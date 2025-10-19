Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Richarlison + Watkins subs, no Udogie

19 October 2025 197 comments
Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in the first of two Premier League matches to take place this Sunday.

Kick-off in north London is at 14:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Frank makes just one change to his Spurs side, with Djed Spence coming in for Destiny Udogie at left-back.

The Italian is absent from the matchday squad.

Further forward, Mathys Tel impressed in the Gameweek 7 win over Leeds United and keeps his place, so Richarlison is once again on the bench.

Randal Kolo Muani is also named among the substitutes.

Aston Villa bring in the fit-again Amadou Onana and Evann Guessand for the benched Lamare Bogarde and Ollie Watkins, who picked up an injury while on international duty with England.

Tyrone Mings is not fit enough to be part of the squad.

*There has been a late change to the Spurs starting XI, with Cristian Romero injured in the warm-up. He is replaced by Kevin Danso.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Spence, Bentancur, Palhinha, Kudus, Simons, Odobert, Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Richarlison, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Sarr, Kolo Muani, Byfield

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Kamara, Guessand, McGinn, Rogers, Malen

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Watkins, Sancho, Buendia, Elliott, Bogarde

197 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. thepancakeman123
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Got 3.2m in the bank, is this -4 worth it?

    Gakpo and Paqueta > Saka and Enzo

    
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Maybe not

      
      1. thepancakeman123
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Which one would you get in next week if only one?

        
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Saka

          
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Kudus on 5 defcons.

    
  3. Fly Away Peter
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    I will consider 4 points from Xavi a haul.
    Was all set on moving him out for enzo before the injury rumors, and rolled the FT.

    
  4. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Their defenders are still cheap, all priced 0.5m lower at the start of the game than what they should have been. No clean sheets are annoying but still some attacking threat and DC points too.

    
  5. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Funny! They thought Postecoglou could lead them to glory so they sacked the one they had who developed the team.

    So is the Aussie, Ange Postecoglou now the fastest manager to be sacked in PL or is it Tony Pulis? 😆

    
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sam Allardyce holds the unwanted record of the shortest reign as manager at a Premier League club on his own, spending 30 days at Leeds United in May and June 2023.

      
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        He didn’t get sacked though iirc, he was just on a short-term deal. Ange’s record is much more embarrassing.

        
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Shouldn't have taken the job in the first place. The owner is a joker.

          
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            He just got paid 3 years wages for like a month’s work, I doubt he regrets anything

            
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              just now

              What!? Missed out on that detail. That's mad.

              
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Technically not a sacking do as he took charge of the last 4 games of the season and he left when his contract ran out on 2 June 2023

        
  6. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    I may have Porro but with others having double spurs Def and nearly getting VDV assist. I count myself lucky.

    
    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I fancy a return from him second half.

      
  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    As someone with VDV, Kudus and Richarlison I could be happier

    
  8. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Perfect 1st half so far, another Villa goal would be brilliant - want a Van de Ven 0 pointer!

    
  9. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Postecoglou's sacking yesterday was the quickest ever after the end of a game .
    Sadly that record won't last for long as Man Utd will break the record today by sacking Amorim after today's battering .by Liverpool.

    
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ten Hag survived the 7-0, Amorim won’t be sacked

      

