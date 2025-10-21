Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Reigning champion’s team reveal

21 October 2025 3 comments
So VAR So Bad So VAR So Bad
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 3 team.

After two chaotic matchdays filled with Wildcards and Limitless activations, we finally arrive at Matchday 3, where structure and timing begin to matter more than raw points.

This week, I find myself in a slightly unusual position.

After using my Limitless in Matchday 2 and climbing to an overall rank of 11k, my account currently shows three free transfers instead of two! It’s unclear whether this is a visual bug or a real allowance but after testing it through the transfer confirmation screen (no –4 penalty), I’m assuming it’s legitimate – at least for now.

Naturally, I’ll be waiting for final team news and, most importantly, Barcelona’s line-up before locking anything in. But as of now, here’s my thinking.

Transfer options

Option 1 — Conservative approach

  • OUT: Otamendi, Raphinha, Pavlidis
  • IN: 4.5 defender, Çalhanoğlu, Haaland

This route would allow me to rebalance the squad by replacing non-starters, bringing in Erling Haaland (€10.5m) alongside Kylian Mbappé (€10.6m) and adding Hakan Çalhanoğlu (€7.1m) for short-term coverage (great fixtures in Matchdays 3 and 4).

It’s a safer set-up that strengthens both ends of the pitch while addressing depth issues.

Option 2 — Flexible approach

  • OUT: Raphinha, Pavlidis
  • IN: 6.6 midfielder (Anguissa or Caicedo), Haaland

This move focuses on keeping flexibility.

I’d roll the third transfer and enter Matchday 4 with three free transfers, giving me more control once rotation and qualification scenarios start affecting line-ups.

It also helps increase exposure to Tuesday’s fixtures, something my current set-up lacks.

Final thoughts

This is how my team would look by taking option 1:

  1. Charlie Price
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    I also seem to have 3 free transfers for MD3. Was only expecting 2 given I used my Wildcard in MD2.

    Anyone got an explanation?

    1. mookie
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same here. No idea why.
      Per rules: "If you use your Wildcard or Limitless chip, then no free transfers get carried forward."

    2. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent limitless for MD3?

      Sanchez, Pope
      DiMarco, Dumfries, Cucurella, Hakimi, Guerreiro
      Olise, Gordon, Saka, Guler, Trincao
      Haaland, Kane, Mbappe

