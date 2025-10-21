UCL Fantasy 2025/26: Best Matchday 3 captains

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.
Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.
Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.
There’s more focus on Matchday 3 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.
DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 3
TUESDAY 21 OCTOBER
Many will likely look to Erling Haaland (€10.5m) on Tuesday. The Norwegian may be playing away from home, but he goes into his match against a leaky Villarreal side in relentless scoring form.
Those chasing a high upside option could turn to Lamine Yamal (€10m). Barcelona play in the early kick-off against a poor Olympiakos side, so UCL Fantasy managers can access the line-ups and take action prior to the deadline. Yamal has been one of the best-performing midfielders in Europe this season, coming up with a goal or an assist in all but one of his matches.
WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER
Wednesday is a little more straightforward for captaincy. Bayern host Club Brugge after winning every one of their fixtures this season. Leading the attack is Harry Kane (€10.6m), who could well add to his 20+ goal season tally.
Those who want to avoid Kane, for any reason, could consider Galatasaray striker and penalty taker Victor Osimhen (€7.5m) for his home match against Bodo/Glimt, or even Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman (€7m) versus Slavia Praha.
DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 4-8
Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 4-8.
Plenty can change between now and then, of course.
However, for planning purposes (ie you’d want a strong captain candidate on each day), here are some of the best options.
|Matchday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|4
|Alvarez – Union SG (h)
Saka – Slavia Prague (a)
|Dumfries – Kairat (h)
Haaland – Dortmund (h)
Enzo – Qarabag (a)
Raphinha – Club Brugge (a)
|5
|De Bruyne – Qarabag (h)
Haaland – Leverkusen (h)
Williams – Slavia Prague (a)
Yildiz – Bodo/Glimt (a)
|Goncalves – Club Brugge (h)
Mbappe – Olympiakos (a)
Salah – PSV (h)
|6
|Kane – Sporting (h)
Porro/Kudus – Slavia Prague (a)
Raphinha – Frankfurt (h)
|Guirassy – Bodo/Glimt (h)
Hakimi/Dembele – Athletic Club (a)
Saka/Gyokeres – Club Brugge (a)
Yildiz – Pafos (h)
|7
|De Bruyne – Copenhagen (a)
Haaland – Bodo/Glimt (a)
Hakimi/Dembele – Sporting (a)
Mbappe – Monaco (h)
|Kane – Union SG (h)
Palmer – Pafos (h)
Raphinha – Slavia Prague (a)
Salah – Marseille (a)
|8
|Haaland – Galatasaray (h)
Raphinha – Copenhagen (h)
Saka/Gyokeres – Kairat (h)
Salah – Qarabag (h)