Aston Villa v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|8
|16
|+11
|WDWWW
|11th
|Aston Villa
|8
|12
|0
|DDWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):