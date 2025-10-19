Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Richarlison + Watkins subs, no Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in the first of two Premier League matches to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Frank makes just one change to his Spurs side, with Djed Spence coming in for Destiny Udogie at left-back.

The Italian is absent from the matchday squad.

Further forward, Mathys Tel impressed in the Gameweek 7 win over Leeds United and keeps his place, so Richarlison is once again on the bench.

Randal Kolo Muani is also named among the substitutes.

Aston Villa bring in the fit-again Amadou Onana and Evann Guessand for the benched Lamare Bogarde and Ollie Watkins, who picked up an injury while on international duty with England.

Tyrone Mings is not fit enough to be part of the squad.

*There has been a late change to the Spurs starting XI, with Cristian Romero injured in the warm-up. He is replaced by Kevin Danso.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kudus, Simons, Odobert, Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Sarr, Kolo Muani, Byfield

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Kamara, Guessand, McGinn, Rogers, Malen

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Watkins, Sancho, Buendia, Elliott, Bogarde

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: