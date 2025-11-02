Man City v Bournemouth team news: Reijnders benched

The penultimate match of Gameweek 10 sees Manchester City take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola has made four changes from last week’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Nico O’Reilly, Nico Gonzalez, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku come in for the benched John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho, while Oscar Bobb drops out of the matchday squad entirely.

There are two alterations for Bournemouth.

Bafode Diakite and David Brooks earn recalls, with Veljko Milosavljevic and Justin Kluivert on the bench.

The fit-again Evanilson is also named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Rodri, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Lewis

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Brooks, Semenyo, Kroupi

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Evanilson, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Smith, Kluivert, Adli, Milosavljevic

