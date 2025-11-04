UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Milanista’s team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 4 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his current team and some expert tips on the game.

Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 163rd!

MATCHDAY 4 – A TRICKY GAMEWEEK?

Matchday 3 was a bit of a letdown for me – nothing disastrous, but definitely below expectations. It ended up being a mediocre week, and I dropped outside the top 100. I now sit at 163rd overall, which isn’t terrible but still a bit frustrating considering how well things started.

Now we move into Matchday 4, and I knew from the beginning this was going to be a tricky one. Anyone who planned the ‘Matchday 2 Wildcard and Matchday 5 Limitless’ strategy probably saw this coming – Matchday 4 was always going to be a tough week to navigate.

The main issue for me is that I currently have only four outfield players playing on Tuesday, which, in my books, is far from ideal. It increases the risk of benching headaches heading into Wednesday and we’ve all been there before.

I did briefly consider pulling the Limitless chip forward and using it this week instead, but after looking at how my team would shape up for Matchday 5, I’m not convinced that’s the right move. Therefore, as things stand, sticking with the original plan still seems like the smarter long-term play.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM, TRANSFER PLANS + CHIP STRATEGY