Liverpool v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 19 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Liverpool 7 15 +4 WWWLL 10th Man United 7 10 -2 WLWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):