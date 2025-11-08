Dugout Discussion

Chelsea v Wolves team news: James benched, Delap starts

8 November 2025 397 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In what is becoming quite a common occurrence these days, we’ve got a 20:00 GMT kick-off to round off Saturday’s Premier League action.

Chelsea welcome managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge – although the visitors may not be leaderless for much longer as they close in on appointing Rob Edwards as head coach.

The Blues can leap from eighth to second with victory this evening. Wolves, eight points adrift of safety, will remain 20th regardless of the result.

TEAM NEWS

If we’re comparing the Chelsea line-up to midweek, there are eight changes for the hosts.

But as a better gauge, this is more or less the same side that Enzo Maresca sent out at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend – with one exception.

Reece James drops to the bench after two 90-minute run-outs in the last week, so in comes Liam Delap.

Delap starts his first match since August, having been out through injury and suspension since then.

A recall for the former Ipswich Town striker will presumably see Joao Pedro drop into the ’10’ role, with Enzo Fernandez moving further back into midfield, where James was operating in Gameweek 10.

Estevao is again only among the substitutes, as are the budget-friendly Josh Acheampong and Marc Guiu.

As for the visitors, interim boss James Collins puts his own stamp on the team by making four alterations.

Joao Gomes, Andre, Hwang Hee-Chan and Jackson Tchatchoua come into the side, with Marshall Munetsi, Jhon Arias and Ki-Jana Hoever dropping to the bench.

Emmanuel Agbadou is suspended.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Garnacho, Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Hato, Acheampong, James, Andrey Santos, Gittens, Estevao, Guiu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, Toti, H Bueno, Andre, Gomes, Bellegarde, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Munetsi, Arias, Wolfe, Arokodare, Mosquera, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

King James Delap
  1. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Believe it or not
    Pedro is now in the current Team Of The Season
    I've got 8 of them

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      “Gotta catch em all”

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      What's the reward for believing?

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        He gets a lot of stick & rightly so
        But the numbers don't lie

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          One of the best of a bad bunch of players. Just shows how bad of a season it has been FPL wise.

          Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          But they actually do lie a lot

          Open Controls
        3. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          They just don't hv enough FT to move him out

          Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Unbelievable

      Open Controls
    4. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Amazing..

      Open Controls
  2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Looks like a Caicedo blanky.

    Open Controls
  3. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Come on Caicedo....3 defcons needed in 3 minutes

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lmao

      Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    Unlucky Enzo owners. A masterclass but no FPL returns.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Season keeper

      Open Controls
  5. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Shearer has such a boring voice

    Open Controls
  6. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Enzo the best player on the pitch but not convinced as an fpl option. Early days but 2fts 0 cash.

    Thoughts on gyorkeres and Enzo to guiu and saka? Thanks

    Can't afford the move with stach....

    Raya
    Gabriel senesi Richards rodon (burn)
    Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
    Haaland gyorkeres mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would wait until Palmer is back on for twice 30 minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure if get you

        Open Controls
  7. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Those 2 goals in the last 2 shouldn't make me want to keep Pedro on my WC12 should they?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks, think I needed saving from my own overthinking

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      i mean you could, but would rather if you wanted to play 2 up top have mateta there instead. when palmer comes back pedro is no doubt a starter but he might lose some mins here or there more often.

      havent checked today but i bet hes up there in the bonus off the back of just 1 return like he always is as well

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah true, I think I'm going 3 up top regardless as my bench boost still needs to be played at some point and I'm not sure about the cheaper alternative FWDs so was looking at Thiago and a cheaper mid for the bench like KDH. But I think I'll still go for Thiago over Pedro and be thankful for his two parting gifts

        Open Controls
  8. One for All
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    A) Caicedo, Ekitike
    B) Welbeck, Gakpo
    C) Minteh, Ekiteke

    Which option is best guys?

    Currently on B or C

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B because Welbeck is in form and on pens

      Open Controls
      1. One for All
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Good point thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Double Chelsea defence worked out nicely
    Already had Chalobah & bought in Sanchez for this game & Burnley away next .

    Open Controls
  10. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Strand Larsen was awful, wasn't he

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wolves*

      Must be the worst attacking team this season

      Open Controls
  11. Moon Dog
      31 mins ago

      Unlucky to all those with Caicedo, Rice, Palhinha, Casemiro, and Cattermole. Hopefully Gravenberch delivers tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cattermole. Lol

        Open Controls
    • Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I want my Enzo money back. However he has bur next 🙁 So I simply can't ditch him yet.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        3 points secured

        Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      10 weeks on the wrong side of Cucurella Vs Gabriel. Finally win one today.

      Open Controls
    • pundit of punts
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Score check

      21 points with 7 to play

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        26 with 6 left

        Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          10 mins ago

          11 with 7 to play.

          I don't wanna talk about it.

          Open Controls
        • Sergio Giorgini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          53, but with only 2 to play. It's good at the moment but could end up being pretty average

          Open Controls
        • Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          35, six to play

          Open Controls
      3. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        Forgive me if this is a stupid question, it's 2am where I am and I have a tired brain

        I'm thinking of triggering WC tonight to avoid 2 price drops

        Currently have Pedro in my side and looking to switch to Thiago.

        Does the fact I bought Pedro at 7.5 and he is now priced at 7.4 mean his rise will gain me that 0.1 resale value back? Also, is that pointless anyways if Thiago is due to rise tonight as well?

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          If he rises 0.1 you will be able to sell for 7.5 yeah. The 0.1 increase per 2 price rises only happens from the value you bought them at and upwards.

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            I thought so, thanks for clarifying.

            If I'm doing Pedro to Thiago anyways and Thiago is also going to rise does the rise just get cancelled out by the extra 0.1 Thiago will cost though?

            Open Controls
            1. The Big Fella
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              If you sell Pedro at 7.4 you get 7.4. If it’s for Thiago, who subsequently rises, you do not see any benefit from the rise unless he rises a second time. In short, hold Pedro for the rise and then assess.

              Open Controls
        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          As told, keep Pedro until he rises.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Pedro rising 0.1 to price you bought him, means no SV lost. If you get Thiago now you need double rise to break even. On WC don't sell Pedro for Thiago in your situation.

            Open Controls
            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              That makes sense! Thanks I'll activate the WC and shift the two players who are due to drop in price and leave it there for now

              Open Controls
      4. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Every week everybody says he is due and getting into attacking positions but every week he doesn’t return. It’s true I have been picking up clean sheets but two assists all season is poor for a 6m attacking defender that doesn’t pick up DEFCON and worse about 1/3 of his games this season he has got 0 or just 1 points. I think it’s time for Señor Cucurella to leave my team (after Burnley).

        Open Controls
      5. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Kudus and Enzo have to go, but I'll give Enzo the Burnley game. I just can't seem to get the midfield right - think I'll get Welbz or Thiago and switch to 433

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Reckon I may have to give Enzo Burnley also, use my 2FT’s elsewhere for more priority sell’s

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            Palmer back in the mix after IB might make things interesting

            Open Controls
            1. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              Really hope so, if he hits the ground running it will benefit things a lot, either way I’ll have to keep for now.

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                Thinking gyokeres and Enzo to guiu and saka for free....

                Open Controls
      6. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Someone please talk me out of rage transferring out Enzo before he plays Burnley. Also bought him last season just before a string of blanks.

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            11 mins ago

            His xData was very strong that match if you're into that. I am so concerned I don't have him. I thought it would dip with him back in the pivot, but I guess not...

            Open Controls
          • Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            We just can't do it. But next week out he goes!

            Open Controls
            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              9 mins ago

              Yeah you're right of course. I can't wait to transfer him out even if I am stuck with him over the IB

              Open Controls
              1. Baps Hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I am considering Wolte to Guiu and him to Mbeumo or Bruno. But it has to wait.

                Open Controls
        2. Dank Squid
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          "Saka is having such a poor season. Everyone knows exactly what he's going to do. One dimensional."
          "Show yourselves Saka captainers."
          "Saka blank confirmed"

          "Saka G"
          "Saka at last."
          "Saka.. never in doubt..."

          "Joao Pedro is so bad."
          "Joao Pedro is a fraud"
          "just watching joao pedro play u know he isnt capable of scoring regularly. was an easy sell in the long run"
          "Pedro doing what he does best. All fart & no poo"
          "Why on earth is Pedro rising in price tonight lol price changes are a bad joke"

          "Joao Pedro goal get in lad"
          "Of course it’s Pedro"

          Patience

          Open Controls
        3. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Useless Chalobah, 6 pointer in a gimme game. Needed a 15 pointer.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Same, happy with the back to back cleanie’s though I suppose

            Open Controls
        4. Nightf0x
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Dorgu to which 4.5def. (already lost 0.2 on him):

          digne/konsa truffert mukiele fofana

          Open Controls
        5. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nallo?

          Open Controls
        6. Khalico
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Which one?

          A. Areola, Chalobah, J.Pedro
          B. Roefs, Virgil, Thiago

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Ditch A

            Open Controls
        7. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          The way this game is going, content creatorsare going to recommend getting Reijnders back ASAP.

          Open Controls
        8. The Pep Revolution
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who do you think wins this week?

          1. Senesi and a 3 point lead
          2. Sarr and Pope

          Open Controls
          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Who cares and does it really matter?

            Open Controls
        9. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          29 with Munoz, Senesi, Semenyo, Mateta and Haaland (C) to play.

          Open Controls
        10. Flynny
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Any early ideas on what to do with 2fts and zero cash. Gyokeres may be back but still prob a sell.....thanks

          Raya
          Gabriel senesi Richards rodon (burn)
          Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
          Haaland gyorkeres mateta

          Open Controls

