jimenez, Adli, Kroupi Jr, Milosavljevic

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon, King, Iwobi, Wilson

Subs: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney, Adama, Chukwueze, Kevin, Smith Rowe, Kusi-Asare

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

We hope you find it useful!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE