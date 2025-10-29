Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14 team reveal: FPL Reactions

With the Fantasy EFL deadline fast approaching, Louis (aka FPLReactions) – who finished inside last season’s top 200 – shares his Gameweek 14 team ahead of the weekend’s action.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM REVEAL

Before I get into the full reveal, I want to touch on Charlton Athletic. Looking ahead to this round, I really like them, both as a team pick and for individual assets. Lloyd Jones (D) and Sonny Carey (M), in particular, stand out as strong options and I’ll be weighing them up right up until the deadline.

The complication is that they face West Bromwich Albion, who I also like a lot this week. Backing players from both sides in the same fixture doesn’t feel ideal, so I’ve ultimately had to commit to one direction.

GOALKEEPER

League leaders Coventry have been on fire under Frank Lampard this season. As well as scoring lots of goals, the Sky Blues have also kept six clean sheets, so backing goalkeeper Carl Rushworth (G) makes sense. It’s also worth noting that standout defender Bobby Thomas (D) was suffering from ‘fatigue’ in the previous round. That increases Rushworth’s overall appeal for me.

DEFENDERS

I’m sticking with a back two this week. Millwall come into their double Gameweek in strong defensive form, having kept three clean sheets in their last four. The standout pick at the back is Tristan Crama (D). He’s made an impressive 29 clearances across his previous three matches and currently has my captaincy armband, though that could still change.

On the other hand, West Brom haven’t been the most consistent team, but a home fixture against a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side looks like a strong opportunity for returns. If I’m backing their defence, centre-back Nat Phillips (D) feels like the most reliable route in.

MIDFIELDERS

Sheffield Wednesday are still a team to target from an attacking perspective, having lost four on the bounce and conceded 10 goals in that period. For West Brom, the standout midfield pick is Isaac Price (M). He’s been excellent this season and heads into the double having scored twice in his last three matches. He’s also delivered double-digit returns in a third of his appearances, which underlines both form and ceiling.

Derby’s Sondre Langas (M) is another interesting option. Listed as a midfielder in the game but operating at centre-back, he’s been racking up defensive actions. In particular, six interceptions across his last two matches alone have earned him an additional 12 points, making him a smart pick for those looking to target steady returns.

FORWARDS

I think it’s important to own a forward from table-toppers Coventry this week. They’ve scored 34 goals so far, an average of 2.8 per match. Hadji Wright (F) is still a viable option, but his minutes have been uncertain recently. With that in mind, and given his current form, Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) looks like the clear standout.

Millwall are also worth targeting in attack. They’re not just edging games; they’ve scored at least twice in three of their last four matches. Their upcoming fixtures against Oxford City and Birmingham City both look very appealing, given how inconsistent those defences have been. Leading the line for the Lions is Femi Azeez (F), who has delivered three double-digit returns in his last four league appearances.

CLUB PICKS

Coventry almost pick themselves this week. They’re top of the table, in great rhythm, and look hard to stop at the moment. It also works in my favour that I’ve only selected them once all season; this feels like the right moment to back into them.

I don’t think many sides are likely to win both of their fixtures in this double, which is why I’m leaning towards West Brom as a safe bet. The match against Sheffield Wednesday should offer a strong platform for points and while the Charlton fixture is more competitive, I’d still give the Baggies a slight edge overall.