Guardiola provides injury update on Haaland

Erling Haaland is, unsurprisingly, fit for the visit of Bournemouth in Gameweek 10.

The Norwegian sat out Wednesday’s EFL Cup victory over Swansea City with a “knock”, but he was pictured in training the following day, and Pep Guardiola gave him a clean bill of health in his pre-match presser.

Asked on Friday whether Haaland is fit to face Bournemouth, Guardiola simply said “yeah”.

Rodri (hamstring) has also trained this week and Guardiola says the Spain international could feature, even if it’s not from the start.