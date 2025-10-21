UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Reigning champion’s team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, last year’s overall winner, Joaquín Roth (aka So VAR So Bad), shares his thoughts and reveals his Matchday 3 team.

After two chaotic matchdays filled with Wildcards and Limitless activations, we finally arrive at Matchday 3, where structure and timing begin to matter more than raw points.

This week, I find myself in a slightly unusual position.

After using my Limitless in Matchday 2 and climbing to an overall rank of 11k, my account currently shows three free transfers instead of two! It’s unclear whether this is a visual bug or a real allowance but after testing it through the transfer confirmation screen (no –4 penalty), I’m assuming it’s legitimate – at least for now.

Naturally, I’ll be waiting for final team news and, most importantly, Barcelona’s line-up before locking anything in. But as of now, here’s my thinking.

Transfer options

Option 1 — Conservative approach

OUT : Otamendi, Raphinha, Pavlidis

: Otamendi, Raphinha, Pavlidis IN: 4.5 defender, Çalhanoğlu, Haaland

This route would allow me to rebalance the squad by replacing non-starters, bringing in Erling Haaland (€10.5m) alongside Kylian Mbappé (€10.6m) and adding Hakan Çalhanoğlu (€7.1m) for short-term coverage (great fixtures in Matchdays 3 and 4).

It’s a safer set-up that strengthens both ends of the pitch while addressing depth issues.

Option 2 — Flexible approach

OUT : Raphinha, Pavlidis

: Raphinha, Pavlidis IN: 6.6 midfielder (Anguissa or Caicedo), Haaland

This move focuses on keeping flexibility.

I’d roll the third transfer and enter Matchday 4 with three free transfers, giving me more control once rotation and qualification scenarios start affecting line-ups.

It also helps increase exposure to Tuesday’s fixtures, something my current set-up lacks.

Final thoughts

This is how my team would look by taking option 1: