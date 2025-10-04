Leeds v Spurs team news: Xavi starts, Richarlison benched

Gameweek 7 continues with a match between a side unbeaten at home against a club yet to taste defeat on the road.

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is straightforward for the hosts, who are unchanged yet again.

Karl Darlow gets his fourth straight start between the posts, with Lucas Perri not ready to return – although the £4.0m goalkeeper’s positional rival is likely to be available after the October international break.

It’s not that simple for the Lilywhites as Thomas Frank continues to tinker with his squad.

Cristian Romero comes back into the starting XI after missing the midweek clash with Bodo/Glimt as a precaution.

Destiny Udogie, João Palhinha, Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons were all rotated to the bench for that game and return to the starting XI today.

But Richarlison is a high-profile casualty of Frank’s minute management and drops out of the team.

Mathys Tel replaces him up top.

Djed Spence, Kevin Danso, Brennan Johnson, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr also make way from the side that was sent out in the Champions League.

Pedro Porro, benched in Gameweek 6, starts at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Nmecha, Piroe.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Xavi, Odobert, Tel.

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Spence, Sarr, Davies.

