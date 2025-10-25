Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Guiu starts, King benched

25 October 2025 76 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

With no lunchtime kick-off, a quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football begins with two matches at 3pm BST.

It’s Chelsea v Sunderland and Newcastle United v Fulham.

TEAM NEWS

There’s a start for £4.2m FPL forward Marc Guiu, who leads the Chelsea line against the Black Cats.

Guiu is one of three changes from the Blues’ Gameweek 8 line-up, with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo coming back into the side.

Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia and the suspended Malo Gusto make way.

There’s another start for the £3.9m defender Josh Acheampong at centre-half.

Two changes for Sunderland: Lutsharel Geertruida and Reinildo Mandava in for the injured Omar Alderete and the benched Chris Rigg.

At St James’ Park, there are two alterations from last weekend: Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy in for Sandro Tonali, who has struggled with illness this week, and Anthony Elanga.

There are a whopping six changes for Fulham.

Sasa Lukic, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore get recalls.

Budget midfielder Josh King is among those making way.

Tom Cairney, Timothy Castagne and Jorge Cuenca also drop to the bench as Joachim Andersen and Kevin Wilson miss out through injury.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro, Garnacho, Guiu.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Fofana, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo, Geertruida, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Traore, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, O’Nien, Talbi, Rigg, Brobbery, Mayenda, Jones, Masuaku.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Adama, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Raul.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Amissah, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, King, Kevin, Kusi-Asare.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

76 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1zverGGadeM
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isidor G

    Open Controls
  2. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Good

    Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Oh feck off Cuccurella

    Open Controls
  4. Esraj
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isidor is back

    Open Controls
  5. Bada Bing
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bassey is probably the worst EPL defender since Titus Bramble.

    Open Controls
  6. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Wipe it!!

    Open Controls
  7. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelsea cs busted James owners in disarray

    Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Chelski sh1te

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Pedro lol

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sanchez double lols

        Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Nice work Sunderland

    Open Controls
  10. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Typical get on Chel def this week, cs already gone !

    Open Controls
  11. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bye Bye Chelsea CS 🙂

    Open Controls
  12. 1zverGGadeM
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Sanchez is such a waste of space..

    Open Controls
  13. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Rival has Isidor coming on for Stach... Pish!

    Open Controls
  14. Digital-Real
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Fulham will score

    Open Controls
  15. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    That Woltermade looks clumsy...not sure he's premiership quality

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.