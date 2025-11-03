FPL team news: Isak, Gyokeres + Kudus injury latest

We’re still some distance from Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but Monday brought some important team news updates on a handful of big names.

The managers of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were facing the media ahead of their Tuesday night UEFA Champions League ties, with the key quotes below.

ARSENAL

Vitkor Gyokeres (muscle) will sit out the Gunners’ Champions League match against Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

The striker came off at half-time of Arsenal’s win over Burnley on Saturday, having scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Mikel Arteta revealed that Gyokeres has not trained since, with further assessment to follow.

“He’s definitely not available. He hasn’t trained today, and we need to do some more tests and scans in the next few days to understand the extent of the injury but [for] this game, he’s not available. “I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues and he had to leave the pitch. He was feeling something and that’s obviously never a good signs, esecially for a player that is very, very explosive. So, we are digging in a little bit more to understand where we are in terms of the injury and we will announce the moment we know more.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres

Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t spotted in training on Monday, having missed Gameweek 10 with an unknown issue.

We didn’t get an update on him from Arteta.

Also absent was back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Longer-term absentees Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain out.

No sign of Gyokeres, Havertz, Jesus, Madueke, Martinelli and Odegaard.



Kepa not out here, either.



Worth noting Andre Harriman-Annous is training with first team, not U19s. https://t.co/G2fvR8am62 — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) November 3, 2025

Martin Zubimendi did train after asking to be substituted at the weekend. He can’t face Slavia due to suspension, however.

LIVERPOOL

Alexander Isak (groin), Alisson (hamstring) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) will all miss Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid.

Alisson and Frimpong won’t be back for Gameweek 11, either, although there is a chance Isak could return for the trip to Manchester City.

“All three are not available for tomorrow. “Jeremie and Alisson will both also be not available for Sunday. “With Alex, we have to wait and see. Definitely not starting on Sunday, but maybe he can be involved in the squad. He is still not training with the team, so we have to wait and see.” – Arne Slot

Curtis Jones was involved in training on Monday, having missed the past two games with an unspecified issue.

Jayden Danns (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) also remain out.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The absence of Mohammed Kudus and Djed Spence from training on Monday sparked more injury concerns for the Lilywhites.

The pair do indeed have knocks – but they are expected to feature against FC Copenhagen regardless.

“Djed and Mo got a knock. They could and should be available for tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank

It’s not such good news regarding Lucas Bergvall: he has joined Spurs’ lengthy list of absentees after coming off with a head injury in Gameweek 10.

The concussion protocol not only rules him out of Tuesday’s meeting with Copenhagen but also the Gameweek 11 visit of Manchester United.

“Lucas got concussion, which was probably pretty obvious from the footage. Big praise to the medical team because it’s a tricky situation to be in when it’s two minutes into a game and everything is on it, so well done to them because the player’s health is the most important thing. “He’s out for the next two games.” – Thomas Frank on Lucas Bergvall

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Archie Gray (calf), Koto Takai (foot), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) all remain out.