Brentford v Liverpool team news: Salah starts, no Isak

A later-than-late Premier League match is still to come: it’s Brentford v Liverpool, which kicks off at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes three changes from Wednesday’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Slot is forced into two of them, as Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong are injured.

Andrew Robertson also drops to the bench.

Conor Bradley, Milos Kerkez and Mohamed Salah are brought into the side after their midweek absences.

Ryan Gravenberch hasn’t recovered in time, so he misses out again.

The Brentford team news is more straightforward: they’re unchanged from Monday’s win over West Ham United.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Ajer, Van den Berg, Collins, Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago, Ouattara.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Carvalho, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: