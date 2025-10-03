Brentford v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Brentford and Manchester City.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Man City
|6
|10
|+8
|LLWDW
|13th
|Brentford
|6
|7
|-2
|WLDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
