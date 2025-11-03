Team News

FPL team news: Isak, Gyokeres + Kudus injury latest

3 November 2025

We’re still some distance from Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but Monday brought some important team news updates on a handful of big names.

The managers of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were facing the media ahead of their Tuesday night UEFA Champions League ties, with the key quotes below.

ARSENAL

Vitkor Gyokeres (muscle) will sit out the Gunners’ Champions League match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

The striker came off at half-time of Arsenal’s win over Burnley on Saturday, having scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Mikel Arteta revealed that Gyokeres has not trained since, with further assessment to follow.

“He’s definitely not available. He hasn’t trained today, and we need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury but [for] this game, he’s not available. 

“I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch. He was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good signs, esecially for a player that is very, very explosive. So, we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we will announce the moment we know more.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres

Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t spotted in training on Monday, having missed Gameweek 10 with an unknown issue.

We didn’t get an update on him from Arteta.

Also absent was back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Longer-term absentees Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain out.

Martin Zubimendi did train after asking to be substituted at the weekend. He can’t face Slavia due to suspension, however.

LIVERPOOL

Alexander Isak (groin), Alisson (hamstring) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) will all miss Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid.

Alisson and Frimpong won’t be back for Gameweek 11, either, although there is a chance Isak could return for the trip to Manchester City.

“All three are not available for tomorrow.

“Jeremie and Alisson will both also be not available for Sunday.

“With Alex, we have to wait and see. Definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad. He is still not training with the team, so we have to wait and see.” – Arne Slot

Curtis Jones was involved in training on Monday, having missed the past two games with an unspecified issue.

Jayden Danns (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) also remain out.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The absence of Mohammed Kudus and Djed Spence from training on Monday sparked more injury concerns for the Lilywhites.

The pair do indeed have knocks – but they are expected to feature against FC Copenhagen regardless.

“Djed and Mo got a knock. They could and should be available for tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank

It’s not such good news regarding Lucas Bergvall: he has joined Spurs’ lengthy list of absentees after coming off with a head injury in Gameweek 10.

The concussion protocol not only rules him out of Tuesday’s meeting with Copenhagen but also the Gameweek 11 visit of Manchester United.

“Lucas got concussion, which was probably pretty obvious from the footage. Big praise to the medical team because it’s a tricky situation to be in when it’s two minutes into a game and everything is on it, so well done to them because the player’s health is the most important thing.

“He’s out for the next two games.” – Thomas Frank on Lucas Bergvall

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) all remain out.

  1. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Here’s my Bench scores for the season. Guess which week I Bench Boosted

    GW10: 5
    GW9: 6
    GW8: 27
    GW7: 14
    GW6: 12
    GW5: 25
    GW4: 9
    GW3: 12
    GW2: 13
    GW1: 18

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      On the plus side after a disastorous GW1 OR 9m ish, I’ve had 10 green arrows in a row now at 1.7m

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I boosted for five points, too. Obviously a terrible outcome (and very likely a bad decision) but just wanted rid of it so I could Wildcard the following week and funnel more money into the starting XI, thanks to an iffy team value.

        Open Controls
        1. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Chance of having week with no injuries, no YC accumulation bans in the near future was slim, so yep played it to use it.

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Well, I saw a previous comment of yours so won't spoil it for everyone else 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. dmwebby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      I managed to bench boost for ZERO.

      Sanchez -3 red card
      Rodon 2 (90, conceded once)
      Dewsbury-Hall 1 (90, conceded, yellow card)
      PM Sarr 0 (surprise injury/dropped)

      Open Controls
  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Did anyone see the Ndiaye injury? Was it serious? hamstring?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/03/sunderland-v-everton-team-news-alderete-misses-out?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27397727

      Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looked like just an impact injury. Should be fine

      Open Controls
  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Small green arrow better than a red!

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A small red arrow better than a big one.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Same dropped 40k

        Open Controls
    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Think we can finally beat Spurs this weekend?

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Mine feels like gray, +3% but with a hit anything that isn't red is fine by me.

      Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    After leaving 10, 7, 3 on the bench & playing premium mids that got 2, 3, 3, 2 kicking myself.

    Anyway onwards, bench two of this lot below?

    BB played.

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Guehi Chalobah
    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Sarr Caicedo
    Haaland Thiago Woltemade

    Dubravka Sensi

    0.4

    Open Controls
  5. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Final two spots for bench boost next week…

    A) Caicedo + VDV
    B) Enzo + Hartman/Tuanzebe/Rodon

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_WILDCARD
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Or

      C) Ndiaye + Hartman/Tuanzebe/Rodon

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Don't get VdV on WC!

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Possibly just cramp for Ndiaye: https://x.com/Everton/status/1985475629379436992

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’ve already had a quiet word to the team physio and we agreed a course of leeches will see him good!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        38 mins ago

        I’ve also suggest a strict diet of whelks!

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Make sense, pretty sure he took one of those cramping quick fix gels before coming off

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Whelk in brine gel t’was.

        Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is Caicedo worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Three double digit hauls says yes!

      Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      An assist and Defcons for him is basically a haul

      Open Controls
    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      If you have Enzo, possibly. I just watched highlights vs Spurs.

      Open Controls
  8. NoOneCares
      46 mins ago

      Paq or Mint?

      Open Controls
    • The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Kudus to 1.Caicedo 2.Enzo 3.Neto or Wolemade to J Pedro (just sold him last week!)

      No Chelsea cover atm

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        1

        Open Controls
    • FPL_WILDCARD
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Who gets more points over the next 3:

      Enzo - WOL(H), BUR(A), ARS(H)
      Ndiaye - FUL(H), MNU(A), NEW(H)

      Open Controls
    • Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pick one?

      A. Save FT & start Gordon (bre)
      B. Save FT & start Senesi (avl)
      C. Gordon to Rice (sun)
      D. Senesi to Timber

      Own Raya and Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        C db

        Open Controls
    • the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who is the best replacement for Kudus?

      a. Sarr

      b. Mbeumo

      c. Caicedo

      d. Rice (I have Saka)

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.