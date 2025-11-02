Dugout Discussion

Man City v Bournemouth team news: Reijnders benched

2 November 2025 435 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The penultimate match of Gameweek 10 sees Manchester City take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola has made four changes from last week’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Nico O’Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku come in for the benched John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho, while Oscar Bobb drops out of the matchday squad entirely.

There are two alterations for Bournemouth.

Bafode Diakite and David Brooks earn recalls, with Veljko Milosavljevic and Justin Kluivert on the bench.

The fit-again Evanilson is also named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Rodri, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Lewis

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Brooks, Semenyo, Kroupi

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Evanilson, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Kluivert, Adli, Milosavljevic

  1. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Foden and Wolt
    To
    Mateta and Enzo?

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Would love someone to explain the determination to go for Enzo and continually overlook Caicedo.

      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Allegedly he’s on pens.
        Let’s hope he gets one before Palmer returns…

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          😆

          All that for a potential penalty. Caicedo is an animal this season.

      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I have owned Caicedo most of the season. Adding Enzo. I also benched one Caicedo haul and have not benched him since

  2. Boz
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Which combo of ARS and CPL

    A) Calafiori + Sarr
    B) Munoz + Rice

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Muñoz + Rice

      1. Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Cheers mate

  3. The Train Driver
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Got to have a Che player vs Wolves.

    A. Woltemade > Pedro
    B. Kudus > Enzo

    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B easily. Or Caicedo

  4. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Haaland saying there are probably fantasy managers not happy he was taken off 🙂

  5. The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who else did people captain this week? Haaland has been on almost 200% EO for the last few weeks but it’s about 175% this week for my rank, so people have captained elsewhere.

    1. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Salah Saka Gabriel Mateta

      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Well, they were all wrong 😆

  6. Slitherene
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Best one GW punt for next week?

    A. James
    B. Timber

    Already have Gabriel and 3xCPL, WC in 12.

    1. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      James - he’s been getting forward and Wolves can’t score

      1. The Train Driver
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Literally just scored 3 against Chelsea.

        1. Slitherene
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Against Chelsea B

  7. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Rice or Sake?

    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gabriel or Seppuku

      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        😀

  8. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    😀 🙂 ;D

    Rice or Saka ?

