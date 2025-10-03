Home Page Exclusions

Brentford v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

3 October 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Brentford and Manchester City.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
7thMan City610+8LLWDW
13thBrentford67-2WLDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.