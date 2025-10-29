Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 14 Scout Squad

In the Gameweek 14 Scout Squad, our EFL experts – FPL Reactions, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection.

With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three GKs

Three DEFs

Three MIDs

Three FWDs

Four club picks

Gameweek 14 in Fantasy EFL sees 26 clubs in action, with all Championship teams playing twice.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 14

FPL Reactions Jack Danny G Dan Merlins GK Carl Rushworth James Beadle Carl Rushworth Victor Johansson Joshua Griffiths GK Max Crocombe Thomas Kaminski James Beadle Thomas Kaminski Victor Johansson GK Joshua Griffiths Widell Zetterstrom Victor Johansson James Beadle Carl Rushworth DEF Tristen Crama Lloyd Jones Ryan Manning Lloyd Jones Nat Phillips DEF Nat Phillips Nat Phillips Tristan Crama Nat Phillips Lloyd Jones DEF Lloyd Jones Michal Helik Lloyd Jones Tristan Crama Tristan Crama MID Isaac Price Imran Louza Sonny Carey Imran Louza Isaac Price MID Sondre Langas Isaac Price Leo Scienza Isaac Price Annis Mehmeti MID Leo Scienza Sonny Carey Annis Mehmeti Sonny Carey Cameron Brannagan FWD Thomas-Asante Adam Armstrong Femi Azeez Thomas-Asante Thomas-Asante FWD Femi Azeez Thomas-Asante Thomas-Asante Adam Armstrong Joe Gelhardt FWD Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Josh Sargent Joe Gelhardt Jay Stansfield CLUB Coventry Charlton Coventry Charlton Coventry CLUB Millwall Birmingham Millwall Birmingham Charlton CLUB West Brom Southampton Charlton Southampton Birmingham CLUB Leicester Coventry Southampton Coventry Southampton

FPL REACTIONS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Coventry City’s form makes them a go-to for both defensive and offensive returns, especially ahead of a Double Gameweek. With that in mind, goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (G) was an easy selection. I also think both Millwall’s Max Crocombe (G) and West Brom’s Joshua Griffiths (G) are solid options.

Defenders

Back-to-back clean sheets make Millwall a good defence to buy into this week. Their standout option is centre-back Tristan Crama (D). West Brom’s Nat Phillips (D) and Charlton’s Lloyd Jones (D) are two more fantastic options with multiple routes to points.

Midfielders

After a long-term injury, Derby’s Sondre Langas (M) has returned to action. Although a midfielder in the game, Langas as been playing as a centre-back which is why he has been picking up so many points from interceptions. Southampton’s Leo Scienza (M) continues to impress and more importantly start. He has also picked up 20 points in his previous three matches. I also think West Brom’s Isaac Price (M) could have huge potential, he has netted in two of his previous three games.

Forwards

Coventry’s rampant offensive form makes a piece of their attack essential for Gameweek 14. A shoo-in for Frank Lampard’s impressive frontline is Brandon Thomas-Asante (F), who has bags of potential this week. You can’t rule out the in-form Femi Azeez (F) who has produced a goal in each of his previous four matches. Norwich’s Josh Sargent (F) should never go un-noticed in a Double Gameweek either.

Club Picks

League leaders Coventry are the obvious team selection this week. Third-placed Millwall are also producing some excellent form and have two great fixtures in the round ahead. I also think both West Brom and Leicester can pick up at least one win.

JACK SAID…

Goalkeepers

My first goalkeeper pick is James Beadle (G). He’s got two nice home fixtures and a good chance of keeping at least one clean sheet. Luton’s Thomas Kaminski (G) faces two poor attacking sides and has already kept five clean sheets this season. Jacob Widell Zetterstrom (G) looks likely to pick up save points.

Defenders

Lloyd Jones (D) has made a massive 116 clearances this season and two home games, which boosts his clean sheet potential. Next up is Nat Phillips (D), he plays in a strong defence and also has decent goal threat, especially against a Sheffield Wednesday side that struggles to defend set pieces. Michal Helik (D) is my third pick. His numbers have been brilliant this season, and with two home fixtures, I do like the punt.

Midfielders

Imran Louza (M) is great all-round option, offering multiple routes to points with set pieces and some goal threat. Next is Issac Price (M), he’s West Brom’s main man at the moment, playing at the heart of their attack. The third midfielder is Sonny Carey (M). His recent form has been outstanding, and he’s playing a key role in this Charlton side.

Forwards

My first forward pick is Adam Armstrong (F). Southampton have struggled in attack lately, but Armstrong remains their focal point and has been very unlucky not to score more. Next is Brandon Thomas-Asante (F), who’s in great form and part of a strong attacking team, it’s hard to overlook him this week. The final forward is Josh Sargent (F) who faces two of the league’s worst defences.

Club Picks

My first team pick is Charlton, who are flying at the moment and have two winnable home games. Birmingham City also have two home fixtures and an excellent recent record at St. Andrews. Southampton’s underlying stats suggest a turnaround is close, while league leaders Coventry, despite tougher fixtures, are hard to ignore.

DANNY G SAID…

Goalkeepers

Carl Rushworth (G) has to be in with a shout this week with 5 clean sheets already this season and only 9 goals conceded. James Beadle (G) has two home games and Birmingham currently allow the lowest shots per 90 minutes, so I expect a clean sheet in one of their games. Viktor Johansson (G) is one the best keepers in the league when it comes to saves with 36 in 12 games, so I expect him to have a decent gameweek.

Defenders

Ryan Manning (D) could be a nice differential pick this week with decent attacking upside. He’s on a few set pieces and takes 1.34 shots per 90 minutes. Tristan Crama (D) is great for bonus points away from home and Millwall have two away games with a decent chance of keeping a clean sheet in at least one of them. Lloyd Jones (D) has two home games and I really think he can do well this week, his bonus numbers have been very good so far this season.

Midfielders

Sonny Carey (M) has been in great form recently and I think he can carry that on this week, having racked four goals and four assists in 12 games. Leo Scienza (M) is a nice differential pick this week as his underlying numbers are great and he has okay fixtures. He’s averaging over three shots per 90 and just under three key passes per 90. Anis Mehmeti (M) has had a great season so far with nine attacking returns, and he averages over seven points per game.

Forwards

I really like Femi Azeez (F) this week, after six returns in his last four games. Brandon Thomas-Assante (F) has 12 goals and assists in as many matches, too, and has been electric this season. I expect he will be highly owned this Gameweek. Lastly, Josh Sargent (F) has two games he can do very well in, with five goals already this season I think he can add to that tally this week.

Club Picks

Coventry are absolutely flying and scoring goals for fun so they’re a solid pick this week. Millwall are also bang in form and I expect them to get at least one win this Gameweek. Charlton have two decent home fixtures, which I like, and are unbeaten in three games. Finally, Southampton could turn their season around and get two good results this week.

DAN SAID…

Goalkeepers

My first goalkeeper pick is Victor Johansson (G). Matches involving Stoke tend to be low scoring with just 10 goals in the last eight Potters’ matches. Thomas Kaminski’s (G) Charlton are a solid defensive outfit, especially on their own soil, and with the two nice home fixtures, he feels a strong option this week. James Beadle (G) could benefit from two home fixtures.

Defenders

My first defender pick this week is Lloyd Jones (G) from Charlton, who averages over nine clearances per match – so he is a must-have for me. My next pick is Nat Phillips (D) with West Brom having two decent fixtures from a defensive point of view. Phillips has good goal threat and regularly picks up defensive bonus points. My last defender is Tristan Crama (D); both matches are away but Millwall are unbeaten on the road.

Midfielders

Sonny Carey (M) has multiple routes to points, already clocking up lots shots on target and key passes. He also has three goals in his last six. My next midfielder is Imran Louza (M). The fixtures are a little tough for Watford but he can get interception points and takes penalties. Finally, Isaac Price (M) has two decent fixtures, especially the first one, and is in good form. He has registered seven shots on target in his last three games and can also chip in with key passes.

Forwards

The main man this week is Brandon Thomas-Asante (F). The stats speak for themselves with seven goals and 12 shots on target in his last six games. Coventry look like they are in a different league at the moment. A piece of the Coventry attack feels key. My second forward is Adam Armstrong (F). I know Southampton have been struggling but Armstrong has still notched three goals in his last six and had 11 shots on target. My final pick is Joe Gelhardt (F), although this is dependent on Oli McBurnie’s fitness.

Clubs Picks

My first team pick this week is Charlton: two nice home fixtures and they have performed well in recent weeks. I’ve also selected Birmingham and Southampton. Finally, Coventry are in great form at the moment and even though the fixtures aren’t the most straightforward I wouldn’t be surprised with at least a win and a draw.

MERLINS SAID…

Goalkeepers

Joshua Griffiths (G) – Solid shot-stopper with favourable fixtures; one of the top picks.

– Solid shot-stopper with favourable fixtures; one of the top picks. Victor Johansson (G) – Reliable goalkeeper with strong positioning and consistency; a key factor in their recent form.

– Reliable goalkeeper with strong positioning and consistency; a key factor in their recent form. Carl Rushworth (G) – Coventry are the standout team in the Championship, and Rushworth offers the easiest route into their solid defence.

Defenders

Nat Phillips (D) – Reliable defender who reads the game well and poses a serious aerial threat.

– Reliable defender who reads the game well and poses a serious aerial threat. Lloyd Jones (D) – Tough tackler and key figure in Charlton’s consistent defence; racks up clearances and leads the backline confidently.

– Tough tackler and key figure in Charlton’s consistent defence; racks up clearances and leads the backline confidently. Tristan Crama (D) – Millwall have tightened up defensively and Crama has been a crucial part of their recent stability.

Midfielders

Isaac Price (M) – Energetic and creative midfielder. Hard to overlook given Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing struggles.

– Energetic and creative midfielder. Hard to overlook given Sheffield Wednesday’s ongoing struggles. Anis Mehmeti (M) – Skilful winger who loves cutting inside and takes penalties. The Robins under look like genuine promotion contenders.

– Skilful winger who loves cutting inside and takes penalties. The Robins under look like genuine promotion contenders. Cameron Brannagan (M) – Midfield leader and set-piece specialist, also on penalties. Oxford are improving, and he remains their go-to player.

Forwards

Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) – Relentless pressing forward in fantastic form. Strong fixtures ahead make him hard to overlook.

– Relentless pressing forward in fantastic form. Strong fixtures ahead make him hard to overlook. Joe Gelhardt (F) – Quick, tricky, and instinctive finisher; another player hitting good form at the right time.

– Quick, tricky, and instinctive finisher; another player hitting good form at the right time. Jay Stansfield (F) – Clinical finisher with a high work rate, also on penalties and has promising upcoming fixtures.

Club Picks

As always, I’m focusing on teams with the best fixtures and strong form. Coventry, Charlton, Birmingham, and Southampton are my top picks for this week.