Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 Team Reveal: FPL Reactions

With the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 deadline fast approaching, Louis (aka FPLReactions) – who finished inside last season’s top 200 – shares his Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 team reveal.

Goalkeeper

The rest of my team usually dictates which goalkeeper I select, and that is the case again this week. With standout defender options elsewhere and the emerging three-man midfield preference, I have decided to back Northampton’s Ross Fitzsimons (G).

Northampton have kept a clean sheet in their previous four matches in all competitions, and face a home clash against an out-of-sorts Rotherham side this week, which is a great opportunity for him to continue his form.

Defenders

As mentioned, my love for a three-man defence is dwindling at a fast rate. This means that I have gone with just two defenders again this week.

One of them is Oldham’s Emmanuel Monthe (D), who has collected a nine-point return in three of his previous five matches. Oldham have one of the highest clean sheet odds across both divisions this week, and Monthe is their standout defender pick.

Joining him is Adam Smith (D). Gillingham appear to have lost their way slightly in previous matches, but they still sit fourth and have conceded fewer goals than 20 other sides in the division this season.

Because of this, and his ability to pick up additional points via defensive actions, Smith should have solid potential this week.

Midfield

At this point, going without Stockport’s talisman and penalty-taker Oliver Norwood (M) could be hugely damaging for both rank and mini-league position.

You could even argue that that is the case for captaincy. Norwood produced a double-digit return in four of his five previous matches, making him one of the most in-form fantasy assets in the game.

Bolton are one of several sides heavily favoured to win this week, even away from home. This is partly due to their in-form attack. One of the few great assets they have at their disposal is Amario Cozier-Duberry (M), who has collected more than five points in all but three of his games this season.

Completing my midfield is Ossama Ashley (M), who many will overlook this week. Fantasy gold in the previous season, injury and managed minutes have decreased his overall appeal and output.

However, after playing 90 minutes and bagging 11 points due to five interceptions last week, Ashley appears to be back to his best.

Forward

There are several great forward options to pick from this week, and similar to my goalkeeper, who I select is dictated by the rest of my team.

If I were to swap out Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) and current forward Charles Vernam (F), it would likely be for Grimsby’s Jaze Kabia (M) and Bolton forward Mason Burstow (F).

However, Cozier-Duberry’s ability to rack up points even when not producing a goal or an assist, coupled with Vernam’s explosive recent form, I’m tempted to stick.

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 team reveal: Team picks

I’m going slightly aggressive with Bolton Wanderers this week. I’m yet to pick the Trotters, unlike other Fantasy managers this season, so selecting them in an away game that they should win feels like a good way to pull back some lost rank.

Even some of the ‘safe’ home sides like Gillingham feel like they hold as much, if not more, risk. The other team I’m opting for is Grimsby. Their recent form and league position play some part, but their home match and good win odds also contribute to their appeal.