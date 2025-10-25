3pm team news: Guiu starts, King benched

With no lunchtime kick-off, a quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football begins with two matches at 3pm BST.

It’s Chelsea v Sunderland and Newcastle United v Fulham.

TEAM NEWS

There’s a start for £4.2m FPL forward Marc Guiu, who leads the Chelsea line against the Black Cats.

Guiu is one of three changes from the Blues’ Gameweek 8 line-up, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo coming back into the side.

Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia and the suspended Malo Gusto make way.

There’s another start for the £3.9m defender Josh Acheampong at centre-half.

Two changes for Sunderland: Lutsharel Geertruida and Reinildo Mandava in for the injured Omar Alderete and the benched Chris Rigg.

At St James’ Park, there are two alterations from last weekend: Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy in for Sandro Tonali, who has struggled with illness this week, and Anthony Elanga.

There are a whopping six changes for Fulham.

Sasa Lukic, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore get recalls.

Budget midfielder Josh King is among those making way.

Tom Cairney, Timothy Castagne and Jorge Cuenca also drop to the bench as Joachim Andersen and Kevin Wilson miss out through injury.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro, Garnacho, Guiu.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Fofana, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo, Geertruida, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Traore, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, O’Nien, Talbi, Rigg, Brobbery, Mayenda, Jones, Masuaku.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Adama, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Raul.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Amissah, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Kevin, Kusi-Asare.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: