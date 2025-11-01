Liverpool v Aston Villa team news: Gravenberch fit, Wirtz sub

There’s one more Premier League match to go today: an out-of-form Liverpool against an in-form Aston Villa.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

After rotating heavily in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, Liverpool boss Arne Slot brings back the big guns.

There are three changes from last weekend, however.

Ryan Gravenberch returns after an ankle injury, while Alexis Mac Allister is also brought into the midfield.

Florian Wirtz drops to the bench, while Curtis Jones is injured.

There’s a change at left-back, too, with Andrew Robertson making his first Premier League start of the season.

Milos Kerkez makes way.

Aston Villa’s one change from Gameweek 9 is enforced.

Emiliano Buendia misses out with an ankle injury, so in comes Evann Guessand.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Pecsi, Gomez, Kerkez, Endo, Nyoni, Wirtz, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Guessand, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Mings, Bogarde, Maatsen, Barkley, Malen, Sancho, Broggio.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: