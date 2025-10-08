Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 11 Scout Squad

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 sees just 36 Football League clubs in action on Saturday during the international break.

In the Gameweek 11 Scout Squad, our EFL experts – Lewis P, FPL Reactions, Danny G, Dan Dave and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-team selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three goalkeepers

Three defenders

Three midfielders

Three forwards

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 11

LEWIS P FPL REACTIONS DANNY G DAN DAVE MERLINS GK Ross Fitzsimons Glenn Morris Glenn Morris Ben Hinchcliffe Jay Lynch GK Ben Hinchcliffe Mathew Hudson Mathew Hudson Glenn Morris Glenn Morris GK Glenn Morris Ben Hinchcliffe Ben Hinchcliffe Ross Fitzsimons Nathan Bishop DEF Connor Barrett Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe Emmanuel Monthe DEF Nathan Smith Andy Smith Aden Flint Jordan Thorniley Andy Smith DEF Jack Fitzwater Chris Forino Cameron McJannet Andy Smith Adebola Oluwo MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood MID Jack Payne Sam Gale Sam Gale Amario Cozier-Duberry Amario Cozier-Duberry MID Charlie Webster Ossama Ashley Idris El Mizouni Jaze Kabia Lewis Wing FWD Charles Vernam Charles Vernam Omari Patrick Michael Mellon Charles Vernam FWD Kyle Wootton Mason Burstow Charles Vernam Aaron Connolly Mason Burstow FWD Fabrizio Cavegn Kyle Wootton Aaron Connolly Mason Burstow Aaron Connolly CLUB Stockport County Grimsby Town Grimsby Town Grimsby Town Grimsby Town CLUB Crewe Alexandra Stockport County Stockport County Stockport County Stockport County CLUB AFC Wimbledon Gillingham Walsall Bolton Wanderers Fleetwood Town CLUB Northampton Town Bolton Wanderers Oldham Athletic Gillingham Gillingham

LEWIS SAID…

Goalkeepers

In goal, Ross Fitzsimons (G), Ben Hinchcliffe (G), and Glenn Morris (G) all feel like strong picks this week for shutouts. Notably, Hinchcliffe has returned 15 points in three games, despite keeping just one shutout in that time.

Defenders

Connor Barrett (D) secured his fourth goal contribution (+20) of the season last time out and faces 21st-placed Crawley (A) in Gameweek 12. Nathan Smith (D) averages 7.2 points and has banked back-to-back 11-pointers. Jack Fitzwater (D) is a clearance machine and faces Reading (H) in Gameweek 12.

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) is absolutely essential with four double-digit hauls in his last five, as an all-round scorer against a porous Blackpool defence. Jack Payne (M) has five goal contributions in his last two, and could be in for a goalfest at Grimsby Town (A). As a punt, Burton’s Charlie Webster (M) is on my radar, with 30 points in his previous three.

Forwards

Up top, Charles Vernam (F) is in great form for Grimsby with nine returns in 11, although his minutes concern me. Kyle Wootton (F) has nine goal returns in 11, and could double-up nicely with Norwood. My differential shout is Bristol Rovers’ Fabrizio Cavegn (F), who has returned in five straight games.

Gameweek 11 Scout Squad: Club picks

As for clubs, Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra face out-of-sort sides and feel like nailed-on bankers for wins. Equally, AFC Wimbledon are in good form, while Northampton Town should defeat a struggling Rotherham side.

FPLREACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Gillingham rank among the best sides for clean sheets odds, so Glenn Morris (G) has good potential. I also think Oldham’s Mathew Hudson (G) and Stockport’s Ben Hinchcliffe (G) could keep a clean sheet in their home clashes.

Defenders

Emmanuel Monthe (D) appears to be one of the best defender picks going into the week, having managed three nine-point returns in his previous five matches. He also has good clean sheet potential against a poor Barrow attack. Andy Smith (D) is one of the best routes into the Gillingham backline, whilst Bolton’s Chris Forino (D) could see him continue his form when it comes to picking up points from defensive actions.

Midfielders

With four double-digit hauls in his last five matches, Stockport’s Oliver Norwood (M) has been one of the best-performing assets in the game as of late. Gillingham’s Sam Gale (M) is also an interception specialist, so a home match against Cheltenham could see his output continue. Salford’s Ossama Ashley (M) appears to have returned to full fitness after a full 90 minutes, while racking up 11 points due to five interceptions (+10).

Forwards

There aren’t many standout forward picks this week, but the best of the bunch could well be Grimsby’s Charles Vernam (F). In the previous three games in which he has returned, Vernam has bagged two attacking returns – displaying his explosive fantasy ability. I’d also have to back Bolton’s Mason Burstow (F) going into his away match in top form, having scored four goals in his previous five matches. Stockport’s Kyle Wootton (F) should also have potential heading into his favourable home fixture.

Gameweek 11 Scout Squad: Club picks

Grimsby have been excellent this season, and their table position reflects that. Taking that and their home advantage into account, I think they could be one of the best sides to select this week. Home fixtures for Stockport and Gillingham also make them great picks. I’m usually cautious selecting away team picks, but Bolton have lost just once in their last 10 games.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

Glenn Morris (G) faces a Cheltenham side who have only scored two goals away all season. Matthew Hudson (G) produced nine saves last week and this week plays a struggling Barrow side. Ben Hinchcliffe (G) has only played three times this season and has one clean sheet to his name, along with eight saves. I reckon this week he has a decent chance of another clean sheet.

Defenders

Emmanuel Monthe (D) is averaging over six points per game and has good bonus numbers. This week could be nice for a clean sheet too. Aden Flint (D) is a clearance machine and loves to pop up with a goal every so often. Cameron McJannet (D) could be a good option this week with a home fixture I like.

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) has been exceptional this season, with points coming from everywhere. I’m sure he will be a lock in most teams this week. Sam Gale (M) has been racking up interception points for fun with 22 in 11 games this season. Idris El Mizouni (M) has produced double-figure hauls in his last three matches with interceptions and goals.

Forwards

Charles Vernam (F) is bang in form with four goals and five assists this season, and he plays at home this week. Aaron Connolly (F) looks very sharp at the moment, with two goals in his last two starts and makes a lot of key passes. Lastly, Omari Patrick (F) has scored six goals in ten games this season and has a nice home fixture.

Gameweek 11 Scout Squad: Club picks

Grimsby sit third in League Two, having won their last two games comfortably and I fully back them this week to get the win. Stockport face a struggling Blackpool side who sit second-bottom and are at home so they seem a solid pick. Walsall top League Two and have won three in a row. Lastly, I’m going to take a punt on Oldham as they have home advantage and play a poor Barrow side.

DAN DAVE SAID…

Goalkeepers

My first goalkeeper pick is Ben Hinchcliffe (G). Stockport have a nice fixture this week at home to Blackpool, who have been poor in front of goal. Glenn Morris (G) faces Cheltenham, who are averaging 0.6xG/90 so far. Northampton have kept five clean sheets in their last six and have a nice home fixture against Rotherham, so picking Ross Fitzsimons (G) feels fair.

Defenders

Emmanuel Monthe (D) for Oldham is a clearance machine, with 93 clearances in 11 games, and faces a weak Barrow attack. Jordan Thorniley (D) for Northampton is a strong defensive pick and an alternative to Fitzsimons with strong data. Andy Smith (D) from Gillingham is a solid option, benefiting from the best defensive fixture this Gameweek, and averaging nearly seven clearances per game.

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) is a must-have this week, offering multiple routes to points against a disorganised Blackpool side following their manager’s sacking. Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) also provides versatile scoring potential and faces a struggling Burton side at home. Finally, Jaze Kabia (M) is a solid attacking choice for Grimsby, who are a strong home team averaging nearly two expected goals per 90.

Forwards

Oldham have a nice home fixture this Gameweek, and Michael Mellon (F) has scored three in five. Aaron Connolly (F) has three goals and one assist in his last five, and Orient are definitely a side who are capable of scoring goals. Mason Burstow (F) has five goals in his last six, and Bolton have an ideal fixture.

Gameweek 11 Scout Squad: Club picks

Grimsby Town are a strong pick for the win at home, facing a Colchester side with a poor away record. Stockport are well-placed to capitalise on a disorganised Blackpool team following their manager’s sacking. I also fancy Bolton for the away win against Burton, while Gillingham should secure a comfortable home victory against a low-scoring Cheltenham Town.

MERLINS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Jay Lynch (G) – solid at home against Harrogate, good for saves. Glenn Morris (G) is experienced, consistent, and a safe pair of hands, while Nathan Bishop (G) has good clean sheet potential.

Defenders

I expect big returns from Emmanuel Monthe (D), Andy Smith (D), and Adebola Oluwo (D).

Midfielders

Oliver Norwood (M) is the Fantasy EFL MVP so far, hard to go without. Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) has been on fire lately with constant attacking threat. Lewis Wing (M) is Reading’s talisman, with set-piece and goal involvement potential.

Forwards

Charles Vernam (F) is in great form, scoring and creating regularly. Aaron Connolly (F) has a high ceiling and is dangerous when fit. Mason Burstow (F) is one to watch, shining for Bolton.

Gameweek 11 Scout Squad: Club picks

Grimsby’s key attackers are in-form; Stockport have a strong squad with reliable returns. Fleetwood are a solid home side with a reliable defence. Gillingham offer high clean sheet potential and defensive value.

