Spurs v Chelsea team news: Xavi + Guiu benched

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea is our next Premier League match of the day, a fixture that the Blues tend to perform well in.

In fact, penalty shootouts aside, Chelsea have avoided defeat in 16 of their last 17 meetings with the Lilywhites.

Kick-off in this latest contest is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Compared to last weekend’s 3-0 win over Everton, Thomas Frank has made two changes to his starting XI.

Xavi Simons and Brennan Johnson drop to the bench, with Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall coming into a central-midfielder-heavy line-up.

Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert and Destiny Ugodie return from injury but only as substitutes.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca mostly reverts to his Gameweek 9 side after mass rotation in the EFL Cup in midweek.

There are two changes from the Sunderland game, with Wesley Fofana and Malo Gusto ousting Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Palhinha, Van de Ven, Spence, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Kudus, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Romero, Udogie, Simons, Odobert, Johnson, Tel, Scarlett, Richarlison.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Gusto, Caicedo, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Hato, Lavia, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: