Chelsea v Wolves team news: James benched, Delap starts

In what is becoming quite a common occurrence these days, we’ve got a 20:00 GMT kick-off to round off Saturday’s Premier League action.

Chelsea welcome managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge – although the visitors may not be leaderless for much longer as they close in on appointing Rob Edwards as head coach.

The Blues can leap from eighth to second with victory this evening. Wolves, eight points adrift of safety, will remain 20th regardless of the result.

TEAM NEWS

If we’re comparing the Chelsea line-up to midweek, there are eight changes for the hosts.

But as a better gauge, this is more or less the same side that Enzo Maresca sent out at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend – with one exception.

Reece James drops to the bench after two 90-minute run-outs in the last week, so in comes Liam Delap.

Delap starts his first match since August, having been out through injury and suspension since then.

A recall for the former Ipswich Town striker will presumably see Joao Pedro drop into the ’10’ role, with Enzo Fernandez moving further back into midfield, where James was operating in Gameweek 10.

Estevao is again only among the substitutes, as are the budget-friendly Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu.

As for the visitors, interim boss James Collins puts his own stamp on the team by making four alterations.

Joao Gomes, Andre, Hwang Hee-Chan and Jackson Tchatchoua come into the side, with Marshall Munetsi, Jhon Arias and Ki-Jana Hoever dropping to the bench.

Emmanuel Agbadou is suspended.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Garnacho, Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Hato, Acheampong, James, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, Gomes, Bellegarde, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Munetsi, Arias, Wolfe, Arokodare, Mosquera, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: