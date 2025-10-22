Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 13 Scout Squad

In the Gameweek 13 Scout Squad, our EFL experts – FPL Reactions, Danny G and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three GKs

Three DEFs

Three MIDs

Three FWDs

Four Club Picks

Gameweek 13 in Fantasy EFL sees all 72 clubs in action. There are Double Gameweeks for six teams; Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argle, Bradford City and Accrington Stanley.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 13

FPL REACTIONS DANNY G MERLINS GK Liam Roberts Liam Roberts Liam Roberts GK George Wickens Conor Hazard George Wickens GK Conor Hazard George Wickens Conor Hazard DEF Frazer Blake-Tracy Nathan Smith Nathan Smith DEF Nathan Smith Adedeji Oshilaja Sonny Bradley DEF Sonny Bradley Sonny Bradley Joe Wright MID Antoni Sarcevic Bradley Ibrahim Antoni Sarcevic MID Bradley Ibrahim Antoni Sarcevic Isaac Sinclair MID Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu Conor McGrandles Jamie McDonnell FWD Lorent Tolaj Omari Patrick Omari Patrick FWD Omari Patrick Lorent Tolaj Lorent Tolaj FWD Tyler Roberts Ryan Oates Will Evans CLUB Mansfield Town Tranmere Rovers Tranmere Rovers CLUB Tranmere Rovers Mansfield Town Bradford City CLUB Plymouth Argle Bradford City Plymouth Argle CLUB Bradford City Plymouth Argle Mansfield Town

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Mansfield have two home fixtures, which makes them one of the most appealing sides from a defensive perspective, making Liam Roberts (G) the standout. I also think Tranmere’s Joe Murphy (G) and Plymouth’s Conor Hazard (G) could have potential.

Defenders

Mansfield’s Frazer Blake-Tracy (D) appears to be their best option at the back, having picked up 19 points in his previous three matches. Tranmere’s Nathan Smith (D) is another major standout in defence due to his ability to pick up defensive contributions. Lincoln’s Sonny Bradley (D) is another viable option.

Midfielders

Bradford City’s talisman Antoni Sarcevic (M) stands out massively this week – with five goals and two assists from his 12 appearances. Plymouth’s Bradley Ibrahim (M) is also in fine form – with an assist in each of his previous two matches. His teammate, Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (M), continues to pick up interception points consistently from his centre-back position.

Forwards:

Lorent Tolaj (F) is arguably the best forward option in GW13, having amassed four goals in his previous four matches. Tranmere’s Omari Patrick (F) has also has a very strong start to the season. Finally, I think Mansfield’s Tyler Roberts (F) could be an excellent forward differential option.

Club Picks

I have opted, predictably, for four teams that play twice this week. Mansfield sit at the top of the list due to two home fixtures. Meanwhile, Tranmere should also do well both from a defensive and offensive perspective. It will be a matter of time before Plymouth start firing in my opinion and I also think Bradford City could surprise us this week.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

Liam Roberts (G) has two home games and comes into GW13 off the back of a nice clean sheet against Luton Town last weekend. Conor Hazard (G) has the potential to do well this week, while George Wickens (G) has kept 5 clean sheets so far and I wouldn’t be surprised if he added another in the upcoming double.

Defenders

Nathan Smith (D) is averaging over seven points per game and his clearances numbers are very good. Adedeji Oshilaja (D) of Mansfield has returned from injury and picked up a 12-pointer on Saturday, while Sonny Bradley (D) possesses a strong aerial threat in both boxes, which I like for his clearances and goal potential.

Midfielders

I like Bradley Ibrahim (M) this week due to his interception record and the fact that he can chip in with the odd goal and assist. Antoni Sarcevic (M) has five goals and three assists so far this season, with two strikes coming in his last two games. Conor McGrandles (M) has notched a staggering 17 interceptions in 11 games and is definitely a candidate for my team.

Forwards

Tranmere’s Omari Patrick (F) has been inevitable this season and will be a lock in my side. He has six goals and five assists alongside plenty of shots on target points. Lorent Tolaj (F) has four goals in his last three games, so looks like a solid bet. Finally, Rhys Oates (F) of Mansfield could be a nice differential this week. He has looked good since returning from injury.

Club Picks

Tranmere have the best Double Gameweek fixtures in my opinion and are coming into Gameweek 13 off the back of a 4-1 away win in Gameweek 12. I will most certainly pick them in Gameweek 13. Mansfield have two home games, while Bradford City have only lost one match all season. Lastly, I feel Plymouth can bounce back to winning ways this weekend in their game against Exeter City.

New to Fantasy EFL? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our Gameweek 13 Guide is a great starting point, whether you have played the game before or not. Packed with the latest articles, transfers, strategy guides and differentials, it’ll get you ready for the upcoming action.

Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.