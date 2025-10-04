Dugout Discussion

Leeds v Spurs team news: Xavi starts, Richarlison benched

4 October 2025 510 comments
Gameweek 7 continues with a match between a side unbeaten at home against a club yet to taste defeat on the road.

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is straightforward for the hosts, who are unchanged yet again.

Karl Darlow gets his fourth straight start between the posts, with Lucas Perri not ready to return – although the £4.0m goalkeeper’s positional rival is likely to be available after the October international break.

It’s not that simple for the Lilywhites as Thomas Frank continues to tinker with his squad.

Cristian Romero comes back into the starting XI after missing the midweek clash with Bodo/Glimt as a precaution.

Destiny Udogie, João Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons were all rotated to the bench for that game and return to the starting XI today.

But Richarlison is a high-profile casualty of Frank’s minute management and drops out of the team.

Mathys Tel replaces him up top.

Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Brennan Johnson, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr also make way from the side that was sent out in the Champions League.

Pedro Porro, benched in Gameweek 6, starts at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Nmecha, Piroe.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Xavi, Odobert, Tel.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Spence, Sarr, Davies.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

510 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Porro defcon... beautiful GW.

    Open Controls
  KanuLenoMeeMoCash
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dorgu pick went well
    Benched for Bùr and Sun at home
    Hope Amorim gets sacked 🙂

    Open Controls
  FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    While we wait for the 3pm games, thoughts on the below?

    Play:
    Viacrio(AVL)
    Petrovic(cry)

    Bench one from my attack:
    Minteh
    Sarr
    Woltemade
    Anthony

    Other attack is Haaland, Saka and Pedro. Thanks folks

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

BB

      BB

      Open Controls
  fusen
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just before the deadline I bought Gabriel and stuck Porro onto my bench to play Gabriel instead.

    West Ham are going to score today 🙂

    Open Controls
  NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Porro now on 10 defcons

    Open Controls
  Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Romero 9 defcons after having 5 when Porro had 3... Thx for YC also.

    Open Controls

