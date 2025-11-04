Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Milanista’s team reveal

4 November 2025 42 comments
milanista10 milanista10
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 4 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his current team and some expert tips on the game.

Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 163rd!

MATCHDAY 4 – A TRICKY GAMEWEEK?

Matchday 3 was a bit of a letdown for me – nothing disastrous, but definitely below expectations. It ended up being a mediocre week, and I dropped outside the top 100. I now sit at 163rd overall, which isn’t terrible but still a bit frustrating considering how well things started.

Now we move into Matchday 4, and I knew from the beginning this was going to be a tricky one. Anyone who planned the ‘Matchday 2 Wildcard and Matchday 5 Limitless’ strategy probably saw this coming – Matchday 4 was always going to be a tough week to navigate.

The main issue for me is that I currently have only four outfield players playing on Tuesday, which, in my books, is far from ideal. It increases the risk of benching headaches heading into Wednesday and we’ve all been there before.

I did briefly consider pulling the Limitless chip forward and using it this week instead, but after looking at how my team would shape up for Matchday 5, I’m not convinced that’s the right move. Therefore, as things stand, sticking with the original plan still seems like the smarter long-term play.

MATCHDAY 4 TEAM, TRANSFER PLANS + CHIP STRATEGY

  1. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Gyokeres looks like he will be out for gw11. Best replacement? Or keep and hope he comes back? He hasn't been good enough in fpl to deserve patience imo.

    Looking at the following as replacements, but none is a standout option.

    1) Pedro
    2) Ekitike
    3) Woltemade
    4) Welbz
    5) Thiago

    Welbz is one of the cheaper option but any Brighton fan to shed light on how they think Welbeck will do in the upcoming fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I'm going Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        you had him before? Or you are bringing him firs time?

        Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Good post, I think many are dealing with this exact dilemma. I recently switched out Woltemade for Mateta as Gyokeres's Burnley fixture was too good to get rid.

      After they play Arsenal, I'll definitely be looking at WIlson Isidor, but from more expensive players Woltemade or Pedro.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I did the same move. I was contemplating on doing Gyok > Mateta but i feared gw10 might have been the game where he explodes and tbh if it wasnt for the injury and Saka's poor finishing, he might have done just that. Sometimes its just being lucky/unlucky in this game.

        Open Controls
    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Any of the above 5 is an upgrade on Gyokeres.
      The injury is a blessing for stubborn owners.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        This. Lucky owners forced to remove the worst pick in the game

        Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      All seem equal
      I went Thiago for financial reasons
      Money in the bank is good

      Open Controls
    5. HAKUNA MATETA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Pedro for fun next 2. Thiago for long term.

      Open Controls
  2. Ødegaarsson
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    UCL rank: 780

    VMSavic - Carnesecchi

    Dumfries - Burn - Gabriel - Gusto - O'Reilly
    Olise - Gordon - Calhanoglu - Saka - Fermin
    Kane - Haaland- Osimhen

    2 transfer... what should i do?

    Open Controls
  3. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    How can you have had Fermin Lopez and still had a mediocre week! 😀

    Open Controls
  4. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Roll this?

    Pope
    Gab Timber Guehi
    Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade
    Dub Reijnders Senesi Rodon

    Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    How are these moves looking for 2FTs?

    Woltemade + Reijnders -> Thiago + Minteh + 1m itb.

    Open Controls
  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who to start here folks??

    A- Caicedo(Wolves home)
    Or
    B- Sarr(Brighton home)

    Have J-Ped and Mateta

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate

        Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    On BB

    Who is the best Stach Replacement to have for -4 (max 5.5m)

    Rest of Team

    Raya
    Gabriel Rodon Keane
    Fernandes Semenyo Minteh
    Haaland Bowen Mateta

    Dubravka Cucurella Senesi

    Kudus > Caicedo is my FT

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
  8. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    GW10

    Raya (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber Guehi (Senesi Gudmundson)
    Semenyo Bruno Grealish Kudus (KDH)
    Mateta Haaland(c) Woltemade

    GW11: Kudus > Enzo
    GW12: Grealish > Sarr

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
  9. Sun God Nika
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Why is there a nottingham forest def in the scout pick ?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Leeds at home, the Dyche factor.

      Open Controls
  10. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Reijnders and Kudus need to go, in all likelihood, is it worth a -4 to do Wolte to Pedro as well?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Munoz Milenkovic
    Saka Semenyo Kudus Minteh
    Wolte Haaland Mateta

    2FT

    Alternatively downgrade Saka who has been largely disappointing and get Rice instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just do the first two transfers, no need for a hit

      Open Controls
  11. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Give kudus 1 more week then sell for Gakpo, or do it now?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Keep Kudus for a week.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. z13
        4 mins ago

        Are you sure Gakpo is the best option

        Open Controls
      • The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        I got rid for Rice. There's 16 midfielders you'd want in your team before him if you used ppg as a guide.

        Open Controls
        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          ...and Gakpo too for that matter.

          Open Controls
    3. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Roll and BB this team? 3ft 0itb

      Pope
      Gabriel Timber Diouf
      Saka Enzo Sarr Ndiaye
      Haaland Mateta JP

      Dubravka Minteh Rodon Senesi

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah easy roll

        Open Controls
    4. Budweiser
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      After Chelsea's game - Grealish (FUL) to Caicedo (WOL)?
      Getting Grealish in after his first two games was a big mistake and I don't know if its worth doing a sideways transfer to N'Diaye

      Open Controls
      1. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        He hit the post and would've got an assist if it wasn't a sitter being missed. I'm keeping for now. Am looking at other routes to Caicedo (WOL)

        Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Anyone keeping Temu level striker WolteMade in China?

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          8 mins ago

          Good one but yes I am keeping him, if another HT sub comes he'll be out but Howe saying this
          'In fact, I don’t think I have since I’ve been manager of Newcastle, so I felt the team needed some shaking up at half-time, that’s why I did what I did.'

          Open Controls
          1. Sun God Nika
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            leave him be , he complains about everything - FPL Virgin's second account

            Open Controls
      2. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        Best time to use WC & LL in UCL Fantasy?

        Open Controls
      3. Sly Fly
        • 16 Years
        20 mins ago

        Afternoon all,

        My current team is:

        Raya / Dubravka
        Gabriel / Senesi / Lacroix / Gudmundsson / Alderete
        Saka / Semenyo / Sarr / Enzo / KDH
        Haaland / Mateta / Bowen

        I'm looking to Bench Boost next week... and the team has good matches bar Alderete... Having had a look at who has a good fixture this week (for the BB), plus decent ones coming up... I'm looking toward James as a good replacement. Considering the squad... good move or not? It'll be for free.

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            1 min ago

            As long as the transfer isn't better spent elsewhere in a few weeks

            Open Controls
        2. G Banger
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wish I hadn't rage transferred out Pedro, but here I am:

          Dubravka
          Lacroix, Diouf, Gabriel
          Gakpo, Saka, Semenyo, Grealish
          Woltemade, Haaland, Gyokores*

          Vicario / Senesi / King / Gudmundsson

          Got 1FT, should I just do the obvious of Gyokores => Mateta?

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              1 min ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          2. OverTinker
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Gyokeres + Gudmundson to Welbeck + Gabriel for a hit? Yes or no

            Open Controls

