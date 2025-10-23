After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from FPL Reactions, Danny G and Merlins, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 13 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

It’s another Double Gameweek, with Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City and Accrington Stanley all playing twice.

The rest of the EFL will play once.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 13 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Selected by all three of our panel members, Liam Roberts (G) takes his place between the sticks. Mansfield Town have made a solid start to the season, sitting ninth in League One. While not the most consistent defence, the Stags play both of their matches at home this week, giving them an edge over other sides with two fixtures. Roberts also heads into Gameweek 13 on the back of a huge 14-point haul in the previous round.

DEFENDERS

A shoo-in at the back, and another player heavily backed by our experts, is Tranmere’s Nathan Smith (D). Matches against Chesterfield (H) and Accrington (A) appeal for Rovers. Smith heads into the double in outstanding form, with three 11-point returns in his last four matches. Impressively, two of those three double-digit hauls came without a clean sheet.

Sonny Bradley (D) is also a popular pick. Lincoln City’s recent defensive form has been excellent, with the Imps keeping three clean sheets in their last four matches in all competitions. As well as providing a safe route into the Lincoln backline, Bradley has also offered a consistent attacking threat, scoring three goals in his previous eight appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

Third-placed Bradford City face Stevenage and Lincoln City this week, so it’s no surprise to see penalty taker Antoni Sarcevic (M) included. The 33-year-old has produced five goals and three assists in 12 appearances, offering both consistency and multiple routes to points. That reliability is further underlined by six interceptions, seven key passes and seven shots on target.

There’s no doubt that Plymouth Argyle have underperformed so far this season, especially given the quality within their squad. Upcoming fixtures against Exeter City (A) and Mansfield Town (A) might provide the perfect platform for a revival. If they’re to turn things around, they’ll need goals, and that’s where Bradley Ibrahim (M) comes in. The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form, recording three goals and two assists in his last five matches.

FORWARDS

It may be a little bold to back the Plymouth Argyle attack, but our panel are clearly convinced. Since joining from Port Vale, Lorent Tolaj (F) has become vital to the Pilgrims’ frontline. The penalty taker has been on fire lately, scoring four goals in his last three matches.

Tranmere Rovers may sit 18th in the table but they’ve still scored an impressive 20 goals, ranking seventh in League Two for that metric. A major contributor to that tally is Omari Patrick (F), who has produced six goals and four assists in just 12 league appearances.

CLUB PICKS

Most of the teams that play twice this week could be considered inconsistent, but the fact that they have a Double Gameweek is enough to raise their appeal and make them standout selections.

Our panel’s team choices reflect their individual player picks well, so it’s no surprise to see Tranmere Rovers selected by all three contributors. As mentioned earlier, Tranmere may sit 18th in the league but they continue to score plenty of goals. Their appeal is further boosted by an impressive 4–1 win over Bristol Rovers in Gameweek 12.

While one of our panel members backed Bradford City, two out of three opted for Mansfield Town. Home advantage often plays a huge role in a team’s appeal, and that certainly seems to be the case for the Stags this week.