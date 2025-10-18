Liverpool v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Liverpool
|7
|15
|+4
|WWWLL
|10th
|Man United
|7
|10
|-2
|WLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):