Brentford v Liverpool team news: Salah starts, no Isak

25 October 2025 64 comments
A later-than-late Premier League match is still to come: it’s Brentford v Liverpool, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes three changes from Wednesday’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Slot is forced into two of them, as Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong are injured.

Andrew Robertson also drops to the bench.

Conor Bradley, Milos Kerkez and Mohamed Salah are brought into the side after their midweek absences.

Ryan Gravenberch hasn’t recovered in time, so he misses out again.

The Brentford team news is more straightforward: they’re unchanged from Monday’s win over West Ham United.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Ajer, Van den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha.

  1. F4L
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    wirtz looks happier playing off the right

    Open Controls
  2. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Man, Liverpool have no attacking threat whatsoever from the left side. Kerkez is like a wasted player.

    Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mbeumbo on wc10?

    Mbeumbo on wc10?
  4. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Florian Wirtz is trash. He's like Özil without any end product.

    Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Wirtz looking good.

    Wirtz looking good.
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Slows their attack down

      Open Controls
  6. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Anyone still going for Gakpo if he blanks?

    Open Controls

